TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) is possibly one of the more attractive investments in the entertainment space. As the industry grapples with streaming and cord cutting, live sports look set to gain more value. The article will discuss the technical, business, and fundamental aspects of this investment opportunity.

TKO is a Unique Asset in the Entertainment Space

The company is a leader in the field of live sports IP. It was formed through a merger between UFC and WWE.

UFC came to life in 1993, when Art Davie proposed establishing a competition that would see fighters from different martial arts compete against each other using techniques from all those sports, a war of the worlds if you will. It is now the biggest mixed martial arts promotion company in the world.

On the other end of the spectrum is the WWE. Yes both companies involve promoting fights, but while UFC focus on the craft of martial arts, WWE has long understood the value of storytelling. This was especially true since Vince McMahon took control of the company from his father in the early 80s. WWE focuses much more on the backstories of wrestlers and the drama that unfolds between them outside the ring as much as in the ring.

It cost McMahon around a million dollars to take control of the company in the early 80s. While Dana White and co. reportedly paid 2 million to acquire UFC in the early 2000s. Both companies combined now have a market cap of $14 billion and I think it is likely to grow further.

The company will also look to grow by acquiring other sports IP when the opportunity arises, so investors might end up with much more than UFC and WWE.

TKO's Technicals Are Mundane

Has TKO stock bottomed? (Tradingview)

This chart shows the price action of TKO stock since the merger with WWE was completed on Sep. 12 of 2023. It is fair to say the trend has not been bullish to say the least.

There are rays of hope however in what looks like an inverse head and shoulders. It is not the cleanest one, if it is one at all. But, you know, a head and shoulders pattern is in the eye of the beholder.

Nonetheless it looks to me that a breakout above the $96 (the horizontal trendline) would be very bullish.

Moving average points to sideways action? (Tradingview)

The 100-day moving average crossing and staying below the 200-day one normally indicates a bearish trend. I'd disregard it on this occasion given the combined company has been trading for under 200 days (127 trading days as of the day of writing).

More recent days have seen the stock hover around the 100-day moving average, hinting at sideways action.

RSI points to sideways action, with a small possibility of a bottom (Tradingview)

The 14-day RSI tells a similar story to the 100-day moving average. Before I get into that in a bit more detail, I want to point out that I interpret the RSI based on John Hayden's book and Andrew Caldwell's work. The gist of it is that RSI can be interpreted in terms of ranges that help define the trend. Generally, an RSI that finds support at the 33 level and resistance at 80 indicates a bullish trend. The bearish trend's range is between the 20 and the 66 levels. They also have a different interpretation of divergences than the common practice, but I won't get into that now given TKO's case doesn't have a current divergence worth discussing.

Having gotten that out of the way, we can see that TKO had a bearish trend in the early days of the merger. The RSI frequently violated the 33 level, and barely broke the 55 level on the upside, let alone the 66 marker (which indicates an overbought reading based on Hayden's work). You can also see that the RSI's 9-day moving average (a useful guide for the short-term trend according to Caldwell) broke below the 33 threshold, which supports the case of a bearish trend.

Since the end of the year however, a shift from a bearish trend to a bullish one has possibly occurred. The RSI broke above 66 threshold (and the 70 for that matter), and has been finding support above the 33 level. You can see that the RSI's 9-day moving average and 45-day moving average (a useful guide for the intermediate-term's trend) are in the 40s. Which all-in-all should make us lean towards a sideways trend, confirming what was indicated by the 100-day moving average.

To sum this part up, TKO seems currently to be moving sideways, though there are hints the stock may have bottomed following a rapid fall post-merger. A break above the $96 a share level would be incredibly bullish.

Some might wonder why would I dedicate my time to write about a stock moving sideways? The answer is because the company's fundamental look very promising.

TKO's Business Fundamentals on the Other Hand are Compelling

One of my favorite Buffett stories is the one with pinball machines. It tells the story of how he turned $25 to $50,000 buying pinball machines and placing them in barber shops. One of the big takeaways for me from that story is to try to understand each business in terms of its unit economics and the growth potential of units and price in the future. The more there is of both, the higher the compounding can be, especially if the business is reinvesting back all profits back.

Using that same lens to look at TKO, it's clear to me the company's sports rights seem to be extremely undervalued and are likely to see large increases with each renewal cycle.

