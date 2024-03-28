Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RLJ Lodging Trust: I Like The 7.75% Yielding Preferred Shares

The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • RLJ Lodging Trust's Q4 results showed robust FFO and AFFO performance, with an increase in revenue per available room and occupancy.
  • The company's net interest expenses decreased, resulting in a significant expansion of AFFO per share.
  • RLJ Lodging Trust's 'busted' preferred shares offer an attractive fixed yield of 7.75% and have a strong margin of safety based on the balance sheet.
Expensive highrise hotels and condos on Atlantic ocean shore in Sunny Isles Beach city. American tourism infrastructure in southern Florida

Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Sometimes ‘busted’ preferred shares (preferred securities which cannot [easily] be called by the issuer) are an interesting addition to an income-focused portfolio. Of course it remains important to keep an eye on how well the preferred dividends are covered, and if the balance sheet poses any risks. RLJ

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RLJ.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

