Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AI Is Going To Give Cadence Design Systems A Boost

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cadence Design Systems is one of the market leaders in electronic design automation software for chips, ICs, and PCBs.
  • The company benefits from strong secular tailwinds and high barriers to entry in the EDA market.
  • Cadence has strong pricing power due to high switching costs and generates significant recurring revenue.
  • While its valuation metrics are a little off the chart, the stock has been very dependable, and AI is producing new tailwinds.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of SHU Growth Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is a leader in the EDA (electronic design automation) software, which is used to design chips, ICs and PCBs (printed circuit boards).

If you can stomach its high valuation, and predicated on valuation multiples staying

If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our Full Service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. Or you can choose the Basic Service which is a little more opportunistic and geared towards somewhat bigger stocks.

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities that we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models that have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
19.52K Followers

Shareholders Unite is a retired academic with 30+ years of experience in the financial markets. He looks to find small companies with multi-bagger potential while mitigating risks through a portfolio approach.

He runs SHU Growth Portfolio where he offers wide coverage of several small companies with high growth possibilities. He has a buy and hold approach with tranche purchases of stocks of interest. The service features an illustrative portfolio to incorporate into your portfolio, buy alerts, weekend stock and market updates, and a chat room. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CDNS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CDNS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CDNS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CDNS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News