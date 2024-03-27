DRIV: Electric Vehicle ETF Passes My Road Test

igoriss

I'll admit that I am not personally an electric vehicle enthusiast. That is, I don't drive a fully-electric car and have no plans to do so in the near future. Hybrid is my speed, if you will. But that has zero impact on my investment case for an intriguing ETF, the nearly $600 million in assets Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV). I rate it a Hold, but only because I don't see a strong price trend catalyst right now. I define below what that might look like.

In 2022, the price of crude oil soared, reaching a record high of $5.03 per gallon in the month of June, thanks to geopolitical issues disrupting the supply chain. The price of gas has dropped since then, but not enough for consumers to get excited about going to the gas station.

With gas putting a major dent in many people's credit card bills, it is no surprise electric vehicles remain popular, both with purchasers and potential adopters of this next-era transportation. In 2023, electric vehicles made up 18% of total car sales, which is an impressive increase from 2020, when electric vehicles only made up 4% of total car sales.

I observe that EVs have crossed the threshold from interesting conversation to viable, long-term competitor in the global auto market, alongside traditional gas-guzzlers. I rate DRIV a Hold for now, but only because I think it may need some time to regroup on a technical/price trend basis, and due to the "invasion" of several "Magnificent 7" stocks that I believe are not anywhere near reasonable value, thus weighing down my opinion. But long term (3-5 years), this is one to have on the watch list, both as a pure EV play and also as a "back door" way to grab a slice of FAANG stocks with a side of modern automobile innovation.

Test DRIV: 4 sector-wheel drive

Consumer Cyclicals, Technology, Industrials and Basic Materials account for well over 90% of DRIV's current portfolio, and that's an attraction point. It is just enough to make this what I feared it was when I first went to research it: a Tesla-dominated ETF. It is far from that, as no position even amounts to a 5% weighting. DRIV owns 79 equities, with the top 10 comprising about 30% of total assets.

A quick look at the past 12 months' attribution of performance shows that the Nasdaq 100's "usual suspects" carried the fund's return. Three of the top four contributors were Mag-7 stocks. Countering that, the weighting system is such that no one name can do too much damage.

Parent trap? Not here. I like Global X ETFs

I am an unabashed fan of Global X, and do wonder why I have read a lot of frustrated comments about some of their ETFs. They have always been a firm willing to create products in areas others don't, and when they do enter a space, it is not just to have a clone of the competition and use their brand, size and maybe a lower expense ratio to capture market share. There is real investment research going on there.

The Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF follows the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index, which invests in publicly listed companies that are involved in the development, production, and sales of electric/hybrid cars.

Since Q3 of 2021, electric vehicle sales have increased. According to the EPA's automotive trends report, EV sales shares are growing at a faster rate than conventional hybrids, that don't have a plug in.

Why EVs, and why now?

One big reason why we have seen a surge in demand for EVs in the past few years is due to the wide range of products now available on the market. In 2019, electric cars were seen as a luxury item, with only a few common car names, like Nissan, Chevrolet, and Tesla offering such products.

Now, we see more companies such as Ford, Hyundai, Kia and Volkswagen including EVs in their product lines. This naturally increases the supply and is likely to have the continued effect of decreasing consumer costs. Tesla in particular has been slashing prices, in part to try to squeeze competitors, but also because basic supply/demand logic means they will not likely be able to sell cars at the prices they did years ago. The rarity and to some degree novelty, has worn off.

Not only has the price for EVs decreased, but many people are loyal to their car brand, especially if they've driven the same one for years and perceive them to be safe and reliable. This ought to help several of the leading players in the space. This loyalty study from JD Power & Associates explains this further.

Climate change, and shifting global attitudes toward it, play a role here too. According to a survey done by Pew Research Center, 61% of Americans think global climate change is affecting their local community, while two-thirds of American adults feel the country should prioritize developing renewable energy, versus expanding production of oil, coal, and natural gases.

With winters feeling warmer, and summers getting hotter, now more than ever consumers have the desire to reduce greenhouse emissions by replacing fossil fuel-burning consumer goods. And, while ESG investing initiatives have been a political and industry "football" in recent years, the EV industry appears to have crossed the threshold from "will they be here to stay" to "they are here to stay."

The EPA recently announced new regulations, saying they aim to cut tailpipe emissions by 49% between model years 2027 and 2032. Given these new rules, by 2032 they hope to have electric vehicles make up 35-56% of new car sales. President Biden's ruling is expected to decrease CO2 emissions through 2055 by 7.2 billion tons, which is equal to four times the emissions in 2021.

Although car makers were already intending to increase their supply of electric vehicles due to the increase in demand, these new rules in place will make that process faster, forcing companies to develop technologies that give them a competitive advantage over competitors.

Risk factors to strongly consider

There are still some bumps in the road when it comes to electric vehicles, that hopefully will get remediated as the years go on and technology improves. Most importantly, consumers are concerned with battery life, and they have a reason to be. Average priced EVs have a range capability of more than 200 miles, but vehicles that run over 300 miles are considered luxury, which the average consumer cannot afford.

Further resistance to buying EVs is the additional cost to charge - while an electric vehicle wouldn't require pumping at a gas station, users will be forced to charge their vehicles either at home or at a charging station, either way costing them money. Plus, if the cost of gas continues to decline, people may decide to stay with gas cars, finding is cheaper and more convenient in the long run. However, these risk factors are likely to be reflected in the price of DRIV over time, and since my decision-making comes down to technical analysis and how it fits into my larger portfolio, I don't get deterred by those types of hurdles.

When DRIV is technically cheap, I will give it serious consideration. That might be a matter of seeing a breakout above 25 that really sticks and does not use up all of its energy getting there. Or a severe price breakdown in a broad market selloff, which would be my preference for entering this one.

Selling at 12x trailing earnings despite those FAANG names near the top of the weightings, DRIV is not an expensive portfolio fundamentally. But it doesn't stand out in terms of price trends at this moment. Thus, my hold rating, and a note to myself to keep this one around on my ETF watchlist.