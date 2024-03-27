FFA: If You Want To Buy Equities, Buy Them With A Discount

CHARTCHAI KANTHATHAN/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Equities have rallied into 2024, smashing year-end forecasts already, especially when looking at the S&P 500. Investment banks have jumped on the bandwagon, revising their year-end targets higher, thus creating a sentiment of bullishness in the market among retail investors. If you are looking at entering the market today, it is worth noting you do not have to buy the S&P 500 outright via SPY, but you can use a plethora of other instruments that can achieve a similar goal with a different risk/reward profile.

The First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) is such an instrument, representing an equity buy-write fund from a lesser known asset manager. We wrote about this fund more than a year ago, when we described the fund's structure and its positions, outlining how a retail investor should think about this complex structure.

We are going to revisit this name in light of its high correlation to the S&P 500 and the CEF's discount to NAV, which allows retail investors to buy equities with a discount, even in today's market.

High historic correlation with the S&P 500

Before we jump into the current portfolio composition for FFA, let us have a look at what the CEF actually achieves long term:

Data by YCharts

Long term the fund closely tracks the SPY total return, purely representing a structural way of extracting dividends from a portfolio of equities.

Robust buy-write funds have a high long term correlation with the SPY, and thus can be utilized as long-term proxies for the index. Utilizing covered calls via robust financial engineering models should provide investors with a total return very similar to the S&P 500 in the long-term. Buy-write funds which fail to have a high correlation to the SPY long term are structures which should be avoided.

Attractive build

The fund contains only 62 holdings, but has better valuation metrics than the S&P 500:

Portfolio (Fund Website)

The forward P/E in respect to the CEF is only 19x, while the SPY P/E ratio exceeds 20x. Even if the fund only holds 62 names, its sectoral build is very closely resembling the SPY one:

Sectors (Fund Website)

What makes FFA unique is its options overlay strategy, where the CEF writes covered calls on its holdings:

Portfolio Overlay (Fund Website)

The fund has a dynamic approach to its options overlay, having changed its mandate to write calls on at least 80% of its portfolio. We like this approach because it allows portfolio managers to take a view on equities depending on VIX levels. In a low VIX environment options are poorly priced, thus representing a less attractive way of extracting dividends versus an outright buy and hold. Conversely, highly volatile market events can be very lucrative occurrences.

In the past year we have seen buy-write CEFs with a low proportion of their portfolios overwritten as outperformers, whereas systematic names with a high proportion of options have underperformed both the index and their peers.

Buying the S&P 500 with a discount

The fund has usually traded in a -5% to +3% range in terms of its discount/premium to NAV:

Data by YCharts

The current discount levels are towards the bottom of the range, and we feel they do not appropriately highlight the CEF's dynamic features.

While we can understand why the market would trade systematic buy-write funds such as the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) with a discount given their mandates around portfolio options proportions, FFA is a different animal.

FFA has the mandate to overwrite only a small proportion of its collateral with options, which in fact the fund has done. Today's low VIX environment warrants a lower proportion of the holdings being overwritten with calls because the option premium is low. As a reminder, volatility is the main input into pricing options, thus when volatility is low (as measured by the VIX), option premiums are also low.

If the VIX were to pick up and move towards 20%, we see the market bidding FFA back up from a discount perspective, thus creating the medium for a +5% gain when the discount to NAV is closed out.

Investors have alternatives to the SPY

Robust buy-write funds provide for viable proxies of the SPY, and when market dynamics permit they can even offer an upside via a discount to NAV. Understanding the structural aspects of an equity CEF and its mechanics is paramount to utilizing the right type of fund for today's environment.

As highlighted above, we articulated why we do not believe systematic funds with a high percentage of their portfolios overwritten with calls represent an attractive opportunity in today's environment, all while more dynamic funds such as FFA represent an opportunity.

Outside of pure buy-write funds such as FFA which mirror the upside offered by the SPY, we have also covered ETFs which have embedded downside hedges, such as the HEQT fund covered in the 'HEQT: A Smart Way To Buy Equities In Today's Market' piece.

Today's market environment offers a plethora of alternative investment options that achieve different risk/reward profiles, while at the same time they are all based on the SPY underlying risk factors.

We like FFA here and believe the CEF will offer an additional +5% upside in 2024, with the next risk-off environment re-pricing the VIX higher and thus closing the discount gap for this buy-write CEF.

Conclusion

FFA is an equities buy-write CEF. The fund has a dynamic approach to its portfolio, being able to change the percentage of stocks it overwrites with options. In today's low VIX environment this approach has benefited the CEF, which currently only has options on 59% of its portfolio. While systematic buy-write funds are trading at justified discounts to NAV, we feel the market is unjustly punishing FFA. The vehicle has proven to have a very high correlation to the SPY historically from a total return perspective, and will close down its -5% discount to NAV once the VIX moves towards 20%. We like FFA in today's market and feel the CEF offers an advantage to an outright SPY position.