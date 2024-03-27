imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

My previous rating was a hold as I believed Copart's (NASDAQ:CPRT) valuation was still too high for me to invest given my expectations for an eventual mean reversion, which limits the upside potential. In hindsight, I was wrong (share price went up by ~14%) that valuation was too high as I overlooked the underlying momentum that CPRT was seeing. I am revising my rating from hold to buy as I am now bullish that the volume growth trend is structural and CPRT could potentially see growth accelerate in the coming years with margin expansion.

Financials / Valuation

Although this is dated news, I think it will still benefit readers that have not been up to date on CPRT performance. In the 2Q24 quarter, revenue touched $1.02 billion, and EBIT came in at $380 million. Revenue missed consensus estimates because of both soft contributions from the agency model and the principal model revenue.

CPRT also misses on EBIT expectations, mainly due to the one-time headwind associated with the conclusion of the UK regulatory process, the consolidation of Purple Wave, some incremental investments from third-party project costs, and investments in technology and sales initiatives. As a result, CPRT adj. EPS of $0.33 came below the consensus estimate of $0.34.

Based on author's own math

Based on my view of the business, CPRT should see its growth sustain itself at levels above 10% with acceleration through FY26. The core assumptions I am making here are that reused car prices are going to continue moderating as they remain at a very elevated level compared to historical levels, and with cars getting more complex, the cost of repairing vehicles will continue to go up. This relative trend will continue to push insurance carriers to auction the vehicle away rather than repair it. CPRT benefits if this trend materializes.

With a wider volume base, CPRT should also be able to see operating leverage, which I expect to materialize over the course of the coming years, expanding back to at least 33% in FY21. The mistake regarding valuation I made the last time I wrote an update was that CPRT will see valuation rerate back to 20x. With my updated view, that seems unlikely. If growth accelerates with margin expansion, my take is that valuation could stay at this premium level for the near term, resulting in 14% upside.

Comments

My main mistake in my previous rating was that I underestimated the strength of the car auction volume. The 2Q24 quarter proved that volume has been strong; specifically, US unit volumes grew 5% year over year, with fee units up 4% and purchased units up 10%. US insurance units would have been up 9% if not for a tough comp last year due to Hurricane Ian.

ASP for the US insurance segment was also flat if adjusted for the impact of Hurricane Ian last year, implying that volume growth was not at the expense of lower pricing. My refreshed view on the volume outlook is that it appears to be sustainable, and CPRT should continue to benefit from the underlying trend. A key reason for this view is that I expect industry total loss frequency [TLF] to continue trending upwards, which will be a tailwind for insurance auction volume.

According to the earnings call, industry total loss frequency was up by 150bps sequentially and up 100bps vs. last year to 20.9% as of 4CQ23, which is the highest level registered since 4CQ20 and well above the pre-pandemic peak of 20% in 1CQ20. There are two key elements in the equation that drive TLF upwards: (1) the price of the resale vehicle and (2) the cost of repair. Insurance companies will typically choose the one that costs them less.

As of the current industry situation, the main reason for the increase in TLF, as noted by management, is that used car pricing continues to decline while vehicle repair costs remain elevated and trending higher. This relative difference makes auctioning the car much more attractive, and this is something that CPRT has observed, where recent used pricing depreciation has prompted insurance carriers to shift more borderline units to auction. For context, these borderline units were typically repaired over the past couple years when used car pricing was high.

According to CCC, total loss frequency for the fourth calendar quarter of 2023 was 20.9% across all loss categories. This is up almost a full percentage point year-over-year and up 1.5% sequentially. Source: 2Q23 earnings

Manheim YCharts

As such, with the expectation that used car pricing will continue to moderate and vehicle repair costs remaining elevated, it should reduce the propensity of insurance carriers to repair the vehicle, thereby driving up TLF, which is music to CPRT ears. Let's also not forget that vehicles are getting more complex and more difficult to repair, and hence, this relative divergence is something that I see as a structural driver for TLF instead of a temporary one. For what it's worth, management also sees a runway for TLF to potentially reach above 30% in the longer term.

As for your question about where total loss frequency would -- can it exceed 30%? I think the answer is affirmatively yes. The economic value -- meaning, some carriers are there today, and others as used car values will -- even as used car values stabilize, repair costs divided by the value of cars has increased monotonically forever, and we expect that to continue as well. Source: 2Q24 earnings

Apart from this growth driver, 2Q24 also shed light on the traction that CPRT is seeing in the ex-insurance business, which grew volume by >30%. As CPRT continues to attract parties from both sides of its marketplace network, it should continue to improve price discovery, thereby attracting more users, which feeds into the flywheel.

I foresee a runway for continued massive growth in the non-insurance mix. Put together, my outlook now is that volume growth is going to continue trending higher, and this should lead to margin expansion as investments in SG&A tapers over time as CPRT is able to amortize any cost of doing business across a wider volume base, making the unit economics for each vehicle more attractive.

The fact that the red sea situation is not causing CPRT to experience significant disruptions is also encouraging. Although CPRT acknowledged that overseas buyers' purchasing power is affected by transportation costs, they are unlikely to significantly reduce auction participation and/or bid prices because there are few local alternatives for quality inventory. This also shows how resilient CPRT model is.

Risk

Used vehicle prices could fall faster than expected, resulting in revenue headwinds if volume growth does not offset pricing headwinds. Reduced global economic activity may also lead to a fall in scrap metal prices, which have an impact on auction values.

Conclusion

I am recommending a buy rating for CPRT, an upgrade from hold, as I turned bullish on CPRT long-term volume growth strength. Rising total loss frequency due to moderating used car prices and increasing repair costs is a long-term tailwind for CPRT's core business. With a wider volume base, CPRT can leverage its operating expenses, leading to margin expansion. Growth acceleration and margin expansion should support the current premium valuation.

