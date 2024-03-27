da-kuk

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is a leader in the EDA (electronic design automation) software, which is used to design chips, ICs and PCBs (printed circuit boards).

If you can stomach its high valuation, and predicated on valuation multiples staying at present levels, we still see multiple reasons to be positive on the stock:

Given the complexity of the solutions, which are developed over decades, the EDA market has very high barriers to entry.

There are very high switching costs for customers, inferring pricing power to the companies and producing very little attrition.

There are strong secular tailwinds, chips go into ever more stuff and the complexity of chips is increasing exponentially.

AI-driven design tools are opening a new accelerator, producing efficiency gains and these will likely increase customer spend.

85%+ of company revenues are high-margin recurring revenues

The company produces considerable operating leverage; hence, earnings and cash flow are likely to grow faster than revenues.

The company has an iron-clad balance sheet and can afford to spend half its free cash flow on share buybacks.

The company has been regular and dependable as clockwork with revenue and earnings forecasts.

However, we do have valuation concerns although these are somewhat different from the usual concerns about the high value of the valuation metrics, which aren't necessarily a concern to us as we think these are more of an outflow of the industry and the business.

EDA is an attractive industry

There are two leading suppliers, Cadence and Synopsys (SNPS) each with about a third of the market, and a smaller one, Siemens after it acquired Mentor Graphics in 2017. About a quarter of the market consists of very small players with point solutions.

The industry is characterized by high barriers to entry, acquiring the evolving know-how of designing chips. There are high switching costs (learning to program and work with alternative software) which infers considerable pricing power on the companies.

There is no serious Chinese competition, which testifies to the fact that it's a difficult industry to master as the Chinese have strong incentives to build their own capabilities and plenty of engineering and software talent to do so.

Cadence used to be stronger in analog with Synopsys stronger in digital and IP libraries, but Cadence is making up ground in digital (Q4CC):

all top 20 customers are using Cadence solutions in digital.

Management doesn't belief that Synopsys' acquisition of Ansys will change the competitive landscape (in digital or even SD&A), from the Q4CC:

But 3D-IC has these three components to it. One is the chip design tools. So, in chip design tools, we are the only company that has both analog and digital chip implementation, okay? And the second part in 3D-IC is package design. And Cadence is the leader in package design, and that thing is still the very strong differentiation, no matter what the M&A news is outside. And then, the third part is the simulation tools like thermal and electromagnetic, and there we are already doing pretty well.

Attractive business model

The company has deep-seated capabilities and know-how as a computational software company, which basically amounts to mathematical processing.

It serves the whole stack, from digital design, analog/custom design, debug and verifications, printed circuit board design, and multi-physics optimization (even at the data center level with Digital Twins).

Recurring revenues form about 85% of revenues the rest is made up by up-front revenue (hardware and IP) and services.

As a result of the high switching costs, customers stay with the company for life and attrition is basically limited to customers going out of business or being acquired.

There is a tendency towards what's known as orchestration, under the impulse of AI, which is users sticking to a single vendor and using all its tools which are becoming more interdependent.

Strategy

While the company is a leading player in the EDA market its ambitions go beyond that and it sees its strategy as (10-K):

Today, our offerings include and extend beyond EDA to enable computational software for Intelligent System Design across three layers as illustrated below—starting with semiconductor and silicon design excellence, followed by system innovation, and then pervasive intelligence.

The second level, systems analysis extends the core capabilities of its computational expertise into the physical analysis of system innovation, like the design of the packages that encapsulate the ICs, 3D-ICs and PCBs and includes electromagnetic, electro-thermal, electromechanics, and other multiphysics analysis.

The third level ('pervasive intelligence') involves the use of AI and machine learning in order to speed up systems design and enhance its results (see below).

This isn't just a nice catchphrase; the company is putting real meat to this bone through the introduction of a host of new products:

CDNS IR presentation

Some of these products have been acquired, others are developed in-house as the company spends a huge amount on R&D:

Data by YCharts

Even if R&D spending has been declining from the 40% level to the 35% level, that's still a huge percentage of revenue and amounted to nearly $1.45B last year.

Growth

CDNS IR presentation

There are numerous growth drivers:

Ever more chips into ever more stuff increases the TAM.

The complexity of chips and the number of transistors is increasing with every node and EDA revenue grows at a similar rate.

Large companies increasingly emulate the chips they buy (from the likes of Nvidia to run AI models or autonomous cars, for instance) to test the chips together with the software that will run on these.

Then the number of custom chips, 2.5D chips (chiplet), and 3D chips are proliferating, and given the complexity of these (especially the latter), this too is a tailwind for EDS providers like Cadence.

