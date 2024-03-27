Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Perseus Perspectives as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

magnez2

Thesis

At a moment in markets when many investors are watching eye-popping valuation numbers routinely hitting 50x P/E and above for high-flying tech stocks, many investors are left wondering if quality growth is still attainable without paying nose-bleed prices. This brings me to the subject of today's article: American Express (NYSE:AXP). A company that I think provides investors the ideal balance of above market double-digit earnings growth, a best in class brand, a healthy dividend growing by double digits over the long term and perhaps, most importantly, a valuation that looks normal relative to history.

Introduction

When it comes to credit cards, American Express is very much the market leader in catering to the premium card customer. The firm issues credit cards both itself and via third-party banks. Its cards have an extremely high level of merchant acceptance giving Amex customers the ability to spend worldwide in over 130 countries. The firm is a long time favourite of Warren Buffett who holds a considerable 21% of the outstanding shares. Buffett has long been attracted to the capital light and long-term compounding nature of the stock.

AXP operates what is known as a "closed loop" payment system which entails three parties. This stands in contrast to networks operated by competitors such as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) which operate "open loop" systems and involve four parties. The advantage of AXP's closed loop system is it generates proprietary data on customers spending habits. This data allows AXP to better tailor their card promotions for customers which creates greater incentive for customers to continue spending on their cards, creating yet more data in a virtuous cycle.

AXP describe their business model as "spend-centric" in their annual report.

Our "spend-centric" business model focuses on generating revenues primarily by driving spending on our cards and secondarily through finance charges and fees. Spending on our cards, which is higher on average on a per-card basis versus our network competitors, offers superior value to merchants in the form of loyal customers and larger transactions. Because of the revenues generated from having high-spending Card Members and the annual card fees we charge on many of our products, we are able to invest in attractive rewards and other benefits for Card Members, as well as targeted marketing and other programs and investments for merchants. This creates incentives for Card Members to spend more on their cards and positively differentiates American Express cards.

Source: American Express

American Express

Opportunity

One of the most exciting aspects of the American Express story for me is the shareholder returns and the runway for continued growth over the long-term. The firm has an exceptional track record of consistently growing the dividend by double digits while maintaining a conservative payout ratio.

With management guiding for mid-teens EPS growth over the medium term, I think it's reasonable to expect double-digit dividend growth to continue. With inflation a persistent fear for both Wall Street and Main Street, it is reassuring to know AXP offers potential to grow FCF and dividends at above inflation levels for many years to come. Their capital light spend-centric model is largely resistant to inflation, as increases in the cost of goods and services will naturally be reflected in higher spend on AXP cards which will boost revenue. Provided the firm can continue to manage costs effectively, a moderate amount of inflation should even help earnings as the firm generates operational efficiencies.

Further to the dividend, we have to consider the use of buybacks to enhance per share earnings which in turn result in high stock prices that benefits AXP shareholders. Over the past 5 years the firm has reduced its outstanding share count by close to 15%, equating to a 3% annual CAGR. This, in combination with five-year dividend growth of 10.15% CAGR, results in an incredible 13% per annum growth in shareholder returns.

Taking into account the anticipated mid-teens growth in EPS in the upcoming years and the current payout ratio of merely 21%, I foresee a substantial scope for increased shareholder distributions in the future. The payout ratio is presently low because the company chooses to reinvest in its operations due to abundant growth opportunities. As the business continues to mature over time, I anticipate a rise in the payout ratio.

