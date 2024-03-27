CuriosityStream: The Surprise 10% Dividend Is Why Micro-Caps Can Be So Lucrative

hapabapa

At least anecdotally, as I don't have SA's proprietary or empirical data, I would argue far and away the most popular and largest audience segment, here on Seeking Alpha, consists of dividend investors. In fact, high yield dividend investing has become a cottage industry, here on Seeking Alpha, and this has attracted a very large audience of avid readers that are myopically focused on high yield dividends. Therefore, I felt compelled to share today's idea. And when I say high yield dividends, I'm suggesting at least an 8% annual dividend yield (excluding special dividends).

Incidentally, in my small cap value / special situation world, I never outright look for dividends as this isn't part of my process and I don't find it compelling when it comes to superior total return generation. However, occasionally, and this occurred on March 20, 2024, the Venn diagram of my circle (or my process) can overlap with high yield dividend investors' circles. Therefore, today, I write to share a micro-cap idea, with a $52 million market capitalization (at $0.98 per share, as of last night's closing price). The company is CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI).

The Company

In December 2020, CuriosityStream Inc. went public, as a SPAC. The stock briefly spiked to over $20 per share, in February 2021, at the pinnacle of Cathie Wood (ARKK) stardom and the height of irrational exuberance, back when interest were exceptionally low and growth investors were badly mis-allocating capital.

Like so many busted SPACs, since going public, CuriosityStream, the business, has lost a bunch of money. Specifically, on an annual basis, the company lost $37.6 million in 2021 and $50.9 million in 2022, respectively.

In a rapidly rising interest rate environment combined with CURI's high operating cash flow burn rates, its stock price got torpedoed.

Although, at face value, and excluding the company's $19 million non-cash impairment of content assets, CURI's cash flow burn rate improved in FY 2023.

And sequentially, if anyone was actually paying any attention to the cadence of its Adj. EBITDA losses, there was clear evidence of an improvement.

Adj. EBITDA FY 2023: -$20.2 million

Q4 FY 2023: -$3.4 million

Q3 FY 2023: -$3.9 million

Q2 FY 2023: -$6.5 million

Q1 FY 2023: -$6.4 million

Adj. EBITDA FY 2022: -$44.3 million

Q4 FY 2023: -$13.6 million

Q3 FY 2023: -$2.6 million

Q2 FY 2023: -$10.6 million

Q1 FY 2023: -$17.5 million

As of September 30, 2023, and despite then having $40.3 million ($0.76 per share in cash) in cash and no debt on its balance sheet, share of CURI closed at only $0.582 per share, on March 20, 2024, the night the company reported its Q4 FY 2023 results (in after-hours). Said differently, and I would argue micro-caps can be wildly inefficient, Mr. Market was very lazy here and asleep at the wheel. Mr. Market wasn't paying any attention to the improving business trends, the lessening Adj. EBITDA losses, and chose to ignore CURI's $0.76 per share cash value and simply concluded the company would burn cash indefinitely. To be crystal clear here, a lazy Mr. Market assumed and extrapolated on going losses.

Well, as often happens when you play in the land of forgotten toys (or stocks in this case), like I do for a living an on a daily basis, CURI's management team had other plans!

Lo and behold, on March 20, 2024, CuriosityStream's Board of Directors declared its first annual quarterly dividend, of $0.025 per share, payable on April 30, 2024, to stockholders of record on April 12, 2024. Moreover, and equally as importantly, the company stated its intentions to pay regular quarterly dividends. In addition, the company goes onto say they are guiding to positive adjusted free cash flow for Q1 FY 2024!

For a stock left for dead, that was trading at $0.582 per share (ahead of its after-hours Q4 FY 2023 earnings results), or at a discount to its net cash on the balance sheet ($0.76 per share, as of 9/30/23), it sure seems like Mr. Market was assigning no value to CuriosityStream's operating business and was haircutting the balance sheet cash value to justify its lazy assumptions of ongoing operating losses, perhaps in perpetuity!

What The Company Does

CuriosityStream was founded by John Hendricks, the founder and former Chairman of Discovery Channel (and Discovery Communications). CURI is a media and entertainment company that offers video and audio program that is factual, and focuses on history, society, nature, lifestyle and technology. You could argue this is high quality and education programming company, with some real intellectual depth to its vast content library. As the company's name implies, its content caters to the intellectual curious.

The company offers its programming via streaming video on demand or SVOD platforms. It licenses its content and programming, via SVOD platforms, across the globe. The company's library of content consistent of 17,000 programs. Specifically, the content library of originally produced and owned content is approximately 10,000 programs, including its Curiosity University lectures. Further, the company controls 7,000 internationally licensed video and audio programs. As of December 31, 2023, 6,000 of its on-demand title are ad free and can be accessed via SVOD platforms.

The Major Inflection Point

At year-end December 31, 2023, CURI had $38 million of cash and no debt, which translates to $0.716 per share in cash. As I highlighted above, the company declared its first quarterly $0.025 quarterly dividend and has intentions to regularly pay this quarterly dividend. At $0.98 per share, that is a 10.2% yield. With $0.716 per share in cash, and no debt, and with the business (arguably) inflecting to Adj. cash flow break even, in FY 2024, this dividend looks very sustainable, at least in the near and intermediate term.

Where The Magic Happens

The conference call read extremely well.

Here's My Highlight Reel.

