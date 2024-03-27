nevodka/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) in June 2023, noting that it was unattractive at the time due to its high valuation and lackluster growth potential. Indeed, XLV has lagged the S&P 500 Index by 8% since, with few Health Care stocks managing to keep pace with the Magnificent Seven (MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, GOOGL, META, TSLA).

Seeking Alpha

This article continues my coverage of XLV and assesses its attractiveness against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). While XLV might seem like a good technical play based on recent price weakness, its valuation is excessive, and except for a handful of selections, its growth potential could be better. As a result, I'm not convinced it's a good buy, and I don't recommend readers use it to overweight the sector right now.

XLV Overview

Strategy Discussion

XLV tracks the Health Care Select Sector Index, which includes 64 Health Care stocks in the S&P 500 Index. The Index is float-market-cap-weighted with a maximum weight of 24% per stock, and companies with weights greater than 4.8% should account for less than 50% of the total weight. Currently, those figures are 11.46% and 38.53%, respectively, so there is no risk of a special rebalancing anytime soon. Regular rebalancings occur quarterly after the third Friday of March, June, September, and December.

As members of the S&P 500 Index, they have passed the initial profitability screens required, which are positive trailing twelve-month and most-recent-quarter earnings. This requirement is for new entrants and is monitored by an Index Committee. Currently, five companies (MRNA, ILMN, CTLT, BIO, XRAY) have negative twelve-month net earnings, but they account for just 1.53% of the portfolio. One of the benefits of market-cap-weighted ETFs is that markets tend to reward the most profitable companies with share price increases. The best ones rise to the top, and the unsuccessful ones decrease in size and, by extension, weight.

Performance Analysis

XLV's long-term track record against SPY is excellent. Since January 1999, it's delivered an annualized 8.61% gain compared to 7.78% for SPY and demonstrated an ability to outperform in both bear and bull markets. Its best year was 2013 when it gained 41.40%, 9.09% more than SPY's gain that year. In addition, it outperformed by 13.50% in 2008.

Portfolio Visualizer

XLV's best feature is its performance in major drawdowns. As shown below, it outperformed by 21%, 15%, and 7% in the three most substantial market stress periods in the last 25 years.

Portfolio Visualizer

More recently, XLV has lagged the broader market. The table below highlights annual 1-10 returns through February 2042 for all Health Care ETFs and SPY. While it's unsurprising that XLV lagged SPY in a strong bull market, certain industry-specific funds like IHI and IHF substantially outperformed. VHT, IYH, and FHLC are similar market-cap-weighted options, and even the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) was somewhat competitive.

The Sunday Investor

On the three-year rolling returns chart, XLV last outperformed SPY from June 2019 to May 2022 (16.95% vs. 16.38%). So, I want to emphasize that XLV can be a solid buy and won't necessarily underperform SPY over the long run.

Portfolio Visualizer

XLV Analysis

Top Ten Holdings

One reason for today's update is a change in composition among XLV's top ten holdings. In June 2023, UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Eli Lilly (LLY) were XLV's top ten holdings with 9.27%, 8.53%, and 7.08% weightings, respectively. However, LLY has jumped to #1 with an 11.45% weighting, and the stock price is up an incredible 130.01% over the last year.

State Street

Meanwhile, UNH and JNJ were virtually flat over the last year, with share price gains of only 2.08% and 1.68%, respectively. Outside the top ten, there have been some gems like Intuitive Surgical and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. However, others, like Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), struggled and, as a result, have seen their dividend yields spike. BMY was a key addition to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) earlier this month, though its 4.59% dividend yield was too high for the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), as noted in this review.

Over the last year, the average absolute price change for XLV's constituents was 22.88%, with the gainers up 24.87% and the decliners down 18.50%. As a result, XLV's fundamentals have materially changed.

XLV Analysis

To understand what changed, consider the following ratios from my June 8, 2023, review of XLV.

Market Cap: $202.80 billion

5Y Beta: 0.69

TTM Revenue Growth: 2.73%

FWD Revenue Growth: 4.74%

FWD EPS Growth: 5.40%

FWD Price-Earnings: 22.10x

TTM Price-Cash Flow: 23.41x

Next, consider the following summary of selected fundamental metrics for XLV's top 25 holdings, totaling 82.37% of the portfolio.

The Sunday Investor

Here are three takeaways:

1. XLV's five-year beta decreased from 0.69 to 0.65. As discussed earlier, it's an excellent choice to protect your portfolio in a recession, but these stocks already have a 12.28% weighting in SPY, so that might already be sufficient for most investors.

2. XLV has 3-4% less estimated sales and earnings per share growth than SPY but trades at only about a one-point discount on forward earnings (25.83x vs. 27.05x). For clarity, these figures are calculated using the simple weighted-average method. Under the harmonic weighted average method, XLV trades at 19.00x and 21.74x forward earnings, which you'll find on sites like Morningstar. Regardless, this valuation discount is relatively small, and it isn't sufficient enough on its own to justify overweighting the sector.

3. XLV's forward price-earnings ratio jumped by four points due to Eli Lilly, as the stock now has a 62.01x forward P/E. One reason for the dramatic one-year share price increase is LLY's anti-obesity drug. According to this news release, adults taking Zepbound in clinical trials lost 48 pounds on average. Around the same time, analysts at Goldman Sachs Research indicated the global market for anti-obesity medications could grow from $6 billion today to $100 billion in 2030. LLY growth opportunities also extend to treatments for Alzheimer's disease and diabetes.

However, it's crucial to know that LLY contributes to 28.64% of XLV's aggregate EBITDA growth over the next year, but only 3.70% of aggregate sales growth. In total, 29% of the fund by weight have negative EBITDA growth, and apart from UNH, ISRG, and BSX, EBITDA growth expectations are in the single-digits or lower for XLV's top 20 holdings. In short, most of XLV's growth is isolated to LLY, and if that's your primary reason for overweighting the Heath Care sector, you might as well just buy the individual stock.

Investment Recommendation

I don't support overweighting the Health Care sector with XLV. Growth prospects are relatively poor except for Eli Lilly, and its forward P/E is unattractive. Investors in broad market funds like SPY already allocate about 12% to Health Care, and although XLV offers solid downside protection, I believe it's worth waiting for its fundamentals to improve before initiating a position. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.