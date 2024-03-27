Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CuriosityStream: The Surprise 10% Dividend Is Why Micro-Caps Can Be So Lucrative

Mar. 27, 2024
Courage & Conviction Investing
Summary

  • Seeking Alpha's largest audience segment consists of dividend investors, making high yield dividend investing a popular topic. I write to share a new name, with a 10.2% yield.
  • CuriosityStream, a media and entertainment company, went public as a SPAC and has experienced financial losses since then. The business is now inflecting.
  • Despite its historical losses, CuriosityStream announced its first annual quarterly dividend and plans to regularly pay dividends, indicating potential positive cash flow, in FY 2024.
  • As of December 31, 2023, CURI has $0.716 per share in cash and no debt.
At least anecdotally, as I don't have SA's proprietary or empirical data, I would argue far and away the most popular and largest audience segment, here on Seeking Alpha, consists of dividend investors. In fact, high yield dividend investing has become a cottage industry, here

Courage & Conviction Investing
Courage & Conviction has been investing for over twenty years and has spent five years working as a buy-side analyst within a $45 billion investment-grade bond department, 3.5 years as an energy analyst, in addition to various other corporate finance roles. He has been a full time investor and author since 2020.

He leads the investing group Second Wind Capital, providing in-depth analysis on under-the-radar smallcap value ideas. He shares his real-money portfolio and does research based on fundamentals, synthesizing industry ecosystems and regularly interviewing management teams. He teaches community members to embrace volatility and exercise patience to drive alpha creation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CURI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

