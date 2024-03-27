Robert Way

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is a leader in the AI-led cybersecurity space, but it does not have the best growth compared to peers for its associated valuation risk. Its operations are compelling, but I believe there are better investments with similar market advantages at the time of this writing.

Operations Analysis

Palo Alto Networks is a worldwide leader in cybersecurity, and it is renowned for its platform, which includes cloud security, network security, endpoint protection, and other security services. Artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation are all key tools it uses in threat prevention and security management. It has three main product offerings:

Strata : Includes next-generation firewalls for securing network environments. Strata also offers application visibility and control, known and unknown threat prevention, and advanced data protection.

: Includes next-generation firewalls for securing network environments. Strata also offers application visibility and control, known and unknown threat prevention, and advanced data protection. Prisma : Offers cloud security solutions through its Prisma suite under tools named Prisma Cloud, Prisma Access, and Prisma SaaS.

: Offers cloud security solutions through its Prisma suite under tools Cortex: This is an AI-based continuous security platform, including detection and response across networks, endpoints, and clouds through Cortex XDR, secure data storage and analysis through Cortex Data Lake, and security orchestration, automation, and response through Cortex XSOAR.

Palo Alto Networks has a significant moat in its operations from its advanced integration of AI and machine learning, both of which are incredibly capital-intensive and very difficult for new firms with less funding to replicate and compete effectively. There are, of course, many well-established competitors, which I will analyze, but I believe Palo Alto Networks is quite well secured from upstarts due to the barrier to entry being high. In particular, its Cortex ADR has a much higher operational utility than traditional cybersecurity offerings due to its integration of AI-led automated threat management.

Additionally, the firm does well in providing a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge cybersecurity tools at a single point of access, meaning users are less likely to feel the need to go to alternative providers for specific services, as Palo Alto Networks captures almost all possible needs. Additionally, once users are integrated, it is unlikely for them to want to leave other than for serious concerns; this is because of the heavy integration of the platform with enterprise data, employee workflows, and culture.

Market Drivers & Competition

With the advent of artificial intelligence, there is a much larger capability rising in cybercrime and threat to enterprise and consumer data. As such, it is paramount that organizations adapt and are ready for heightened levels of criminal activity. Entities that are not prepared for this are likely, unfortunately, to get struck by malware, data extraction or other technology malpractice. The market of advanced cybersecurity seems to be driven by five core areas of economic change:

Rising cyber threat capabilities, including through the adverse use of AI. Enterprise and consumer digital workflows are being transferred onto cloud platforms. Stricter regulatory compliance and data protection laws, driving demand for services provided by Palo Alto Networks. Expanding networks in IoT and 5G introducing a host of new vulnerabilities. The rise of remote work, which I believe is going to continue to climb at a rapid pace, where hybrid and remote models may become the norm long-term, especially as AI changes the job market and creates more independent contractors utilizing artificial agents.

Mordor Intelligence has outlined a market CAGR of 11.44% for the cybersecurity market size from 2024-2029. Fortune Business Insights has estimated a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023-2030. Statista Market Insights has estimated a CAGR of 10.56% from 2024-2028. My own estimate is slightly higher, a 15% CAGR until 2030, as I believe that research institutes are moderately undervaluing the effect that AI is going to have on increasing productivity, driving investment in digital workflows, hybrid and remote working models, and automation to drive margin expansion. As the technology markets see a rapid influx of capital and job creation, I expect the cybersecurity market to be one of the greatest beneficiaries of this wider market growth.

For my peer analysis, I have chosen the following five firms for competitive analysis:

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP): Specializes in network security, cloud security, and endpoint protection. Fortinet (FTNT): Known for its FortiGate firewalls and Security Fabric architecture, offering a wide range of cybersecurity solutions. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD): Specializes in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Its Falcon platform leverages AI and machine learning for threat detection and response. Zscaler (ZS): Specializes in cloud-native security services, focusing on Secure Web Gateways, Cloud Access Security Brokers, and Zero Trust Network Access. Cisco Systems (CSCO): Its market cap exceeds pure-play cybersecurity firms, but its security segment is significant. It competes directly with Palo Alto Networks in areas such as network security, cloud security, and endpoint protection.

Of these five, my favorite competitor and the one I consider to have a significant operational advantage in cloud security, is Zscaler. Yet, I believe all are competing with considerable moats, and what I find amusing is how powerfully the five companies compete with Cisco, which has a much larger market cap. To me, this is evidence that with great innovation begins great changes in how power is balanced in its associated industry.

