Investment thesis

I’ve covered tens of gold miners as well as a few tailings retreatment companies at SA over the years and today I want to talk about an unusual company in this space - Dynacor Group (TSX:DNG:CA) (OTCPK:DNGDF). This is a gold ore processor, which is quite rare as you need access to significant volumes from artisanal miners to make the business model feasible. In addition, the company has a decent annualized dividend yield of 3.48% and 2024 is shaping up as a good year, with earnings per share expected to be between $0.33 and $0.41. My rating on Dynacor Group's stock is speculative buy. Let’s review.

Introduction to the business

Dynacor Group started operating in Peru in 2006 and its main asset is Veta Dorada, a 500 tonnes per day (tpd) carbon-in-pulp gold ore processing plant in southern Peru. It is the largest buyer and processor of gold ore from artisanal and small-scale miners in the country and the capacity of the plant is designed to be expandable to 600 tpd through the addition of more processing lines and ball mills. The facility produces gold dores and silver pellets which are sold internationally.

Scale matters in the gold mining industry to drive down unit costs and this is the only artisanal gold ore processing company I’ve come across so far that has been consistently profitable over the years. Dynacor Group has recorded 13 consecutive years in the black and its capital allocation strategy is focused on dividends. The company currently has a monthly dividend of C$0.0117 ($0.0086) per share which translates into an annualized yield of 3.48%.

Dynacor Group also has ambitious expansion plans as part of a growth strategy to open three more gold ore processing plants in the coming years. Here is a slide from its latest corporate presentation from September 2023.

However, I doubt significant progress will be made on the new facilities in 2024 considering the company revealed on March 21 that it plans to invest up to $13 million in capital expenditures during the year. Most of the sum if likely to go into optimizations at Veta Grande.

Financial performance

Dynacor Group still hasn’t released its 2023 financial report (it should be out by the end of the week) but we already know since January 2024 that sales for the year reached a record $250.2 million (up 26.7% year on year) thanks to strong gold prices and higher throughput.

Considering the net operating margin of the company over the past few quarters has been around the 6% mark as Veta Dorada’s processing capacity was increased from 430 tpd in Q4 2022, I expect net earnings of about $15 million for 2023.

On March 21, Dynacor Group announced that it expected to generate sales of $265 million and $285 million and a net income of $12 million and $15 million for 2024. The estimates are based on gold prices ranging between $2,000 and $2,050 per ounce and I find the net income forecast conservative as it suggests the net income margin will be between 4.2% and 5.7%.

Dynacor Group releases monthly sales figures and it seems that 2024 is starting out strong as gold sales for the first two months of the year came in at $47 million, up by 26.3% year on year. This translates into annualized sales of $282 million and Veta Grande was running at full capacity during the month of February, which suggests that the positive momentum could be sustained over the coming months. Considering gold is trading near $2,200 as of the time of writing, I’m optimistic that sales for 2024 could surpass the upper end of the company’s sales guidance for the year. With little capital expenses planned for the year, I think there is a good chance that the monthly dividend could be increased in the coming months if gold prices remain at these levels.

Valuation

As you can see from the chart below, the market valuation of Dynacor Group isn’t as correlated with gold prices as those of gold mining companies. The reason for this is that the operating margins of the company tend to remain stable as gold price increases and decreases are passed on to artisanal miners in Peru. That being said, I think that rising gold prices over the past few years have been crucial for the company as they stimulated more people in Peru to pick up artisanal mining and thus enable Dynacor Group to expand the processing capacity of Veta Grande as more ore become available.

In my view, Dynacor Group should be valued as a traditional company and not as a miner as there are no metrics such as net present value (NPV), all-in sustaining costs (AISC), or life of mine here. Looking at the historical data, we can see that the company isn’t particularly cheap based on both EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples compared to the previous two years. Yet, it wasn’t unusual to see a double-digit P/E ratio before late 2021 and it’s possible that the market still hasn’t priced in the improved margins from the 2022 upgrade of Veta Grande yet. With 2024 shaping up as a strong year for Dynacor Group, I think there is a good chance that the P/E ratio could surpass 10x over the coming months.

Risks

Turning our attention to the downside risks, I think the major one here is lower gold prices over the coming months. While the financial results and market valuation of Dynacor Group don’t have a strong correlation with gold prices, a slump in the near term could nevertheless hurt sentiment to a degree. In my view, gold prices are currently receiving a boost as central banks around the world slowly start to cut interest rates. However, any interest rate cut delays by major central banks such as the Fed over the coming months due to stronger inflation could put pressure on gold prices. This is why my rating on Dynacor Group’s stock is a speculative buy.

Investor takeaway

Dynacor Group has been gradually increasing the processing capacity of Veta Grande as over the past several years as rising gold prices make more gold ore coming from artisanal miners in Peru available for purchasing. While the economies of scale have boosted the operating margins and annual net income is now about $15 million, the improvements don't seem to be priced in by the market yet as the P/E ratio is in the single digits. With 2024 shaping up as a good year for Dynacor Group, I’m optimistic that it could be trading at above 10x P/E by the end of the year.