TKO has enormous room to grow its media rights revenue (company filings)

Please note that the company's results include only one full quarter of WWE's results for 2023.

Now looking at UFC's media rights and content results, the company generated 870.6 million in revenue, the bulk of which comes from licensing broadcast rights for its content.

The company says in page 6 of its annual report that UFC broadcasts its content to 900 million households. That means revenue comes in at less than a dollar per household, a year. WWE meanwhile broadcasts to a billion households, and its annual run rate comes in at about one dollar per household a year.

In my opinion that is incredibly cheap. Netflix's deal for WWE Raw was in excess of $5 billion for 10 years, or about $500 million a year. Netflix had 260 million subscribers at the end of Q4 2023. This would value the deal at $1.92 per subscriber a year. That's almost double what the company gets in its current media rights deals, and that's assuming all Netflix subs watch WWE. A more detailed analysis will be due in H2 2025 when Netflix shares its viewership data for its shows. That report will likely include detailed viewing hours for WWE content and will give more color on valuing the deal.

Now to be clear, I don't expect the number of households to increase going forward. In fact, the company has a challenge in terms of the transition from cable to streaming. But I do expect it to maintain enough of its audience and increase its licensing rate that it would grow its overall media rights revenue meaningfully in coming years.

Sponsorship is another important revenue stream with significant growth potential. UFC generated $196.3 million in revenue from sponsorships. Social media content is a big driver of sponsorships revenue. Page 8 of the 10-k

Advertising revenues are driven by original content on third-party social media platforms. With complete ownership and control over production, we believe our brands are compelling sports and entertainment properties for advertisers.

The company says that it had 260 million social media followers for UFC. This equates to an ARPU of $0.755. WWE's ARPU run rate is a fraction of that at $0.2, with 360 million social media followers according to the company. They also mention that WWE's YouTube channel has 100 million subscribers and is the 12th most popular channel on the platform.

Sponsorship is probably the company's biggest growth opportunity. Note the gap between the number of social media fans, and the number of households UFC and WWE broadcast to. There is potential for TKO to grow its followers towards that 1 billion number. There is also significant room to grow ARPU significantly. The compounding of both levers could lead to spectacular growth for long-term shareholders.

Not to mention that growth in both revenue streams will come with higher margins as management unifies marketing teams. Management discussed potential cost synergies between $50-$100 million:

On the cost side, we continue to make significant progress. We completed our review to identify savings opportunities across each of our businesses. This focused on areas such as finance, marketing, human resources, legal, and IT. In addition, it included overlapping personnel in revenue generating areas such as sponsorship, media rights, and consumer products. We're now in the process of seeking business integration that can yield efficiencies in other areas, including live events, production, and operations. As we discussed on our last call, we've identified and commenced action upon run rate savings that when fully realized, will allow us to achieve the upper end of the previously communicated range of $50 million to $100 million in annualized net savings. We recognize a portion of these savings in 2023, and we anticipate realizing the balance in 2024. We will continue to optimize the cost structure of opportunities present themselves.

There is also potential for future inorganic growth by acquiring leagues or other companies that are similar in profile to UFC or the WWE.

TKO's growth story seems compelling and straightforward to me. But what about the company's financials?

My Estimate of TKO's Earning Power

The company's annual report only includes roughly 3 months of WWE results. This makes 2023's earnings in the annual report not the most indicative of future earnings for the combined company. An effort must be made to try an estimate those earnings going forward.

I will use WWE's 2022 earnings as my starting point. I will then add to it UFC's 2023 earnings. I will point out significant management estimates, non-repeatable earnings, and other GAAP accounting aspects that might mask the true earning power of the company, rather than accentuate it.

I use the term earning power just like Benjamin Graham defined it in Security Analysis.

The phrase “earning power” must imply a fairly confident expectation of certain future results. It is not sufficient to know what the past earnings have averaged, or even that they disclose a definite line of growth or decline. There must be plausible grounds for believing that this average or this trend is a dependable guide to the future.