Key Financials

I have broken down my six peers into the crucial financial metrics for competitive comparison:

IPO Market Cap Equity-To-Asset Net Margin 5Y Avg. Revenue Growth Rate Forward Price / Cash Flow Palo Alto Networks 2012 $92.54B 0.24 30.24% 24.63% 30.7 Check Point Software Technologies 1996 $19.31B 0.5 34.8% 4.74% 16.66 Fortinet 2009 $51.85B -0.06 21.64% 24.77% 26.09 CrowdStrike Holdings 2019 $78.84B 0.35 2.92% 74.55% 55.87 Zscaler 2018 $29.21B 0.24 -7.32% 53.21% 49.44 Cisco 1990 $201.57B 0.46 23.49% 2.66% 14.03 ('TTM') Click to enlarge

From this data, it is quite clear to me that Palo Alto Networks offers very good growth and profitability alongside a reasonable valuation. In my opinion, it would be prudent to view Zscaler as the higher-growth, premium investment and Palo Alto Networks as the more moderate-growth, better-value investment, although PANW still trades at a significant premium. CrowdStrike has significant growth, but investors I have spoken to have outlined concerns with the valuation at this time, which, in my opinion, are valid. While its growth cannot be ignored, CrowdStrike also has very high levels of SBC, which is deterring many long-term investors. Nonetheless, I consider these three, PANW, ZS, and CRWD potentially the most lucrative investments for the next 5-10 years of the peers. Investors should note I have chosen the price / cash flow ratio as opposed to price / earnings as many of these companies are very new and still stabilizing profitability, so it is much easier for me to get a proper peer analysis from cash flows from operations.

Taking a closer look at Palo Alto Networks' cash flow statement, we can see it actually issues debt quite infrequently, and much of the total liabilities on the balance sheet is unearned revenue. Additionally, it has notably frequent repayments of its debts, and lower levels of stock issuance compared to share buybacks, which look to be considerable in increasing shareholder value over time.

Seeking Alpha

However, it must also be noted that as of the last 10-K, PANW has reported quite high levels of stock-based compensation, and this is somewhat of a risk for shareholders as it relates to diluting share value. Consider that in 2023, stock-based comp was $1,074.5 million; in 2022, $1,011.1 million; and in 2021, $894.5 million.

Valuation

As illustrated in my comparative table above, Palo Alto Networks has a reasonable valuation when compared to its major peers, but it is trading at this time at a 28.62% premium from its 5Y Avg. price / cash flow ratio.

Yet its forward operating cash flow growth of 22.64% is roughly in line with its five-year median of 22.59%, indicating that such a premium in price / cash flow ratio at this time might be unwarranted.

It is important for investors to remember that Palo Alto Networks went through a significant sell-off recently as a strategic shift is underway led by CEO Nikesh Arora, who has announced a deliberate move to reduce short-term profits as a result of long-term initiatives relating to customer consolidation. This includes increased customer incentives and free product offers, which are expected to affect the firm's growth rates for at least a year.

Seeking Alpha

I think this sell-off isn't enough, however, to justify the investment as good value at this time. As I mentioned, if we assess the firm based on its price / cash flow and future expected growth here, it is still too expensive, in my opinion. With growth rates that aren't as strong as some of the other overvalued cybersecurity firms, investors may want to consider whether they are taking on enough growth rewards for the associated valuation risk inherent in PANW stock.

Technology Evolution Risk

Other than the valuation risk, my analysis of the industry and the wider technology industry reveals a fast-evolving technology infrastructure with increasingly fast shifts in technology demand. As such, the mechanisms cybersecurity firms are having to operate are significantly vulnerable to becoming obsolete if new advancements change infrastructure. For example, the cloud, which is very popular at this time and considered cutting-edge, could, in fact, become obsolete if newer, advanced technology comes into play, which is quite unforeseeable until innovation happens. This is both expensive for Palo Alto Networks to keep up with and becoming increasingly so with the adoption of artificial intelligence, but it also leaves the risk that if the firm doesn't effectively adapt, it gets outcompeted by newer firms or companies that more effectively pivot.

Conclusion

Overall, I am very confident that Palo Alto Networks will do well over the long term. However, I am unsure that it will reliably beat the S&P 500, even though my market forecasts presume continued outsized success for the industry. There are several very strong competitors in this space, most overvalued based on my analysis, but Palo Alto Networks does not offer the best growth reward for value risk, and therefore, my rating for the stock is a Hold.