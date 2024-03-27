Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aurora Cannabis: Recent Performance Improvements Are Undeniable

Alexander Carchidi profile picture
Alexander Carchidi
149 Followers

Summary

  • Aurora Cannabis shares have plummeted by over 95% in the past three years due to low demand and operational inefficiencies.
  • The company's sales performance has declined, and its core medicinal marijuana market in Canada is not expected to experience significant growth.
  • However, Aurora Cannabis has seen some positive developments, such as expanding into the German market and managing its debt load, which could potentially lead to future success.
Botanist Tagging Cannabis Plants at Industrial Growing Operation

halbergman

Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) are down by more than 95% since three years ago. The marijuana cultivator is a shadow of its former self. Many of its cultivation and retail facilities in Canada were shuttered over the past few years to

This article was written by

Alexander Carchidi profile picture
Alexander Carchidi
149 Followers
I analyze biopharma, cannabis, and healthcare companies with an eye towards long-term growth and risk management. My background is in biotech, where I held numerous roles in lab bench-based research and development as well as in marketing and consulting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACB
--
ACB:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News