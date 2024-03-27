MarsBars

Being a value investor can be a richly rewarding experience, but can also cause one to miss out on opportunities, especially if an underlying holding produces better-than-expected results.

Such appears to be the case with Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT), which I last covered back in September of last year. At that time, I found the stock to be fairly valued with respectable operating metrics, and the stock has since run away, with a +28% price change (31% total return) since my last piece, outpacing the 22% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

In this article, I revisit the stock and provide key updates around business fundamentals including occupancy and NOI growth, and make a determination on whether the stock is a good buy at present, so let's get started!

Why SKT?

Tanger Inc. often gets lumped into the mall category, but that's not an accurate description as it's the largest pure-play owner of open-air outlet centers across the U.S. and Canada.

While its portfolio of 40 centers is not generally in Tier 1 markets, they fit quite well into the theme of outlets being destination settings, where consumers go to treasure hunt for deals and to vacation, where they are more likely to spend discretionary capital when they are in a good mood.

As shown below, SKT's outlets are strategically placed along coastal vacation destinations and mostly across the Sunbelt, whose climate is more conducive to year-round shopping.

Investor Presentation

SKT has come a long way since being hit with a double-whammy of a retail refresh cycle, in which older brands were replaced with newer ones, and the pandemic in 2020-2021 when many consumers stayed at home. Since 2022, SKT has properties have bounced back with higher demand from retailers and consumers who'd rather opt for in-person shopping experiences. This is reflected by 8 consecutive quarters of positive rent spreads. Notably, over the past 5 reported quarters, the blended lease spread (new and renewals) has been in the double-digits ranging from 10-15%, as shown below.

Positive rent spreads continued in the last reported fourth quarter of 2023, whose results were released on February 15th, with a blended cash rent spread of 13.3%. This sits slightly ahead of the 13.2% blended rent spread from when I visited the stock at the end of Q2'23.

Similarly, SKT's occupancy also slightly improved since Q2, from 97.2% to 97.3%. As shown below, SKT's occupancy dipped to 92-95% during the depths of the pandemic in 2020-2021 and has otherwise stayed above 96.8% over the past 12 years.

Investor Presentation

Also encouraging, Same Store NOI growth accelerated from 4.3% YoY in Q2 to 6.2% YoY in Q4, and tenant sales per square foot grew by 1.8% YoY in the fourth quarter, signaling higher foot traffic and/or higher prices.

Looking ahead to Q1 results and beyond, management expects leasing momentum to remain strong, and SKT is positioned to benefit from external growth opportunities. This includes 3 centers that were acquired in the middle of Q4'23 in Nashville, Tennessee, Asheville, North Carolina, and Huntsville, Alabama. Both the Asheville and Huntsville properties have lease-up opportunities, which could drive portfolio NOI, as noted by management during the last conference call:

In November, we acquired Tanger Outlets Asheville, a 382,000 square foot open-air shopping center in Asheville, North Carolina, a dynamic and growing tourism driven market. The center is currently occupied by a diverse mix of brands. The center's sales at the time of this acquisition put this property in the bottom quartile of our portfolio. However, we believe there is great upside opportunity as Tanger Asheville will greatly benefit from the market's growth and infrastructure investments combined with the impact of our branding. In late November, we acquired Bridge Street Town Centre, an 825K square foot open-air lifestyle center that is part of a larger mixed-use development in Huntsville, Alabama, which is one of the fastest growing markets in the country. The center comprises over 80 retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues and serves as the dominant shopping destination in the market. With occupancy just below 90%, we believe we have the opportunity to lease and merchandise the center with elevated brands and traffic-generating uses leveraging the Tanger brand and platform.

Risks to SKT include the cyclical nature of the retail industry, as it's subject to whims and changing tastes of consumers. This could put pressure on existing retailers and result in higher-than-normal portfolio churn, as what SKT saw in the late 2010s. This risk is mitigated by SKT's low re-tenanting costs, since its stores are more-or-less uniform, requiring little to no reconfiguration for new tenants. Moreover, higher-than-expected interest rates could put pressure on SKT's bottom line should it encounter a slowdown and pushback from rental increases by tenants.

Over the next few quarters, I would look for signs of changes in SKT's blended lease spreads, as that would be a good indicator of demand momentum by tenants. I would also look at occupancy levels and the progression of lease-up opportunities at the Asheville and Huntsville properties, as noted earlier, as that could be indicative of market appetite for new centers.

Importantly, SKT is supported by a strong balance sheet with BBB-/Baa3 credit ratings from S&P and Fitch. It's also not as sensitive to the current higher interest rate environment, as fixed rate debt represents 94% of total debt, and 86% of debt is unsecured (non-mortgages), thereby giving SKT balance sheet flexibility. It also carries a high interest coverage ratio of 5.9x (sitting well ahead of the 1.5x debt covenant) and a solid EBITDA-to-Fixed Charge coverage ratio of 4.5x.

As shown below, SKT has negligible debt maturities between now and the end of 2025, and potential Fed rate cuts between now and then could mitigate refinancing risk starting in 2026.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, SKT currently yields 3.6% and the dividend is well-covered by a 51% payout ratio. While SKT still has meaningful ground to get to its pre-pandemic quarterly dividend rate of $0.3575, it's made progress thus far, with the current quarterly dividend rate being $0.26, which sits 18% above where it was at the same time last year.

Turning to valuation, I continue to find SKT to be fairly valued at the current price of $28.58 with forward P/FFO of 13.8, despite putting my growth hat on (SKT was previously valued at 11.8x P/FFO when I visited it last). That's because I believe inflation and interest rates may continue to be a headwind for REITs in the near term, resulting in pricing pressure, especially with SKT's closest competitor, Simon Property Group (SPG), which has a better A- credit rating, trading at a lower forward P/FFO of 12.5x. As shown below, SKT currently trades close to its normal P/FFO of 14.8.

FAST Graphs

Analysts estimate around 5% FFO/share growth for this year and next, which I believe is reasonable considering its recent momentum around leasing. Considering the forward growth projects and all the above, I believe SKT is a reasonable hold at a P/FFO in the 13-15x range, which fits squarely into the present valuation.

Investor Takeaway

In summary, Tanger has demonstrated strong momentum in its Same Store NOI growth, driven by double-digit lease spreads and maintains high occupancy. The company is also well-positioned to take advantage of external growth opportunities through recent acquisitions in strategic markets. However, risks such as the cyclical nature of the retail industry and potential headwinds from high interest rates should be monitored.

While I don't view SKT as being a bad value at present, I simply see better alternatives on the market today, including that of its closest peer Simon Property Group, which trades at a meaningfully cheaper valuation. Considering all the above, I continue to rate SKT as a 'Hold', and would be inclined to rate it as a 'Buy' at under 13x P/FFO.