The revenue model is shifting towards billing based on workloads.

Every node advancement requires a new design.

Growth is tied to R&D budgets of customers, which could have a major inflection point in 2024.

SD&A (System Design and Analysis)

From the Q4CC:

our core business, which is EDA, expanding into SD&A, which is what we call System Design and Analysis, and of course AI over the last five, six years.

SD&A revenue increased by 22% in FY23 which indicates they're taking market share as it grows faster than the market. New products like Finite Element with Clarity and more recently Millennium in the CFD segment, gaining considerable traction

AI demand

Management sees three phases in its involvement with AI, with the first one as infrastructure development citing their decade-long partnership with Nvidia in Palladium (for which Cadence provides the Palladium Emulation System).

The emergence of AI has a notable effect on demand, which is why management called it the AI super-cycle as it produces a lot more design activity:

You will notice some of our key partners increasing the cadence of their major kind of product development.

One of these is of course NVIDIA (NVDA) which is moving from a 2-year cycle to a 1-year cycle for its GPUs. And it already shows up in the figures, with Cadence's digital IC design business jumping to $300M+ from hovering around the $250M level for multiple quarters.

AI-assisted design automation

CDNS IR presentation

AI is now changing the whole design process, making it more efficient. The company has several AI-driven design tools for different stages and applications:

CDNS IR presentation

Mixed-signal semiconductor leader Renesas collaborated to use LLM capabilities to

save hundreds of man-hours of engineering resources in design meetings alone

While starting to show up in P&L but it will take time to fully materialize (Q4CC):

our Cadence.ai portfolio has led to an almost tenfold increase in the number of customers adopting our GenAI solutions in 2023.. we are mostly a ratable business. So, these things take like multiple years to bleed in

Apart from the first phase (infrastructure), the second phase is its own products, from the Q4CC:

And it started with Cerebrus in digital side, but now we have five major kind of co-pilot platforms in all the five businesses. And those are progressing pretty well moving from like initial deployments to more wider deployments. And that's the second phase of AI deployments in which AI will be adopted into existing products, like chip design and system design.

And these co-pilot solutions got endorsed by no less a figure than Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, from no other than the Nvidia Financial Analyst Q&A:

in the area of these tools Cadence and others, they're going to build their own copilots. And they will rent them out as hire them out as engineers. I think they're sitting on a goldmine.

Copilots, like copilot for Microsoft's Office, help you get around complex software tools, that seems to be a pretty cool idea. About Cerebrus (Q4CC):

Cerebrus, which is the flagship product for digital implementation using AI, our business went up 4x, right?.. as people use Cerebrus, which is the overall AI product in digital implementation, it also has a pull-through of the full flow, not just place and route, but also synthesis and signoff.

Management thinks that chip design is very well suited for AI application (Q4CC):

And one thing I want to point out is there's a lot of talk of what is a good application for AI. I believe one of the best applications for AI is chip design. It's because over the last 30 years, we have done so much work in automatic chip design. We have a language like RTL. We have all kinds of optimization we have built in. So, the chip process is already very automated. So, it's an ideal thing to apply AI on top of it for chip and systems design, which is what we are seeing.

There are multiple benefits of using AI tools. It delivers better results; it is simply very difficult to optimize chips on so many dimensions and so many parameters by iterating changes.

AI automation delivers an order of magnitude in terms of speed, but it also delivers better results (in terms of end product on performance, power, area and the like), from the Q4CC (our emphasis):

Allegro X AI providing greater than 10x acceleration in PCB design, and endorsed by Schneider Electric and Kioxia at its launch.. we launched Celsius Studio, the industry's first complete AI thermal design and analysis solution for electronic systems, delivering up to a 10x performance benefit over legacy systems, with endorsements by Samsung and BAE Systems...

Since complexity rises disproportionally with the number of transistors on chips and these numbers are only going to increase, the advantages of automating the design process with the help of AI will compound with the rise in complexity.

Another problem that AI-assisted design automation addresses is the scarcity of design engineers, as the amount of design work rises disproportionally with the number of transistors and complexity of chips this has become a real bottleneck.

AI orchestration, with the different tools working together, sharing data and information, from the Q4CC:

I talked about the three-layer cake, right, which is AI orchestration at the top layer, the physical simulation physics-based modeling at the middle layer, and then accelerated computer at the bottom layer.

And producing results:

so not only can we move these steps from months to weeks, we also do that with one or two engineers versus a dozen or so, including many specialists.

AI is already boosting growth (Q4CC):

AI is definitely helping us already. Like you mentioned about our AI tools by itself has gone up by 3x and then Cerebrus more -- higher than that, and then also AI itself is -- the infrastructure part of AI, like our partnership with NVIDIA and all the hyperscalers.

