Introduction

Sometimes ‘busted’ preferred shares (preferred securities which cannot [easily] be called by the issuer) are an interesting addition to an income-focused portfolio. Of course it remains important to keep an eye on how well the preferred dividends are covered, and if the balance sheet poses any risks. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) owns 97 hotel properties (at the end of 2023) with a total of just over 21,000 rooms.

The REIT has one series of preferred shares outstanding, which are trading with (NYSE:RLJ.PR.A) as ticker symbol. I have a long position in those preferred shares.

The FFO generated by RLJ remained robust

Looking at the Q4 results, RLJ reported a revenue per available room of just under $134, which was a 5.2% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The FY 2023 results were even better than that as the RevPAR increased by approximately 9% to $141. This is thanks to a combination of a 4.5% increase in the average daily room rate with a 4.2% increase in the occupancy which increased to almost 72%.

When looking at a REIT, the FFO and AFFO performance are obviously more important than the reported net income as the latter includes the normal depreciation and amortization expenses related to the real estate assets.

As you can see below, the REIT generated approximately $46.3M in FFO in the fourth quarter while the adjusted FFO came in at $53.4M. That’s a 1% increase compared to the final quarter of 2022 while the adjusted FFO in the entire financial year came in at $260.4M compared to $221.1M in 2022.

The adjusted FFO per share jumped from $1.36 to $1.66 during 2023 on the back of the higher AFFO and the lower share count. That also is the main reason why the AFFO per share increased from $0.33 in Q4 2022 to $0.35 in Q4 2023. Although the Adjusted FFO increased by just over 1%, the share count decreased by approximately 4%, resulting in a very respectable expansion of the AFFO per share. The FY 2023 results were good thanks to an decrease of the net interest expenses. Whereas RLJ Lodging paid a net amount of $88.6M in FY 2022, this decreased to less than $80M in FY 2023 on the back of a substantial increase in the interest income on the $500M+ in cash on the balance sheet.

In several other countries, the AFFO calculation includes the maintenance capex on the properties but unfortunately that generally isn’t included in the AFFO calculation offered by US REITs. During 2023, RLJ Lodging spent $132M on ‘improvements and additions to hotel properties’. This means the underlying net free funds flow from operations was approximately $128M during 2023. Based on a 154M share count during the final quarter of the year, this represents a ‘true’ underlying AFFO of $0.83 per share. I acknowledge some of the capex may not be ‘purely’ sustaining capex but I like to err on the side of being cautious.

That being said, even if I would use the more conservative approach and use an AFFO of $128M including all relevant capex, the $25.1M in annual preferred dividends is already included in this result. Before taking the preferred dividends into consideration, RLJ Lodging generated approximately $153M in pre-dividend AFFO which means it needed less than 1/6th of its AFFO (including capex) to cover the preferred dividends.

The details of the ‘busted’ preferred shares

As mentioned in the introduction, I have a long position in the ‘busted’ preferred shares of RLJ Lodging Trust. Those preferred shares have no maturity date and can only be called when the common shares of RLJ are trading at a multiple of the current share price. The stock would have to be trading over $89.09 per share for 20 of any 30 consecutive trading days before RLJ Lodging can ‘call’ these preferred shares by converting them into 0.2806 of its common shares. And even if that happens, you are still getting $25 worth of common shares (at the $89.09 conversion price). And in the extremely unlikely event RLJ would be trading at for instance $100/share, you’d be receiving just over $28 in common stock per preferred share.

With RLJ’s common share price trading below $12, I am not taking the potential forced conversion into consideration as a realistic option in the near-term or even mid-term future, so I am just considering the preferred shares for their fixed preferred dividend of $1.95 per year. At Tuesday’s closing price of $25.20, this represents a yield of 7.75% which is rather attractive.

In the previous section of this article I already discussed the strong FFO result of the REIT which means the preferred dividends are very well-covered, but I also wanted to have a look at the balance sheet to make sure the preferred shares aren’t too ‘risky’ when it comes to potential balance sheet issues.

Looking at the balance sheet above, you see the REIT has approximately $2.22B in debt, but it also has in excess of $555M in cash (of which $38M is restricted cash). This means the underlying net debt is just $1.67B, which represents just 40% of the $4.14B book value of the real estate assets.

That book value already includes almost $1.8B in accumulated depreciation so the fair value likely is closer to $5B or even higher compared to the $4.14B book value, and that would reduce the LTV ratio even further, towards the low-30% range.

There are currently 12.88M preferred shares outstanding for a total amount of $322M in preferred equity. This means that based on the balance sheet and the $2.34B in total equity, there is in excess of $2B in common equity which ranks junior to the preferred shares. And that’s a pretty impressive margin of safety.

Investment thesis

I currently have no position in the common shares of RLJ Lodging Trust although the 2024 guidance calls for an adjusted FFO of $255M (midpoint) with a $110M capex (also the midpoint of the guidance) resulting in an underlying sustaining AFFO of $145M or just over $0.92 per share. If that will indeed be the case this year, the current share price of $11.60 represents an AFFO multiple of 12.6 (including the planned sustaining capex). That’s not too bad, and that share price also represents a discount of approximately 10% versus the book value of $12.8/share as of the end of 2023.

I do have a long position in the preferred shares and I am planning to add to this position on weakness. I like the more than acceptable payout ratio of the sustaining AFFO as well as the $2B+ equity cushion from the common equity, which ranks junior to the preferred shares.