The following is my attempt at doing exactly what the quote says. Both Ben Graham and Warren Buffett discussed the importance of looking critically at GAAP accounting, understand its limitations, to try and have a better judgement of a company's earning potential. In Security Analysis, Graham writes:

Wide variations will be found in corporate practice respecting items such as the foregoing. Under each heading examples may be given of either inclusion in or exclusion from the income account. Which is the better accounting procedure in some of these cases may be a rather controversial question, but, as far as the analyst is concerned, his object requires that all these items be segregated from the ordinary operating results of the year. For what the investor chiefly wants to learn from an annual report is the indicated earning power under the given set of conditions

Buffett touched on the same topic in this year's annual report:

You seek guidance and are told that the procedures for calculating these “earnings” are promulgated by a sober and credentialed Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”), mandated by a dedicated and hard-working Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and audited by the world-class professionals at Deloitte & Touche (“D&T”). On page K-67, D&T pulls no punches: “In our opinion, the financial statements . . . . . present fairly, in all material respects (italics mine), the financial position of the Company . . . . . and the results of its operations . . . . . for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2023 . . . . .” So sanctified, this worse-than-useless “net income” figure quickly gets transmitted throughout the world via the internet and media. All parties believe they have done their job – and, legally, they have. We, however, are left uncomfortable. At Berkshire, our view is that “earnings” should be a sensible concept that Bertie will find somewhat useful – but only as a starting point – in evaluating a business.

Following in the footsteps of those two greats, I'll start with WWE's 2022 earnings, the company reported GAAP net income of approximately $196 million.

The company's earnings for 2022 were clean overall. The tax rate was at 26% which is higher than the US tax rate. Depreciation and amortization came in at $46 million. But capex came in at an unusually high $200 million during the year and it'd be worth noting keeping an eye on whether this was a one-time bump or not.

The increase was mainly attributable to "projects in progress" which increased from a gross of approximately $50 million in 2021, to $217 million in 2022. I did not find anything in the 2022 annual report that explains this increase in capex and so it remains the biggest question mark on the company's earning power.

Growth in "projects in progress" big driver of growth in capex (company fillings)

Note we need to focus mainly on operating income, given we'll want to combine WWE's 2022 earnings with those of UFC in 2023 to try and reach a sensible reflection of what the company's earnings power could be.

For now, the company's 2022 GAAP operating income of $283.2 million is a decent reflection of WWE's earnings power. There are however strong question marks over the company's future depreciation expense that could take those earnings down to around $130 million if increases in capex are persistent. Further investigation will be required on the nature of that spend in coming earnings results before a final determination can be made.

The big diversion between depreciation & capex in 2022, if persistent, could be a big drag on WWE's earning power (company filings)

Determining UFC's earning power is a bit trickier given its entanglement with one quarter of WWE 2023 earnings and some purchase price accounting related to the merger of the two entities. The latter has been rejected by Graham and Buffett as a true cost. I concur.

One helpful bit in separating WWE's earnings from UFC's was item 7 of the annual report (management's discussion of results). They broke down WWE's contribution to a number of line items. However, they did that in writing so there wasn't a table to show the contribution of each company in a way that helps us. I went ahead and created a table that simplified what they said in page 45-46 of the 10-K:

TKO management broke down WWE's contribution to company's 2023 results (created by author using regulatory fillings)

This gives us GAAP operating income for UFC for the full year of 2023, but it does include a lot of one-time costs that don't reflect the true earning power of the unit. Here is a table that adjusts for those costs, relying mostly on P. 50 of the 10-K and the notes on the financial statements:

UFC earning power is masked by WWE merger accounting (created by author using regulatory fillings)

Note that WWE's GAAP operating income in the table above is for roughly 4 months of 2023. That is why I preferred to use 2022 results as my starting point. Adding my estimate of UFC's true operating income for 2023 with that of WWE for 2022 gives us an estimate for TKO's earning power of (571.1 + 283.2) $854.3 million. Note that there is potentially a big impact from WWE's capex spend that will become more apparent in coming quarterly results. To address that, it is better to think of the earning power as a range of $701.1-854.3 million.

The company has $2.7 billion in debt, the bulk of which matures in 2026. According to page 52 of the 10-K, the company is set to pay $235.1 million in interest payments in 2024. Some of the debt has variable interest rate on the debt, so that number will surely change. Management computed the $235.1 million number based on the interest rate at the time of making the report. This brings down earning power to a range of $466.9 to $619.2 million. Slap a 21% tax rate on and the company's earning power is somewhere between $368.9 million and $489.2 million.

TKO's Valuation is Reasonable

At $15 billion in market cap, the company is trading at 24x to 32x my estimate of its earning power.

