The UK based private equity company 3i Group (OTCPK:TGOPF) has had a very good past year with an 83% rise in share price. But its upward climb is hardly just a feature of the past year. Over the past five years, it's up 3x. And that’s not all. It pays a dividend too. In the past year alone, the total returns at 88% are 5 percentage points higher than the price returns.

The obvious question now is whether its price rise can continue, especially keeping in mind its heavy exposure to the consumer sector, which is discussed more in detail here.

Consumer sector focused investments

In principle, the fund invests in companies across sectors. However, it's hard to ignore that 69% of its investments as of September 30, 2023 were in the consumer sector. Much of this investment in turn is in Action, the Dutch non-food discount retailer, which had a 63.5% share during the same time. It also has an appreciable interest in infrastructure investments (see chart below).

Source: 3i Group

Financial performance stays resilient

In terms of performance, 3i is basically in good shape. In its brief business update released last week, the company updates on Action’s robust financial health and also adds that “The rest of the 3i portfolio continues to demonstrate overall resilience with the majority of companies showing good momentum into 2024.”.

This, then is an extension of the last result update available for the half-year ending September 30, 2023 (H1 FY24). The total return or net income as a percentage of shareholders’ funds continued to remain in double digits, at 10%, even though they slowed down a bit from last year (see table below). At first glance, the 5.4% YoY decline in net income appears concerning but turns out that it’s due to foreign exchange translation and not for any fundamental reasons.

The portfolio value has also seen a healthy increase of 23.4% year-on-year (YoY). The gearing ratio, which is the company’s net debt-to-assets ratio has also improved to 6% from an already healthy 8% in H1 FY23.

Key Financials, H1 FY24 (Source: 3i Group)

Action’s impressive growth

To get a good understanding of what’s next for 3i, it’s essential to take a closer look at Action’s performance, on which it’s critically dependent. The retailer too, gives no reasons to worry. Between 2005 and 2023, it has seen its net sales compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] at 24%. Further, in the past five years, its average net sales growth of 22% far exceeds the 12% average for its peers. 2024 has also started on a strong note, with like-for-like sales growth of 21% YoY for the first 11 weeks of the year.

The company’s operating EBITDA has also been growing since 2005 at a CAGR of 28% up to 2023. With faster operating EBITDA growth compared to net sales, the margin expanded to 14.3% from 8.7% in 2005. It has also improved from the 10.7% even five years ago (see chart below). Action also anticipates touching a 15% margin by 2026.

Source: 3i Group

Consider the dividend yield on cost

With a solid performance in H1 FY24, the company also increased its dividends by 14% YoY. While the prospects look good for the full year too, even if it increases them at the same rate for the full year FY24, the dividend yield would still be somewhat underwhelming at 1.9%, however. This is slightly lower than the TTM yield of 2%. But as pointed out at the beginning, the mild dividend yield obfuscates the impact of passive gains from the stock over time.

Consider this. The yield on cost for an investment made in 3i five years ago is 5.25% and 10.4% on an investment made 10 years ago. Moreover, over the past decade, the total returns on the stock have been 214 percentage points higher than just the price returns, which are quite good in their own right (see chart below).

Price and Total Returns, 10y (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The market multiples

Further, the stock's market multiples look good too. Assuming that the foreign exchange trends remain unfavourable for the full year FY24, like in H1 FY24, the net income will drop. However, the forward GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio still comes in at a low 6.2x, which compares well with its peers.

For example, Blackstone (BX), the biggest publicly listed private equity fund by market capitalisation, has a corresponding ratio of 25.6x. But even smaller funds by market capitalisation than 3i, like TPG (TPG), have a much higher forward P/E at 22.1x. This indicates that there continues to be a significant upside ahead for 3i.

At the same time, the NAV per share is also worth considering. If the number continues to grow by 27.7% YoY for the full year FY24, the same as in H1 FY24, the figure would be at GBP 22.3. However, the 3i stock is trading at a 26% premium to this level in its home listing on the London Stock Exchange. This would typically post a risk to its price now, but the stock hasn't been deterred by it in the recent past. In fact, it has consistently traded at a comfortable premium to NAV over the past year.

Heavy Action investment poses a macro risk

What does pose a potential risk is its investment in Action. It has worked out very well for 3i in the past but the big exposure to it renders the fund vulnerable too. The risk comes from the challenged macroeconomic health of Europe. Even though it has interests across big European countries like France and Germany, besides the Netherlands, which can balance out its performance, it's hard to ignore the eurozone's weak growth as such. GDP barely grew in the final quarter of 2024, by just 0.1% YoY.

Some improvement is expected in 2024 to 0.8% as per the European Commission, but even this is fairly low growth. It’s not until 2025 that growth is expected to improve to 1%+ rates. Some more respite is possible as inflation comes off drastically to 2.7% this year from 5.4% last year. But the key point here is that the economy isn’t out of the woods yet. As a consumer company, Action is at risk of being impacted. And by extension so is 3i.

What next?

However, it does have to be acknowledged that the risk to Action in 2024 is already reduced from last year. This means that there’s a good chance that it can continue to perform this year, as already evidenced in its sales for the first 11 weeks of the year. This bodes favourably for 3i, which too, has seen a decent total return for H1 FY24, even as it has seen a net income contraction from last year due to unfavourable exchange rate dynamics.

Even if the net income for the full year continues to decline at the same rate as that seen in H1FY24, the stock’s forward GAAP P/E ratio still looks good, though, in comparison to peers. Moreover, its dividends add up significantly over time even though its sustained price rise has kept the dividend yield low. It's also of comfort that the stock typically trades at a premium to its NAV per share, as it is doing now.

On balance, I believe the positives for 3i outweigh the risks. I’m going with a Buy rating on it.

