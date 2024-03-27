Sundry Photography

Thesis

Over the past year, the price of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) rose by more than 78%, making it a capital gains hero. The company has been an aggressive growth stock since it became independent and publicly traded in 2018.

The provider of electrical connections and protection solutions should grow again this year, but I expect the pace to slow and the share price growth to be somewhat muted as a result.

Still, this is a strong company and I expect the share price to climb by another 6.29% over the next year and rate it a Buy. It has management with growth ambitions, a plan for driving growth, and the financial resources to implement it.

About nVent

In its 10-K for 2023, the company describes itself as,

“a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions.” and “Our broad range of products and solutions support industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy applications around the world. Our solutions help our customers improve energy efficiency, ensure resiliency and protection, increase customer productivity, design for extended lifespan and serviceability, enhance safety and contribute to more sustainable operations.”

Its first predecessor company was formed in 1894; since then, it has grown and expanded through organic growth and acquisitions. It has also been through various iterations as a company. Most recently, it was spun off from Pentair plc (PNR), which was separating its water and electrical businesses. It then became an independent, publicly traded company that started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018.

It also reported that it offers a portfolio of enclosures, electrical fastening solutions, and thermal management solutions. The Our Spark management system ties various elements of the company together with five criteria that define how it operates:

People refers to its management and staff, and its efforts to advance their careers.

Growth is called the foundation of Our Spark, to add shareholder, customer and employee value.

Lean is a continuous improvement strategy aimed at reducing waste and accelerating operations.

Digital involves both its products and how it does business, for better customer and employee experiences.

Velocity refers to the goal of speeding up what it does for employees and customers.

nVent operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

At the close on Monday, March 25, 2024, its share price was $74.03 and it had a market cap of $12.16 billion.

Competition and competitive advantages

The company faces significant competition and competitors, noting in the 10-K that its markets are geographically diverse and highly competitive. It argued that its success depends on factors such as technical expertise, reputation for quality and reliability, timeliness of delivery, and contractual terms and price.

An online search for electrical enclosure manufacturers in the U.S. brings up the names of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCPK:SBGSF) and Emerson Electric Co. (EMR).

For electrical fasteners, prominent competitors are Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, MKE Engineering, and Ablerex Electronics.

Industry leaders in thermal management include Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. (HON).

nVent appears to have at least a couple of competitive advantages. First, it has a portfolio of products and services within the electrical industry, which should aid in competitive intelligence, cross-selling, and other opportunities.

Second, it is a global player, meaning it can diversify its sales, exchange expertise among different markets, and has the knowledge and expertise to expand into even more countries.

Margins

Its margins suggest the firm has competitive advantages and a strong competitive moat:

Gross margin [TTM]: 49.99%, compared with 30.52% for the Industrials sector median.

EBITDA margin [TTM]: 20.01% versus 9.99% for the sector.

Net income margin [TTM]: 69.33%, which is far higher than the sector’s 5.97% median.

Over the past five years, the gross and EBITDA margins have been stable, while the net income margin has shot up:

NVT Margins chart (Seeking Alpha)

This simplified income statement shows the progression from top line to bottom line.

NVT Simplified Income Statement (Author)

The strength of the margins reflects at least a couple of factors. First, the company’s Lean initiative, which has been defined as maximizing value while minimizing waste. It originated at Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) in Japan and helped that company become one of the world’s leading automakers.

Second, the company has made numerous acquisitions, and presumably one of the criteria driving those purchases was robust margins. In the February 2024 presentation, nVent reported that it was building a strong track record by focusing on high-growth verticals, new products, and acquisitions.

Third, as a global player, it is well-positioned to optimize its sourcing, operations, and transportation.

Growth

nVent has steadily grown its revenue, EBITDA, and net income since emerging from the brief recession of 2020:

Data by YCharts

Note that EBITDA and net income are not rising as fast as revenue, which makes me concerned about the future of its margins. When bottom line figures are not rising as quickly as revenue, it suggests growth is becoming more expensive.

What’s ahead for growth? In its guidance, issued with its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings, it forecast revenue growth of 8% to 10%. As for EPS, it expects $2.73 to $2.83 on a GAAP basis and $3.17 to $3.27 on an adjusted basis. Both earnings figures include a hit of about $0.11 because of changes in global tax standards.

On an adjusted basis, an increase from $3.06 for 2023 to $3.17 for 2024 would represent an increase of 3.6% and at $3.27, a 6.9% increase.

Wall Street analysts lean toward the high side of the 2024 adjusted guidance:

NVT EPS Estimates table (Seeking Alpha)

Last year, nVent invested $71 million in capital expenditures, which should help deliver new growth. And as noted above, growth is in the company’s DNA and a key component of the Our Smart initiative.

