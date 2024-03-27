VV Shots

Investment Thesis

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is the fourth largest U.S. bank by assets on the balance sheet which offers a variety of lending and wealth management services to both corporate and retail clients. Year to date the stock is up 15%, so I want to see if any value potentially remains. Citigroup is a bank that generates good net interest margins; however, I believe loan quality could be improved as supported by their high net charge-off ratio. The bank also lags behind the other big four banks in terms of return on assets and return on equity. Currently, I see Citigroup as a hold as I forecast an annual return of 12.7% despite not having great fundamentals. It seems like Citigroup is still reasonably cheap but due to average at best fundamentals I would need Citigroup to be extremely cheap before I consider a buy.

Net Interest Margin

Citigroup has a loan portfolio that is quite diversified offering corporate loans, real estate loans, credit card lending, and personal loans. Citigroup also engages in wealth management services, investment banking, and securities services. Typically, large and diversified banks have the majority of their loan portfolio within traditional mortgage lending or commercial lending, therefore, you would expect to see moderate net interest margins with moderate net charge-offs and an average amount of leverage. Citigroup has attained a median NIM over the past decade of 2.4%.

Upon contrasting C's ten-year average NIM relative to its major competitors indicates that JP Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) all maintain a ten-year median NIM of 1.8%, 2.5%, and 1.9%. This ranks Citigroup as holding the second-highest decade-long median NIM amongst the big four banks.

I feel an additional significant factor to observe is the uniformity of the net interest margin. A consistent net interest margin often suggests higher loan quality, while a fluctuating net interest margin generally signals inferior loan quality, this makes forecasting the bank's future operations more complex and the outlook less certain. With respect to Citigroup, the standard deviation of the ten-year NIM is 0.00270, which classifies it with the third lowest standard deviation of the net interest margin within its peer circle. This suggests that Citigroup's net interest margins have not been as stable compared to its competitors. This suggests that there is less stability in their loan portfolio compared to the other big four banks making the NIM harder to forecast.

Net Charge-Off Ratio

As demonstrated below, between 2015 and 2023, Citigroup's net charge-off ratio has been considerably higher than the other big four banks. In 2015 the NCO ratio got as high as 1.2%, while in 2022 the NCO ratio got as low as 0.6% which demonstrates that in more recent years the NCO ratio has improved. However, when we look at Citigroup versus the industry averages, they still underperform the industry where they have failed to surpass industry averages in every year of the last decade.

Upon contrasting Citigroup's ten-year median net charge-off ratio to its peers, we can observe that JPM, WFC, and BAC each possess a ten-year median NCO ratio of 0.50%, 0.30%, and 0.40%. In my opinion, because C has a significantly higher net charge-off ratio, I believe Citigroup's loan portfolio is of elevated risk compared to the competitors.

Leverage

Citigroup has attained a decade-long median asset-to-equity ratio of 10.7, where it is evident that between 2015 and the past year, C's assets-to-equity ratio has been in a consistent uptrend, going from just under 8 in 2015 to just under 12 in the last 12 months. Overall, this is on the higher end for a big four bank, though it is not too far out of line. I think that since Citi has a high NCO ratio, Citi would benefit from bringing their leverage down to improve the NCO ratio. While bringing down leverage slightly would slow down ROE, it would also reduce risk on the balance sheet so that in a recessionary scenario the bank would not get hit so hard. Citigroup since 2022 has begun reducing leverage at a slow and steady pace which I believe is good to see.

As we can see below, Citigroup has the third lowest amount of leverage when compared with its peers. We can notice that Citigroup also has a less than average net charge-off ratio which is an indication that the bank's balance sheet is at higher risk compared to its competitors as the bank has achieved a below average net charge-off ratio while simultaneously having higher than average leverage. Usually, I would like to see lower leverage than peers when the NCO ratio is on the higher side.

Efficiency Ratio

In my opinion, the efficiency ratio is a key metric for showing the effectiveness of banks in managing their overhead, where a 60% efficiency ratio is seen as the standard in the banking industry. Citigroup through the last ten years in terms of the efficiency ratio has been about the middle of the pack compared to the other big four banks, though they did still lag industry averages for the whole of the previous decade. The efficiency ratio for Citigroup in an average year is about 65.5% as you can see below, meaning that Citigroup could manage overhead expenses better. I believe some of this inefficiency stems from the operations of the bank being quite complex, which means there is a wide focus that makes it more difficult for the bank to operate efficiently. Therefore, in my opinion, this shows that the management team likely could have done a better job at reducing overhead expenses, and in consequence, also increasing the business's overall profitability.

When comparing Citigroup's ten-year median efficiency ratio with that of its peers, it becomes evident that JPM, WFC, and BAC each possess a ten-year median net charge-off ratio of 62%, 68%, and 65%, hence Citigroup is rated third lowest amongst its competitors. In my view, when juxtaposed against the other big four, there is most likely room for the management team to trim down on overhead costs to improve earnings.

Deposits and Funding Sources

A key indicator that I like to observe is the loan-to-deposit ratio, ideally, the loan to deposit ratio should be under 100% as this indicates that other more expensive funding sources such as Federal Home Loan Bank Advances are not required. In the case of Citigroup, throughout the past ten years, they have maintained a loan-to-deposit ratio lower than 100% in ten over the course of the last decade. This demonstrates that the deposits side of the bank is strong and that the bank consistently has access to cheaper funding sources such as deposits within bank accounts and certificates of deposits.

Return on Assets and Return on Equity

Citigroup over the last decade has achieved a median return on assets of 0.8%, whilst achieving a ten-year median return on equity of 7.2%. Citigroup has underperformed the other three big four banks in terms of ROA and ROE. We can see that ROA has been on a decline over the past three years as rising interest rates have made it more difficult for the bank to drive ROA. At the same time, over the past couple of years, Citigroup has also deleveraged the loan portfolio, which has also reduced ROE in an attempt to manage the number of net charge-offs.

As we contrast Citigroup against its competitors, during the past decade, we can notice that Citigroup has the lowest return on assets and the lowest return on equity. Since return on assets and return on equity have trended lower across recent years compared to prior years and because the management team has ineffectively managed net charge-offs and loan book leverage, I believe that the management team could improve so that better return on equity is delivered in the future.

Valuation

In the process of determining valuation for Citigroup, I have chosen to implement the following conditions:

A normalized return on assets of 0.8% which is the decade-long median that includes diverse market situations.

A normalized assets-to-equity ratio of 10.7 representing the ten-year median assets-to-equity ratio.

A normalized ten-year median payout ratio of 28%.

A current price-to-book ratio of 0.62 and a future five-year expected price-to-book ratio of 0.73, which is derived from the ten-year median.

As illustrated earlier, I expect that Citigroup over the coming five years will yield shareholders a CAGR of 12.7% of which 5.8% is expected from book value growth, 3.3% is predicted from multiple expansion, and 3.6% is estimated from the annual dividend yield. Thus, I maintain that Citigroup is presently a hold when considering the current share price of $60.82.

Conclusion

Citigroup is a diversified bank with strong net interest margins that is let down by substandard loan quality as seen by their net charge-off ratio. To improve the NCO ratio, I would like to see management continue to deleverage the balance sheet which should have a positive impact on net charge-offs. I also believe the bank could do better with spending discipline on overhead expenses. The deposits side of the business is quite strong, where they easily have enough deposits to meet lending demands. Based on my valuation, I see Citigroup as a hold due to an expected return of 12.7%. While this kind of return would constitute a 'buy' for some investors, I need to see Citigroup cheaper to present a greater margin of safety to protect me against the average fundamentals of this bank.