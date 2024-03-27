Thibault Renard/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) have seen a very difficult time as the former growth darling has seen stagnant results at best in recent years, the result of the combination of less operational strength and competitive pressures.

This story is now furthermore pressured by a very soft outlook for the near term, as the growth story is broken, which means that I am not automatically buying the dip here.

On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics was founded in 1990 and over time has become a global market leader in fiber laser technology used across multiple end markets and applications. The vertically integrated business model of the company is key in driving growth and to post high margins (at least in the past).

The advantage of fiber-based laser technology over other forms of technology such as carbon dioxide and lamp-pumped, include high power, energy efficiency, greater reliability, easier to integrate, while driving lower operating costs for its clients. Moreover, there is a real ESG component as well, as CO2 emissions can largely be prevented by a massive adoption of this technique.

Since its existence, the company has steadily grown to a near $1.5 billion revenue base, generated by some 6,000 workers which supply these devices to over 5,000 customers.

The company targets a $10 billion addressable market which mostly includes non-industrial applications such as medical, microprocessing, sensors & instruments, R&D and scientific, as well as aerospace & defense. The remaining approximately third of addressable market include industrial applications, including EV automotive.

Sales are split pretty evenly between half of sales in the wider Asia-Pacific region, with about a quarter of sales generated in Europe and North America.

Some Perspective

Despite the promise of the technology, IPG has seen some mixed performance. A three-quarter of a billion business in 2014 grew to nearly $1.5 billion in sales in 2018. Since that year, sales have been trading flat (and in fact down a bit) in a $1.2-$1.5 billion range, as peak operating profits of a half a billion have come down in a greater fashion.

A $100 stock in the year 2015 peaked around $250 per share in 2018 amidst the peak in the operating performance of the business. Shares fell back to the $100 mark pre-pandemic, rose to $250 in 2021, but fell back to the $100 mark in 2022 again, after which shares have been trading largely around this level. This has come in response to the lack of progress in terms of sales and certainly margins in recent years, despite the long term promise of the technology employed by IPG Photonics.

Current Woes

Early in 2023, IPG posted that the company had seen a soft end to the 2022 results. Full year revenues were down 2% to $1.43 billion, but the company posted an 8% fall in sales in the fourth quarter, with quarterly gross margins cut from 45% to just 18% as the company incurred large inventory related changes. This triggered a large quarterly GAAP loss, as full year GAAP earnings were down 58% to $2.16 per share as a result. Despite the fall in full year sales, full year backlog was actually up to $811 million.

The inventory re-set created a tough set up for the start of 2023, but actually the first quarter results for that year were the best, in which IPG posted the smallest year-over-year revenue declines. General weakness in China, and certainly in PV panels and e-mobility applications, were drivers behind a 10% decline in 2023 sales to $1.29 billion, as fourth quarter sales were down 10% to $299 million.

In the absence of charges, operating profits of $232 million worked down to respectable margins equal to 18% of sales, with earnings per share more than doubling to $4.63 per share. However, there is no quick avail in sight, as the backlog has fallen to $691 million, indicating that orders have trailed reported revenues numbers by a substantial degree.

Even worse, the company has limited visibility, as macroeconomic conditions and global industrial demand remain challenging. The company furthermore sees OEM customers delay orders and manage inventories, while the company cites greater competition as well.

All this results in a very bleak first quarter outlook, in which sales are seen at $250 million, plus or minus $15 million, which suggests that sales are down 28% year-over-year. Despite the poor sales outlook, earnings are seen between $0.30 and $0.60 per share, which quite frankly looks quite decent compared to a $1.26 per share number posted in the first quarter of 2023.

The 47 million shares outstanding grant the company a mere $4.2 billion equity valuation at $90 per share, as this includes a big net cash position to the tune of $1.2 billion. Adjusted for that, IPG commands a $3.0 billion enterprise valuation, equal to about 3 times annualized sales based on the dismal outlook.

And Now?

The truth is that it is evident that IPG clearly has a competitive problem here, as it has been suffering from flattish sales for years now; in fact, it has seen margin pressure over time, as well as declining sales in recent items.

Trading at $90 per share, the operating assets are valued at $65 per share if we account for net cash holdings. The issue is that earnings power is very pressured. A $4.63 per share number in 2023 benefited from nearly $42 million in interest income, equal to about $0.90 per share on a pre-tax bias. Adjusted for that, earnings realistically come in around $4 per share, resulting in a reasonable mid-teens multiple. The issue is that earnings power is (again) expected to come down a great deal, at least at the start of 2024.

Moreover, the company will incur some net capital expenditures in 2024 (again), as capital spending of $120-$130 million surpasses an annualized depreciation expense of $70 million by a substantial degree, driven by the need to expand into capacity as the company had lost capacity with its operations in Russia.

That in itself is not the biggest concern, but more pressure on the operating performance of the business itself, as the share of Chinese sales has fallen to a quarter here, the lowest in a decade. This is not just driven by poor OEM sentiment but arguably by competition as well, as the growth story definitely is broken.

In comparison, a name like Lincoln Electric (LECO) trades at nearly 4 times sales and an earnings multiple in the mid-twenties, but contrary to IPG Photonics, it is positing record results (and solid margins) at this point in time.

Given all this, I am cautious to buy the dip in IPG as the outlook for the first quarter is dreadful but does not come in isolation, just being the next chapter in what once was a growth story, which now has derailed, with no to few developments indicating that stabilization or a turnaround might be around the corner.