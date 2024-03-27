Warner Bros. Discovery: Inherently Oversold Here - 2025 May Bring Forth A Great Upside

DNY59

We previously covered Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) in November 2023, discussing its oversold status, with Mr. Market overreacting to the D2C churn, as the ongoing strikes reduced its content launches, worsened by the subscription price hikes at a time of tightened discretionary spending.

However, we believed that the pullback provided opportunistic investors with the chance to load up, with us still maintaining our optimism surrounding its long-term reversal.

In this article, we shall discuss why WBD remains a viable long-term investment thesis, attributed to its slow but surely narrowing losses in the D2C segment, healthier balance sheet, and discounted valuations.

With its reversal likely to occur by 2025, as guided by the management, we believe that these depressed levels offer an attractive risk/reward ratio for patient investors.

The Oversold WBD Offers An Attractive Upside Investment Thesis

For now, WBD has reported a double miss in the FQ4'23 earnings call, with revenues of $10.28B (+3.1% QoQ/ -6.5% YoY) and adj EBITDA of $2.2B (-7.9% QoQ/ -10.9% YoY) and FY2023 numbers of $41.32B (-4.1% YoY) and $10.2B (+11.2% YoY), respectively.

Despite so, we believe that the stock offers three key reasons to be optimistic about, namely the healthier balance sheet, narrowing losses and potentially the $1B in FY2025 adj EBITDA for the D2C segment, and lastly, its overly discounted valuations.

The first silver lining is that WBD has recorded a higher than expected Free Cash Flow generation of $3.31B (+61.4% QoQ/ +33.3% YoY) and rich margins of 32.1% (+11.5 points QoQ/ +9.6 YoY) in the latest quarter, thanks to the delayed productions from the previous strikes.

This has naturally allowed the management to deleverage its balance sheet to long-term debts of $41.89B (-3.6% QoQ/ -13.8% YoY/ -18.4% since merger in FQ2'22), leading to its relatively reasonable debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.23x, compared to 7.72x in FQ2'22 after the merger.

This is naturally aided by the management's improved monetization, with expanded FQ4'23 annualized adj EBITDA of $9.88B compared to FQ2'22 levels of $6.65B.

In the meantime, WBD's bottom line driver, the Network segment, continues to face a secular decline, as observed in the impacted advertising revenues of $1.94B (+14.1% QoQ/ -12.6% YoY) triggering the declining bottom-line.

While the gap has been narrowing, it is apparent that the D2C segment remains unprofitable with adj EBITDA of -$55M (-149.5% QoQ/ +74.6% YoY) in FQ4'23, with the cash burn likely to remain as the management restarts their content production after the strikes.

However, the second silver lining is that the WBD management remains confident to achieving FY2025 adj EBITDA generation of $1B for the D2C segment.

This is attributed to the increased licensing partnership and the launch of its streaming services globally by the end of 2024 (including the ad-supported tier).

We are already seeing WBD's ARPU slowly grow to $7.94 (+1.5% QoQ/ +7% YoY/ +3.6% from FQ2'22 levels) along with the global subscribers to 97.7M in FQ4'23 (+1.8M QoQ/ +0.8M YoY/ +5.6M from FQ2'22 levels).

Anyone concerned about the notable churn in the higher ARPU domestic subscribers to 52M (-0.6M QoQ/ -2.6M YoY/ -1M from FQ2'22 levels) must also note that the Season 2 of the "House of the Dragon" is slated for release on June 16, 2024, with it likely to achieve a similar success as the Season 1.

This is on top of WBD's crack down on password sharing from 2025 onwards, with it likely to contribute to the growth of its ad-supported tiers along with the eventual launch of the joint sports streaming platform in collaboration with Walt Disney (DIS) and Fox (FOX).

Assuming that WBD is able to sustain this promising cadence and achieve its intermediate-term D2C profit target, we may see the market perceive the media company in an improved light, since the market has shifted its focus from subscriber net adds at all costs to profitable/ sustainable growth instead.

WBD Valuations

Seeking Alpha

This is why we believe that the market discounting WBD's prospects triggers the third silver lining, based on the FWD EV/ EBITDA of 6.59x and FWD Price/ Cash Flow of 3.61x, compared to its 1Y mean of 6.83x/ 6.08x and sector median of 7.72x/ 7.84x, respectively.

Even when we compare WBD's valuations to its similarly struggling legacy media peer, Paramount (PARA) at 7.98x/ 15.45x and Comcast (CMCSA) at 6.88x/ 5.71x, it is apparent that the former looks undervalued here.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

This is especially since the consensus continue to project WBD generating robust adj EBITDA and Free Cash Flows moving forward, allowing the media company to slowly weather the transition to a streaming-driven industry.

With only $7.2B of its debts maturing through FY2026 well-balanced the growing cash on balance sheet at $3.8B (+59.6% QoQ/ +1.6% YoY), we maintain our previous stance in that WBD remains an attractive undervalued play for value oriented investors.

So, Is WBD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

WBD 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, WBD's double misses in the FQ4'23 earnings call has contributed to the stock's drastic pull back, with it breaching the previous December 2022 bottom while charting a new bottom.

Based on the FY2023 adj EBITDA generation of $10.2B (+11.2% YoY) and 2.43B in shares outstanding, we are looking at FY2023 adj EBITDA per share of $4.19 (+10.8% YoY).

While the YoY growth in its profitability is exemplary indeed, the impact of WBD's bloated debts on its bottom line also cannot be ignored, based on the $2.16B in annualized interest expenses (-1.8% QoQ/ -12.6% YoY) and adj EPS of -$0.13 (-85.7% QoQ/ +69% YoY) in FQ4'23.

While the media company's quarterly adj EPS losses have narrowed significantly, it is apparent that the market is not satisfied with these numbers, as observed in the stock's consistent decline since the March 2023 top.

With lower highs and lows, it remains to be seen if WBD's recent $8 bottom may hold, with it already nearing the 2008 bottom of $7s.

However, here is where we maintain our optimism surrounding its eventual reversal, with the healthier balance sheet, improved monetization/ narrowing losses, and discounted valuations likely to trigger opportunistic upside potential for patient investors.

While the process may be prolonged with more near-term uncertainty, WBD continues to offer a compelling undervalued investment thesis here, especially since it is trading at a notable discount from its Book Value per share of $18.54 (+1% QoQ/ -4.3% YoY) and our long-term price target of $34.90, based on the calculation in our previous article here.

With the management laser focused on deleveraging its balance sheet to a target of between 2.5x and 3.0x, we believe that the media company's bottom lines are bound to improve once its ad-supported D2C segment hits sustainable profitability as similarly reported by Netflix (NFLX).

As a result of the attractive risk-reward ratio and the three reasons discussed above, we are maintaining our Buy rating for the WBD stock.