I have discussed the company's future prospects, and I think that could translate to high single-digits earnings growth. The increase in media rights rates, growth of social media followers and their ARPU, as well as improved margins from cost synergies will serve as tailwinds to that growth. However, the decline in legacy media could mean reaching less households, at least in the medium term, and that's a drag on earnings growth. If it wasn't for the latter, I'd have expected earnings growth to be comfortably in the double digits as many analysts currently do.

Those factors still make the stock a decent buy, especially compared to the 10-year bond, with a present enterprise value between $100-$135 per share depending on the level of margin of safety an investor wants when choosing from my range of earning power.

I'll focus on the midpoint of my estimate for simplicity, but each investor should feel free to use the figures they are most comfortable with.

$429 million in net income (midpoint of my estimate) is equivalent to EPS of $5.2. With the 10-year bond at 4.2% and expected earnings growth of 9%, you can calculate the enterprise value as 5.2*1.09/ (0.09-0.042) = $118.08 a share. We should then deduct about $29 a share which represent the amount of net debt per share, the company's equity value would be roughly $89 a share.

That is in line with the current trading price of 86.63. The investor would have enormous upside potential however from three key areas: 1) Earning power ending up above the mid-point. 2) A decline in 10-year bonds, especially that it seems likely the Federal Reserve will start cutting rates. 3) Management's ability to maintain its reach in a billion households, which would translate to double digit growth instead of high single digits.

Some might point out that using the 10-year bond as the discount rate is too low a bar. My counterpoint is that this particular valuation technique leads to a much lower estimate compared to the typical DFC valuation even if one employs a higher discount rate. As a result, it has a much higher margin of safety, which is always my priority.

But just to illustrate, if we grow earnings by 9% discounted by 10% from the midpoint number, you'll get the following numbers:

Y1 5.15, Y2 5.11, Y3 5.06, Y4 5.01, Y5 4.97, Y6 4.92, Y7 4.88, Y8 4.83, Y9 4.79, Y10 4.75.

Calculating the terminal rate after year 10 with a discount rate of 10% and 0% growth would give $123.1 a share.

Adding both components together to get the enterprise value would be equal to $172.57 a share, or $143.57 after accounting for net debt.

As you can see the numbers resulting from the conventional DCF are more inflated, not to mention the 10% discount rate was completely arbitrary and so wouldn't work for everyone. I prefer to give investors all the facts and estimates as I see them in order for them to do the valuation work that fits their own margin of safety.

It is also important to note that TKO's earnings growth would not be uniform at 9% every year, it will likely start off at the mid to high teens before the decline in legacy media worldwide brings growth down to a more moderate high-single digits growth. Investors who will opt for doing a more traditional DCF calculation should increase the growth rate in the first 5 years to reflect that. Otherwise, the valuation they'll get will be artificially low.

A Word on TKO's Risks

TKO only holds a minority in the company formed from the merger of WWE and UFC. TKO's ownership stands at 47.9% of the total as of Dec. 31 of 2023. Endeavor Group Holdings owns the majority of that company and is likely the better value compared to TKO, given you own a bigger portion of WWE-UFC plus other businesses for around $12 billion, giving a large margin of safety to those other businesses. I have discussed the potential for Endeavor in a previous article that you can find here.

Another risk is that the company has debt with variable interest rates, any increase in rates could markedly diminish the company's earning power.

There are also risks related to work conditions in WWE and UFC. TKO recently settled a class-action lawsuit with former UFC fighters for $335 million for alleged antitrust violations. I have discussed earlier in the article that such expenses should be excluded when estimating earning power as they are not an expense you could expect regularly. That is true for any one year, but those costs should be considered when looking at the company over a longer period of 5 years or more. It is possible that, as we reflect on this investment five years or so from now, we'd find that such restructuring and lawsuit-related costs took a big chunk out of the company's earning power. This could end up being true given the many reports on work conditions in WWE and UFC, most famously an episode by John Oliver on Last Week Tonight.

Conclusion

TKO is certainly a unique asset in the media space. While technical analysis shows a stock that is range bound, a look at the business reveals an undervalued media assets that is likely to command higher licensing fees and advertising in the future. Careful examination of its financials also shows that the company is probably earning more than its GAAP net income shows, and that this number is likely to grow in the high single digits. There are risks however, most prominently is that an acceleration in cord-cutting could lead to smaller reach for the company, which could translate to less revenue and slower earnings growth than anticipated.