Acquisitions

Pulsic, in order to enhance the generative AI capabilities of the Virtuoso Studio

The Rambus SerDes and memory interface PHY IP assets in order to bolster its IP library in the design of AI, data center and hyperscale applications.

Intrinsix Corporation; adding a highly skilled engineering team with extensive know-how in advanced nodes, radio frequency, mixed signal and security algorithms.

Invecas Inc. adding capabilities for custom chip design, product engineering, advanced packaging, and embedded software.

IP business

The company's IP business has always been less pronounced compared to that of Synopsys and the first three quarters of the year it disappointed with single-digit growth.

Management blamed on macro-uncertainties (which affects IP more) and a focus on profitability (which they are now happy with) and tough comps from FY22.

However, Q4 made up for a good part of this as the business came alive producing +36% in Q4 y/y. Management expects to do much better in FY24 (16% to 17.5% growth is guided), it should be helped by the acquisitions Rambus and Invecas as well, from the Q4CC:

Our digital IC business finished another strong year with 22% revenue growth in Q4, as our solutions continued gaining share at market shaping customers, especially at the most advanced nodes.

Hardware

Besides its IP business, another part of its up-front revenue is its hardware business. The company supplies special-purpose computational hardware like emulation and prototyping hardware products that are either leased or sold (or accessed remotely via the cloud in case of emulation hardware).

The hardware business is somewhat seasonal with Q4 usually the strongest quarter. They added 26 new and 110+ repeat customers during FY23.

Additional business

The company defines itself as a computational software company, which basically amounts to mathematical processing which enables it to venture out into adjacent markets like designing entire data centers with the Reality Digital Twin platform.

Based on an earlier acquisition of NUMECA International, it has developed the Millennium 1 for the CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) market, a $2B market opportunity.

The company also acquired OpenEye, a leading provider of computational molecular modeling and simulation software used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for drug discovery.

Finances

Data by YCharts

Some observations:

Record $6B backlog and $3.2B in cRPO (current Remaining Performance Obligations).

Growth is actually slowing down from 19% in FY22 to 15% in FY23 to a guided 12% in FY24, but management looks at growth on a three-year CAGR basis as most customer contracts are on a three-year cycle. Three year CAGR is consistently above 15% and management blames disappointing quarters and even years on lumpiness in hardware and IP.

Q1 soft (the shares sold off on that) but due to mix (14% upfront versus 20% in Q1/23 and 17.5% for FY24 expected). Also investments (1K additional people, front-loaded, but margins will recover during the year)

Operational cash flow will be flat as a lot of hardware revenue in FY23 came out of backlog, boosting cash flow.

The company is also investing some of the operating cash to improve gross margins by pre-purchasing a bunch of raw materials to keep up with the demand on the hardware side.

FY24 will be another record hardware revenue year and hardware demand will continue to accelerate quarter after quarter, and so will its IP business.

There hasn't been much of a trend in margins in recent years:

Data by YCharts

Cash flow has increased from the low in Q1/23 but it's not rising as fast as earlier in the decade:

Data by YCharts

The company had $1B in cash and $650M in debt at the end of FY23.

Net income growth is outpacing revenue growth, despite the odd quarter (given the figures are in GAAP, net income might very well have 'suffered' from the effect of acquisitions in the trailing quarters):

Data by YCharts

If we smooth things out it becomes somewhat clearer:

Data by YCharts

That is, GAAP net income has risen twice as fast compared to revenue over the past 5 years.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Stock-based compensation is moderate enough for share buybacks to actually have produced a mild decline in the share count.

There were 1.7M options from performance pay vested at the end of 2023, in addition to 5.6M unvested RSUs. No doubt the stock trades at VERY high valuation multiples:

Data by YCharts

But there are good reasons for this:

Very high barriers to entry

Very high switching cost, pricing power

Secular tailwinds, increasing TAM

High-margin recurring revenues

Operating leverage

Cash flow and share buybacks

Conclusion

We see multiple reasons to buy Cadence:

The company has an iron-clad balance sheet and can afford to spend half its free cash flow on share buybacks and use additional cash for acquisitions which solidify and/or complement its capabilities and enable the company to move into additional segments.

The one thing that's an obvious problem is the valuation, with valuation metrics at very high levels, there is little room for error here:

One disappointing quarter could lead to a contraction in the valuation multiples.

However, we can expect some support when interest rates start coming down.

Cadence has been regular and predictable as clockwork, since 2019 they have missed only once on revenue (by a fraction) and none on earnings, that should give investors some confidence.