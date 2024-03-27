Victory Capital: Dividend Increase, Share Repurchases, Diversified Strategies, And Cheap

pixelfit

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) recently delivered an increase in dividend payments, and offers a diversified asset management model with 118 investment strategies. Asset managers will most likely continue to partner VCTR given the support with regard to technology, distribution, and marketing. Besides, the stock repurchase agreement and further share count decrease will most likely lead to stock demand. There are clear risks coming from changes in the regular framework, a financial crisis, or failed investment strategies. However, I do believe that VCTR appears cheap at 9.9x forward GAAP earnings.

Victory Capital runs an asset management business that operates through a large number of subsidiaries, thus facilitating the internal organization of the company and its presence in regional markets internationally. The company has demonstrated strong financial results in recent years by carrying out a successful hybrid strategy between organic growth in its service offering and inorganic growth through acquisitions.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Victory Capital through its subsidiaries has managed to maintain a service system that understands the particular needs of each client in relation to the centralized organization of capital management. In addition, its subsidiaries have allowed it to delve into different markets related to investment funds as well as real estate and construction companies among others.

Another success that this company has had since its founding in 2013 is the diversification in the management of its assets, where it shows a concentration of 30% in the area of ​​its solutions platform. In this regard, it is worth noting that the company offers significant number of investment strategies. With 118 investment strategies, I believe that diversification will most likely bring less net income volatility than other peers.

As of December 31, 2023, our Franchises and our Solutions Platform collectively managed a diversified set of 118 investment strategies. Source: 10-k

Despite the several subsidiaries that operate autonomously, they are all brought together under a single business segment through which the company organizes its activities. As mentioned earlier, Victory Capital has a platform of investment solutions that is transversal to all its subsidiaries, and is aimed at facilitating the relationship of its clients with the company's services.

In addition, the company has a multiple work team oriented to the development of its platform to allow direct investment from its clients, the development of its franchise services that fulfill similar functions, and an area dedicated exclusively to attracting the sale of services for institutional clients and others that operate in parallel to attract clients on a retail scale.

I believe that the centralization in the management of the company's activities will most likely give positive results in terms of the return for its clients and the sustained financial growth. In this regard, I believe that economies of scale may accelerate net income margin.

With that about the asset management business model, I believe that the recent increase in dividends and better than expected quarterly EPS Normalized could bring stock demand. In addition, close to 8 analysts recently increased their EPS expectations for the next quarter. In sum, I believe that there are many reasons to review the company’s business model.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, Victory Capital reported $123 million in cash, which management could use to acquire other business models, or invest in marketing or technological innovations. Moreover, with an asset/liability ratio larger than 1x as well as a large amount of goodwill and intangibles from previous acquisitions, I believe that the balance sheet appears quite stable.

Victory Capital reports close to $989 million in debt to acquire other businesses as well as to run its operations. With FCF/debt of about 0.3x, I believe that leverage does not seem to be a problem right now.

In order to assess the cost of capital, I studied carefully the cost of debt. The company signed an agreement with an interest rate close to 3.4%. Hence, I believe that the cost of capital may be larger than 4%.

Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in market interest rates. On March 27, 2020, the Company executed the Swap, a floating-to-fixed interest rate swap transaction, to effectively fix the interest rate at 3.465% on $450 million of its outstanding Term Loan through the Term Loan maturity date of July 2026. Source: 10-k

Assumption 1: Operating Platform, Technology, And Distribution Support Offered To Partners Push Net Sales Growth To 2%-3%

Victory Capital appears to have accumulated a lot of know-how from the assets management industry, including technology, distribution, and marketing among a lot of information about operational tasks. Business partners, acquisition targets, and investment managers associated with Victory Capital receive a lot of support from the company, which may explain recent organic growth. I believe that these capabilities will most likely enhance future net sales growth generation, which may reach around 2%-3%.

A key driver of our growth strategy lies in enhancing the strength of our existing Franchises. We primarily do this by providing them with access to our operating platform, technology, distribution, marketing, and other support functions. Largely unencumbered by the burdens of administrative and operational tasks, our investment professionals can focus on delivering investment excellence and maintaining strong client relationships. Source: 10-k

Assumption 2: Inorganic Growth Leads To 2033 Operating Income/Revenue Close To 67%

The company's strategy is based on a hybrid between organic and inorganic growth of its services and presence in the markets. Acquisitions play a fundamental role in terms of the company's structural growth, and have been the backbone of its exponential growth in recent years.

Considering the total amount of cash in hand and previous acquisition of competitors, under my best case scenario, I assumed new inorganic growth, and 2033 operating income/revenue close to 67%.

Since our management‑led buyout with Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. (“Crestview GP”) from KeyCorp in 2013, we have successfully closed seven acquisitions, made and exited two minority investments, and through December 31, 2023, grown our AUM more than 830% from $17.9 billion to $166.6 billion. Source: 10-k

Note that Victory Capital communicated in the last annual report that it may acquire investment management firms with high quality investment teams.

We complement our organic growth through strategic acquisitions. We primarily seek to acquire investment management firms that will add high quality investment teams, enhance our growth and financial profile, improve our diversification by asset class and investment strategy, achieve our integration expectations, and expand our distribution capabilities. Source: 10-k

The acquisition of competitors is quite impressive. Goodwill and intangible assets increased from around $499 million in 2016 to more than $2.2 billion in 2023.

Assumption 3: Employees Buy More Shares Of Victory Capital, Which Lowers The WACC To 7%.