Seeking Alpha

Q4 Earnings

AXP reported strong Q4 earnings with adjusted EPS growing 27% and revenue growth of 11%. Despite both numbers coming in slightly below consensus forecasts, the stock rose over 7% on the day based on robust company guidance seen below:

Based on the momentum in our business, we are providing full-year 2024 guidance for revenue growth of 9 percent to 11 percent and EPS of $12.65 to $13.15. Looking ahead, we continue to run the business with a focus on our aspiration of revenue growth of 10 percent plus and mid-teens EPS growth (Stephen J. Squeri, CEO and Chairman, Q4 Earnings)

Market participants were reassured the company's long-term growth algorithm remains in-tact. Coming into earnings, there was scepticism the firm could continue to deliver double-digit earnings growth in a weakening macro-economic environment amid greater consumer uncertainty and tightening financial conditions as evidenced by the Fed's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) data. Despite this, Q4 revenue and earnings growth easily outpaced both the financial sector and the broader S&P 500 which saw growth of around 10% at the index level in the quarter.

Refinitiv

In tandem with earnings momentum, the firm continues to report extremely healthy credit metrics. Although there has been an increase in customer net write-offs, this is merely a normalisation of credit conditions following an historically low level. Which was due to one-offs such as student loan relief and pandemic era stimulus cheques. Credit stress remains below 2019 levels which suggests American Express customers remain well placed to continue spending.

American Express

Valuation

Despite the stock being up over 20% YTD and close to 40% over the last 12 months, the stock is still trading at historically average valuations. The stock currently trades at a forward P/E of 17.7x which is slightly above the five-year average of 16.9x, but considering the strong outlook for 2024 and beyond I believe this valuation is reasonable. Looking at the stock on a free cash flow basis things look cheap with a current FCF yield of 10.4% vs the five-year average of 9.9%. This reasonable valuation stands in contrast to the S&P 500 which currently trades at over a 20x forward P/E and is a significant premium to its longer term average of around 16.5x.

Koyfin

FactSet

According to FactSet, analysts expect earnings growth of 11% for the S&P 500 and overall, consensus forecasts AXP earnings growth closer to 14% in 2024. Given that AXP is both trading at a discount to the index and expected to deliver higher earnings growth in 2024, I think it makes sense to initiate AXP with a BUY recommendation. The combination of appealing valuation, better than the overall market earnings growth and attractive shareholder returns from both dividends and buybacks.

Assessing the future prospects of the firm I use a single stage DCF approach. I calculate a conservative 8.2% revenue growth, which is well below management's medium term target of 10% plus. Combined with a continuation of the 3% per share count reduction cadence. In order to remain prudent I model for no expansion of the company net margin, noting however that 2023 net margins of 15% are by no means at peak. I believe we could see potential further upside to margins in coming years, noting that as recently as 2021 net margins were 18%. With these conservative estimates I arrive at a fair value of $244, applying a 10% discount factor. This represents close to a 10% upside to the current stock price and I think the opportunity may be greater than my conservative estimate.

Author's Calculation

Risks

Despite its premium customer base, robust growth and best-in-class credit metrics, American Express is still subject to a certain degree of economic cyclical pressure. The firm's business model relies on consumers having confidence to go out and spend money on things like restaurants and travel. GDP has held up surprisingly well in the US which has served as a tail wind for the stock. Market watchers are increasingly believing the Fed may have successfully threaded the needle by raising interest rates sharply to slow inflation without sparking a recession.

It is worth noting that a recent proposed deal involves competitor Capital One (COF) taking over Discover (DFS) for $35.3 billion. This deal will increase the scale and reach of one of AXP's key rivals, but I do not think it will materially impact AXP's market share. However, it is something investors should be aware of.

Conclusion

American Express is a best-in-class operator with the leading brand globally among credit card issuers. The stock has an impressive track record of growth and both management and analysts expect the performance to continue for the foreseeable future. The stock has been a long-term holding of Warren Buffett as it exhibits all the attributes of a buy and hold long-term compounder.

One might reasonably expect a stock like this to trade at a lofty valuation, either vs the broader market or vs its own history. AXP remarkably trades at a discount to the market despite being higher quality than average, gushing levels of free cash flow and growth levels better than the S&P 500 and the financials sector. The stock has delivered a very attractive total return of 11% on a 10-year CAGR and given its trading in line with its average historical valuation, I am expecting more of the same to come in the next decade. I think now represents an attractive entry point into this GARP compounder.