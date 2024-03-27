Thapana Onphalai

After the market closed on March 26th, the management team at nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced financial results covering the final quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. Shares of the business spiked, trading up around 14.4% the last I looked, after management revealed revenue that only narrowly missed analysts' expectations but profits that comfortably exceeded forecasts. Add on top of this guidance that calls for continued bottom line improvement on the back of strong sales for the 2025 fiscal year, and I can understand the market's optimism about this particular play.

Having said this, I do not feel the same way. While the company is definitely showing signs of improvement, shares remain horribly overvalued. Since I first wrote about the business in an article published in September of 2022, an article in which I rated the firm a 'sell', shares are down 16.6%. That compares to the 27.4% rise seen by the S&P 500. Back in December of last year, I updated my assessment of the firm, reiterating the 'sell' rating I previously assigned it. This was based on the same concerns I had about the value of the business and the nature of its bottom line. Since then, the stock is down about 8%. That compares to the 9.5% rise seen by the broader market over the same window of time. Of course, these numbers do not factor in the after-hours move on March 26th. If we assume a 14.4% rise when the market opens, shares would finally be up 5.3% since my last article. But that would still be barely more than half the rise seen by the S&P 500.

The data provided by management is definitely encouraging, but it does not, to me, change the picture all that much. At some point, the company might grow into its valuation. But that could take a few years from now. In the meantime, the risk that investors run is continued underperformance relative to the broader market. Because of this, I believe that the 'sell' rating I put on the stock on two separate occasions should still hold at this time.

The picture is improving

The data provided by management on March 26th covers quarterly results for the final quarter of the firm's 2024 fiscal year. During that time, revenue for the business came in at $123.7 million. While this represents a rather solid 13.3% increase compared to the $109.2 million generated one year earlier, it did manage to fall short of analysts' expectations by nearly $0.6 million. A big part of the company's business model in recent years has become its subscription services. And that was, once again, where the strength came in for the business. Subscription revenue in the final quarter was $107.5 million. That's 15.8% higher than the $92.8 million generated in the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.

This increase in subscription revenue follows a rather solid trend for the company. Back in the final quarter of 2021, for instance, subscription revenue was only around $45 million. This implies an annualized growth rate of 33.7%. From 2022 to 2024, that growth rate has been a bit higher at around 35%. And over that window of time, subscription revenue has grown from 82% of sales to 86%. This is a great thing for the company and its investors from a couple of reasons. For starters, subscription revenue is recurring revenue. It creates a degree of certainty about what the future holds as opposed to the uncertainty that comes with revenue that is not recurring. And the second is that profit margins are often higher with subscriptions than with non-subscription products. For the company as a whole, its gross margin was about 66% in the final quarter of 2024. But on the subscription side, gross margin was about 75%.

Of course, we should not ignore the customer side of the equation. Over the last three years, the firm has grown from having 1,775 customers to having 1,801. Growth has occurred across all three of the firm's major business lines. But the largest increase has come from the nIQ offering that the company has. This is the technology the company has that powers its nCino Bank Operating System and that utilizes AI and machine learning, as well as analytics, so that it can help its customers become more predictive, personalized, and proactive in how they function.

It's not just the number of customers that have risen. It's also the number of major customers. Back in 2022, 271 of its customers generated in excess of $100,000 per year in subscription revenue for the company. That number has now grown to 501.

Over the same window of time, the number of customers generating in excess of $1 million per year for the firm in the form of subscription revenue has increased from 47 to 86. This shows that, in addition to adding customers, the company is also able to add even more value for existing customers.

On the bottom line, there has also been some improvement. According to management, profits in the final quarter of the year came out to $1.2 million.

That works out to $0.01 per share. While this might not sound like much, it's well above the $21.2 million net loss reported one year earlier, a loss that translated to a per share value of $0.19. In addition to improving on the bottom line, the company also reported a profit per share that exceeded analysts' forecasts by $0.10.

Other profitability metrics also improved over the same window of time. Operating cash flow went from negative $22 million to positive $8.1 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $0.1 million to $23.8 million. And for EBITDA, we get an increase from negative $11.8 million to positive $7.4 million.

As a note, the reason why EBITDA is lower than the operating cash flow numbers is twofold. First, the company has cash that exceeds debt in the amount of $57.9 million. And the second is that the operating cash flow figures add back stock-based compensation. For this particular firm, this is a rather large number each year, totaling more than $50 million in 2024 in its entirety.

While this means that we are understating EBITDA if our goal is to equate it to cash flow, an argument could be made that the firm would have to pay out some number similar to the stock-based compensation in the form of cash if stock-based compensation was not on the table.

In the chart above, you can see financial results for 2024 in its entirety relative to 2023. The picture here is very similar to the picture for the final quarter on its own. Revenue, profits, and cash flows have all improved year over year. When it comes to 2025, management has some rather high hopes. They expect revenue to rise to between $538.5 million and $544.5 million. Subscription revenue is expected to come in at between $463 million and $469 million. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings per share should be around $0.60 to $0.64. At the midpoint, that should translate to net income, on an adjusted basis, of about $71.8 million. That's up from the $58 million generated in 2024.

Again, just as with the case of EBITDA, this adjusted figure adds back stock-based compensation. But it also adds back important one-time items that definitely deserved to be added back. This includes $37.2 million of amortization associated with certain intangible assets, and $4.5 million of litigation expenses. It also includes a small amount of restructuring costs.

If we take these figures, and if we use the measure of EBITDA that adds back stock-based compensation, we are being very generous in valuing the business. But even in that case, as you can see in the chart above, shares look to be very expensive. This is even if management achieves their targets for the 2025 fiscal year.

In the table below, I then decided to calculate how much in adjusted operating cash flow and how much in EBITDA the company would need to generate in order to be fairly valued at multiples of either 10, 15, or 20. And even in the most generous cases, the firm is far and away from reaching those levels.

Takeaway

While I will not dispute that nCino had a solid quarter, I cannot in good conscience become bullish on the business just yet. Yes, the company is growing nicely and shareholders have decided to reward the company handsomely. But given how the stock is currently priced, it's difficult to imagine a positive outcome for investors over the next few years. Because of this, I believe that the 'sell' rating I assigned the stock previously should remain in place.