The company reports that employees own 15% of the equity, which appears quite beneficial. It means that employees’ interests appear to be well aligned with those of the company’s clients and shareholders. Employees do not work only for a salary, they work to enhance net income growth as well as to make some additional dollars in dividend returns and capital appreciation.

As of December 31, 2023, 86% of our employees held 15% of the equity in our Company. Source: 10-k

If employees buy more shares I expected the WACC to lower to about 7%. It is not far from the WACC figure reported by other analysts.

Assumption 4: Repurchase Of Stock Could Also Bring Demand For The Stock

Victory Capital recently reported a stock repurchase program with a total of $95.2 million available to repurchase shares. It is also worth noting that shareholders have enjoyed a decrease in the total number of shares since July 2022. In my view, further reduction in the share count could lead to increases in the fair price. As a result, we may soon see increases in the stock price.

As of December 31, 2023, $95.2 million was available for future repurchases under the 2024 Share Repurchase Program, and a cumulative total of 11.3 million shares of Common Stock had been repurchased under programs authorized by the Company’s Board of Directors at a total cost of $295.8 million. Source: 10-k

My Best Case Scenario Based On Previous Assumptions Implied A Valuation Of $61 Per Share

Given the expected growth of the global asset and wealth management market of about 13%-5%, under my best case scenario, I assumed median net sales growth of 2%-3%. Market experts out there gave the following expected figures.

The global asset and wealth management market was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021 · It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031. Source: Transparencymarketresearch Looking ahead, the Assets under Management are expected to exhibit an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 5.34%. Source: Statista

I believe that my figures are quite conservative. I also included income from operations/revenue between 46%-65%, net income growth, and acquisitions costs. My figures are in line with previous financial figures and conservative margin growth.

More in particular, my income statement expectations include 2033 total revenue of $1146 million, revenue growth of 2%, and median revenue growth close to 2.4%. With personnel compensation and benefits worth $73 million, distribution and other asset-based expenses of close to $4 million, and general and administrative expense of $52 million, I also assumed depreciation and amortization of about $106 million.

Furthermore, taking into account 2033 change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business of $146 million, total operating expenses would be close to $384 million. Finally, given income from operations of about $762 million, interest income and other income of about $32 million, and interest expense and other financing costs worth -$198 million, net income would stand at close to $490 million.

Source: My Expectations

If we assume a payout of 28.3% from 2024 to 2033, future dividends payments would stand between $77 million and $138 million. Note that current payout stands at close to 28%, so I believe that the financial model appears quite realistic.

Besides, if we include a conservative cost of capital of 7% and a PE ratio of 13x, the implied market capitalization would be close to $3.9 billion.

Other analysts used a cost of capital between 7% and 10%, so I think that my WACC figures are realistic. Finally, the implied fair price would stand at about $61 per share.

My Worst Case Scenario: Failure Of Previous Assumptions, And Initiatives Imply A Valuation Of $37 Per Share

Under this scenario, I assumed that investment managers may not appreciate the company’s operating platform, technology, and distribution support offered. In addition, shareholders may sell equity, which may push the WACC to close to 12.5%. Besides, lack of inorganic growth may lead to lower net sales growth, and net income growth.

My worst case scenario includes negative net income growth of about -4%, with lower net income growth than that in my previous case scenario. I did not assume inorganic growth, so acquisition costs and personnel compensation and benefits also declined. I do believe that this case scenario is quite unlikely, but it could happen.

I assumed 2033 total revenue of close to $621 million, with revenue growth of -7%, general and administrative expenses of only $3 million, and depreciation and amortization of about $5 million. Note that change in value of consideration payable for acquisition of business would be zero, and acquisition-related costs would also be close to zero. In addition, without restructuring and integration costs, total operating expenses would stand at only $16 million, and the income from operations would be close to $605 million.

Besides, with interest income and other income of about $2 million, interest expense and other financing costs would be close to -$10 million, and 2033 net income would be $479 million.

Now, with a payout ratio of 28%, cost of capital of 12%, and a PE ratio of 11x, the implied equity valuation would be $2.3 billion. Finally, the implied stock price would be $37 per share.

Competitors

The competition for this company is given by the different organizations that offer financial instruments for individual and business clients, and are not limited to investment and brokerage platforms. We must also consider some banking entities and insurance providers as well as companies that offer similar services in asset management. There is also competition in the search and acquisition of related businesses, exclusively the companies with operations similar to that of Victory Capital.

Risks

Based on its strong financial results and the sustained annual growth that the company has demonstrated, I am not afraid of risks of greater alarms, at least in the short term. Of course, any critical situation in the economy could drag it to losses. In addition, if the company is exposed to the risks inherent in maintaining an active acquisition strategy, it may suffer some losses.

On the other hand, changes in regulatory frameworks, in which its business is carried out, whether in capital management or issues related to the structure of the company and subsidiaries, could result in an increase in general costs, although it is difficult to imagine that this means a serious impact on the company's present.

Conclusion

Victory Capital recently delivered better than expected EPS Normalized, and increased its dividend yield, which may soon bring stock demand. With 118 investment strategies and a diversified portfolio of assets, I think that future net income volatility may be lower than that provided by other competitors in the asset management industry. Besides, with cash in hand and a lot of expertise in acquiring other asset management firms, inorganic growth could be a net sales driver. Finally, I believe that new management teams may be willing to join Victory Capital given the operating platform, technology, and distribution support offered by the company. There are risks from underperformance, changes in the regulatory framework, or financial crisis. However, I think that the company is worth much more than what the market currently reports.