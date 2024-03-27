Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Warner Bros. Discovery: Inherently Oversold Here - 2025 May Bring Forth A Great Upside

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery's recent correction demonstrates a robust support at the $8s, triggering an improved margin of safety for value-oriented investors.
  • Readers must also note that the media company has been reporting healthier balance sheet and narrowing losses/improving monetization, with a great D2C reversal expected in 2025.
  • WBD's valuations are also discounted compared to its peers, despite the robust adj EBITDA and Free Cash Flows, allowing it to slowly weather the transition to a streaming-driven industry.
  • Its bottom lines are bound to improve once the ad-supported D2C segment hits sustainable profitability as similarly reported by NFLX.
  • As a result of the attractive risk-reward ratio, we are maintaining our Buy rating for WBD stock.

We previously covered Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) in November 2023, discussing its oversold status, with Mr. Market overreacting to the D2C churn, as the ongoing strikes reduced its content launches, worsened by the subscription price hikes at a time of tightened

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