(All quoted material is from CURI's Q1 FY 2024 conference call)

1) Q1 FY 2024 is already baked (it is 3/21/24) and they said they will be cash flow positive:

In closing, I'm happy to reinforce that we ended the year with over $38 million in cash and equivalents and zero debt. We believe our strong balance sheet and projected 2024 positive cash flow are major competitive advantages in the current environment, and we continue to believe that our global appeal, our direct subscriber base and direct platforms, our broad and deep content library of over 17,000 titles, our multi-year third-party agreements, our public company currency, and our rationalized cost structure are uniquely favorable attributes that provide us with sustainable long-term strength and exceptional flexibility.

2) Price Increases To Bolster Profitability

Our direct revenue grew both sequentially and year-over-year, continued to roll out our new pricing plans to new direct customers and to a cohort of our existing subscribers. Many of our annual subscribers are only now coming up for renewal, and most of our channel store partners just began adopting or announcing the increase to our flagship service. And even at a higher price point, we continue to believe our subscription services represent an extraordinary value compared to other offerings in the market.

3) Expanded Distribution, Including Apple TV

We entered into new long-term licensing and distribution agreements with partners in Asia and the EU in Q4. And more recently, at the end of February, Apple TV rolled out CuriosityStream in 23 countries, not a simple achievement for most U.S.-based companies in light of increasingly stringent EU content requirements. In just the last two months, we've had our products and services launched on over 30 third-party platforms around the world. In order to expand the top of our marketing and promotional funnel and further monetize our content, we rolled out our AVOD product with key partners like Tubi, Xumo, and Roku in October. And we are pleased with our early progress as our millions of monthly impressions continue to grow dramatically. We have a large, evergreen, globally appealing library of content, now over 17,000 titles, that we are putting to work across new platforms that we believe will both increase and enhance the reliability, durability, and predictability of our revenues going forward.

4) SG&A Cuts Really Helped

We reduced G&A significantly in Q4 and have continued to in 2024 as we streamlined the organization, renegotiated vendor agreements, and bartered where we had advantages. As the impact of new technologies is often overhyped, as we've seen with innovations like the Metaverse, 5G, crypto, we are treading thoughtfully into the AI opportunities available to us, thoughtfully and measuredly.

5) A Strong 2024 Content Slate

In regard to premium factual content, we closed out the year in Q4 with one of our strongest programming slates to date, headlined by our brand-defining reboot of Connections with James Burke, a six-part journey through the seemingly small and unrelated events that fuel human innovation. We also had the launch of our annual Dino Week stuff, anchored this year by the premiere of Amazing Dino World 2 and the release of more cutting-edge science and tech specials like AI Tipping Point, Mystery of the Giant Birds, and a perennial fan favorite, Top Science Stories of 2023. Looking ahead, we're excited about our strong start to 2024, including the premiere of original series like Science for Evil Geniuses, Rebuilding Notre Dame, The Invention of Surgery, and The Art of Seduction.

Full Disclosure:

On March 20, 2024, within 5 minutes of CuriosityStream Inc. reporting its Q4 FY 2023 results and announcing its surprised $0.10 per year annual dividend, I sprung into action, quickly buying shares, and then alert my Seeking Alpha Investing Group via a real-time alert, on live chat.

See the time stamped message below: (March 20, 2024, at 4:20pm)

The next morning, on March 21, 2024, for the group, I wrote up CuriosityStream to give readers further context. On March 21, 2024, at the opening bell, CURI shares opened for trading at $0.75.

Enclosed below are my realized gains, across accounts.

Realized Gains (Flagship Account):

Realized Gains (Smaller Account):

I'm still long shares of CURI and think the stock has at least 25% upside from here. That said, my position sized isn't as outsized as it was between $0.63 and $0.79.

Risks

The risks are straight forward:

The company needs to prove that it can successfully achieve Adj. EBITDA breakeven, in FY 2024, on a consistent basis. The company has to prove its price increases won't lead to higher than modeled subscribers churn rates. The SVOD landscape is highly competitive and even high quality content, like CURI's, has to compete for consumers' discretionary dollars and limited free-time. The founder, John Henricks, still own about 22 million out of 53 million total shares. I don't expect him to meaningfully monetize his shares, in open market transactions, at least not at this low valuation, but it is a very low probability possibility.

Putting It All Together

As Seeking Alpha has spawned a highly engaged high yield dividend audience, I felt compelled to finally getting around to sharing this idea with the broader SA free site audience. Despite the recent leg up in CURI shares, I would argue there is still room for further capital appreciation. Moreover, given CURI's new 10.2% dividend yield (as of last night's closing stock price, of $0.98), and with a clear path towards Adj. cash flow break-even, and with $0.716 per share in cash (and no debt), this $0.10 per year annual dividend looks sustainable, at least in the near and intermediate term.

Mr. Market, as very often happens in micro-caps, was completely asleep at the wheel here and not paying any attention to the tangible signs of the business improving and Adj. EBITDA losses improving. Moreover, as recently as March 20, 2024, Mr. Market was assigning zero value CURI's content library or business and was lazily extrapolating on-going cash flow losses, hence why shares were trading at discount to net cash, as of March 20, 2024.

In closing, at $0.98 per share, I would argue that 10.2% is an attractive dividend yield and there is room for capital appreciation if management can show a few quarters of break-even to slightly positive Adj. EBITDA.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.