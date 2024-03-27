Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FFA: If You Want To Buy Equities, Buy Them With A Discount

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • Equities have rallied into 2024, surpassing year-end forecasts and creating a bullish sentiment among retail investors.
  • The First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a buy-write fund that closely tracks the S&P 500 and offers a discount to NAV.
  • FFA has a dynamic options overlay strategy and a low proportion of its portfolio overwritten with calls, making it an attractive alternative to buying the S&P 500 outright.

Teamwork with business people analysis cost graph on the desk in the meeting room. The business team discussed meetings and briefing strategies. Negotiation, Analysis, Discussion

CHARTCHAI KANTHATHAN/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Equities have rallied into 2024, smashing year-end forecasts already, especially when looking at the S&P 500. Investment banks have jumped on the bandwagon, revising their year-end targets higher, thus creating a sentiment of bullishness in

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.34K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FFA Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FFA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News