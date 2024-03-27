Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML Holding: More HBM Equals More EUV

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
773 Followers

Summary

  • ASML's stock price has surged by 42% since July 2023, driven by their monopoly position in Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) technology and strong growth in wafer demands.
  • The growing demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) in AI computing presents significant growth opportunities for ASML, as major suppliers like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron plan to increase their HBM manufacturing capacity.
  • Export restrictions to China pose challenges for ASML, but the overall impact on revenue growth is expected to be in the low-to-mid single-digit range.

automatic robot for print circuit board (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/PCB' title='PCB Bancorp'>PCB</a>)assembly machine during soldering or welding part

kynny

I presented my bullish view on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) stock in my initiation article in July 2023, highlighting their Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) monopoly position with strong growth in wafer demands. Since then, the stock price has surged by 42%. With the rising AI

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research profile picture
Hunter Wolf Research
773 Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News