Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EWZ: High Return, Cheap Valuation And Prominent Position - Buy

Mar. 27, 2024 8:51 AM ETiShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)ECH, EWT, EWW, EZA, GXG, INDA, MCHI
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
13 Followers

Summary

  • With changes in global geopolitics, Brazil is positioning itself as a great investment alternative in emerging markets.
  • Brazil has strong competitive advantages in agriculture, mining and the oil industry. The country is positioned to be a big player in the energy transition.
  • Despite its companies' excellent return on equity, EWZ trades at a 27% discount to its emerging market peers.

Man holding the flag of Brazil

andreswd

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) which replicates the Brazilian stock market. Brazil has strong competitive advantages in its agriculture and should be an important global player in the energy transition. With a population

This article was written by

Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr profile picture
Sergio Luiz Cachoeira Jr
13 Followers
Sérgio Cachoeira, Brazilian and equities analyst. I have experience working with equity investment funds, and currently, I provide independent investment recommendations and analysis. I'm also a mechanical engineer and a proponent of long-term investment philosophy. Here on Seeking Alpha, I seek to enhance the quality of content related to Brazilian companies and Brazilian asset ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWZ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News