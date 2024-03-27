Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Copart: Rating Upgrade As I See Volume Growth Driven By Structural Cause

Mar. 27, 2024 3:29 AM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
896 Followers

Summary

  • CPRT's valuation was previously seen as too high, but the underlying momentum and volume growth trend have changed the outlook.
  • In the 2Q24 quarter, CPRT's revenue and EBIT missed estimates, but volume growth and potential margin expansion are positive indicators.
  • The increase in total loss frequency and the shift towards auctioning vehicles instead of repairing them are favorable for CPRT's business.

Car transportation truck and used cars

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

My previous rating was a hold as I believed Copart's (NASDAQ:CPRT) valuation was still too high for me to invest given my expectations for an eventual mean reversion, which limits the upside potential. In hindsight, I

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
896 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CPRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News