It pointed out, in the February 2022 presentation, that it enjoys strong secular tailwinds. Specifically, it benefits from electrification, sustainability, and digitization trends, as well as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Further, it has what it calls “Tremendous Growth Opportunities, thanks to AI, energy transition, and acquisition synergies.” It puts its total addressable market at $90 billion.

The company also has a growing dividend, which currently yields 1.03%, which is reasonable for a growth company. Its current payout ratio is 23.37% and its five-year growth rate [CAGR] is 15.36%.

Management and strategy

CEO Beth Wozniak is also Chair of the board of directors and was President of Pentair’s Electrical segment before the separation in 2018. Before joining Pentair in 2015, she held leadership positions at Honeywell and its predecessor Allied Signal. Wozniak also serves as a director of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) and Vice Chair of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association.

Sara Zawoyski has been Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2019. Previously she was a CFO in several global business units and was vice president of Investor Relations at Pentair. She started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and also served in finance at PepsiAmericas (PEP).

nVent laid out its business strategy in this slide from the February presentation:

NVT Business Strategy (February 2024 presentation)

It’s a strategy that makes sense, in that high growth verticals, innovative new products, global growth and acquisitions/partnerships can all lead to profitable, above-average growth.

The two most senior officers have the expertise and experience to drive new growth, as they have over the past five years.

It also has free cash flow available to implement its strategy; for 2023 it reported record cash flow performance, with FCF of $465 million.

nVent is a growth company with the credentials, vision, and resources to keep expanding.

Valuation

The forward versions of valuation ratios indicate nVent is modestly overvalued. The P/E Non-GAAP ratio is 22.65, which is 20.42% higher than the sector median. The P/E GAAP ratio is 22.65, some 22% above the sector median.

PEG Non-GAAP is 1.57, which is nearly 10% lower than the Industrials median, and within the fair value range. EV/EBITDA is high, at 16.13, well above the sector median of 11.65. Price/Sales comes in at 3.41, more than double the median of 1.51. Similarly, Price/Book is 3.49 while the median is 2.76.

The Quant system provides a Hold rating, and the single other Seeking Alpha rating clocks in as a Hold. Of the 12 Wall Street analysts, five call it a Strong Buy, three assess it as Buy, and 4 have Hold ratings.

Those Wall Street analysts are not collectively bullish, though. Their average price target for one year is $72.91, which is 1.51% below the closing price on March 25:

NVT Price Targets (Seeking Alpha)

That seems counter-intuitive when we consider that the share price is up 78.51% over the past year (while EPS rose 42%, and adjusted EPS grew by 28%). Yet, the analysts have an excellent record when we compare their targets and actual prices over the past five years:

NVT Price Targets vs Actual Prices (Seeking Alpha)

As we saw above, they expect modest EPS growth this year, 6.29%, followed by increases of 9.13% in 2025 and 7.97% in 2026.

Given nVent’s history of growth, its plans for acquisitions, and more, I expect its share price to grow at the rate of EPS growth rather than at the analyst’s target price (acknowledging they cover slightly different periods).

Adding 6.29% to the March 25 closing price of $74.03 takes us to $78.69. That’s nowhere near the price growth of last year, but still more promising than a reduction. On the basis of that price and the company’s robust growth, I rate nVent a Buy.

Risk factors

Economic and business cycles could bite into its ongoing growth since demand for electrical products decreases during a cycle's downturn. Its end markets include industrial, commercial and residential, infrastructure, and energy markets, and all fluctuate.

nVent has become a global company, exposing it to geopolitical and currency risks. As an example, we saw above that 2023’s EPS and adjusted EPS were down because of currency issues.

Some of its competitors are big national and global companies that may be able to shape markets in ways that might hurt nVent. From the other side, new companies are getting into these markets as well (perhaps in part because of the profitability of nVent), and some try to expand market share by cutting prices.

Acquisitions can pose problems for the acquisitor. It’s always a challenge to integrate a new firm into the fold, and failures could push up costs without producing accretive revenue or earnings.

The most recent 10-K reported that the company has been named as a defendant, target, or potentially responsible person in several environmental cleanup cases. Because it is difficult to know how extensive potential clean-ups will be, it is also difficult to know in advance how much they will cost.

Conclusion

nVent’s share price has been on a tear over the past year, as were its earnings, albeit at different rates. The company’s guidance for 2024 looks at 3.6% and 6.9% adjusted, and these estimates are in the same range as analyst EPS estimates of 6.29%.

The trajectory may have declined, but nVent remains an excellent company that should continue to generate capital gains, probably at a lower rate. Investors will also receive a modest but growing dividend.