UTF: Time To Consider A Leveraged Play On Utilities

Readers following our writing know that our investment strategy starts with an overall understanding of the macro-economic view. We analyze the broad market trends before narrowing down to specific sectors and companies. One of the tools we use to do this is the market dashboard below (with details in our earlier article and it is downloadable as a Google sheet).

The big picture we see is that the overall equity market is very expensive either measured by its dividend Z-score (about 0.07 overall as shown) and even more expensive when benchmarked against risk-free rates. With interest rates hovering at 4%+, the yield spread between the overall equity market and risk-free rates is near the bottom level in multi-years (as reflected by the -2.27 yield spread Z-score as seen).

However, the good news is that there are places to hide. The valuation risks are not evenly distributed among the various sectors. As seen, some sectors, such as REITs, energy, and utilities are trading at attractive valuations measured by their yield Z-score.

In the remainder of this article, I will focus on the utility sector. In particular, I will argue why the positives are so strong that investors could consider a leveraged play on the sector, e.g., using the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:UTF).

UTF – basic information

I am assuming readers are familiar with the fund itself and also the differences between closed-end funds, or CEFs and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. As such, I will just highlight a few features key to the subsequent discussion.

First, unlike most ETFs, such as the Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLU), many CEFs are leveraged and UTF is one of the leveraged funds. I will elaborate on the implications of the use of leverage later.

Second, unlike XLU, which is passively indexed, UTF is actively managed. Due to the combination of leverage and active management, the UTF CEF typically has a higher fee than other funds. As seen, among the 3 funds listed below, UTF has a slightly higher expense ratio than a peer CEF fund, the Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG), and a much higher fee than XLU. However, note that a good part of the expense ratio is to cover the interest expense (more on this later).

UTF – leverage

So, let’s examine the use of leverage more closely. The following chart summarizes UTF's capital structure and its use of leverage. To wit, UTF has a total investment exposure of $3,127 million. This consists of total common assets of $2,177 million and total debt of $950 million. This translates to an effective leverage ratio of 30.38%.

As mentioned earlier, a large reason for UTF’s high fee is the interest expense. As shown in the next chart below, UTF's expense ratios consist of a management fee of 1.21%, other expenses of 0.18%, and an interest expense of 2.58%.

Under current conditions, my view is that the utility sector and the overall macroeconomic conditions provide enough positives to justify the use of leveraged and interest expense. My top two considerations are the nature of a CEF and also the likelihood of rate decline.

First, if you want to leverage, my view is that it is better to leverage via a CEF than to leverage as an individual. Managed by large institutions, CEFs often have access to lower borrowing rates than individual investors due to their size and creditworthiness. This translates to lower borrowing costs and potentially higher returns for shareholders. Also, professionally managed CEFs are structured to manage their taxes efficiently, potentially reducing tax burdens for investors compared to individual leverage strategies.

Second, my interpretation of the latest dot-plot is that the interest rates have peaked and could decline in the near future. Admittedly, if the interest rates do decline, the decline would help to lift all equity valuations, not only UTF. However, I will argue that it would help UTF more strongly because a leveraged fund like UTF responds to rate cuts more sensitively for at least two key reasons. A lower interest rate would also lower the borrowing rates, which would help UTF due to its considerable leverage. A lower interest rate would allow more room for the valuation multiple to expand – which applies to all equity. However, UTF is currently trading at a discounted valuation in my analysis, thus adding more upside potential, as discussed immediately below.

UTF – valuation and dividend yield

The chart below shows that offers a current dividend yield of 8.8%, which is very attractive for income-oriented investors. Such a yield is high enough to provide downside protection in our view. A ~9% yield could offer a meaningful buffer against falling share prices or a market downturn. It is also a meaningful amount of current income for investors who need it.

More importantly, its current yield is significantly higher than its historical average of 7.79%, by about 13%. This suggests that the fund is currently undervalued by a good margin relative to its historical record. This undervaluation, combined with the use of leverage and also our outlook for interest to fall in the near future, creates the potential for outsized total return.

Seeking Alpha

Risks and final thoughts

I have been concentrating on the positive so far. Before I close, it is important to point out some of the risks – risks both associated with the UTF itself and also with our analysis approach.

First and foremost, the use of leverage is always a double-edged sword. While it magnifies returns if our thesis materializes, it also amplifies losses in the other direction.

Second, putting the interest expenses aside, CEFs typically have higher expense ratios than many non-leveraged investment options. As mentioned, UTF charges a total of 1.39% of fees (management plus others), compared to about 0.09% from XLU. A 1.39% fee is a substantial chunk of the potential total return. As a simple way to put it in perspective, it is about 16% of its current dividend yield.

Finally, our analysis approach here heavily relies on dividends, which we consider a very reasonable approximation to true economic earnings given the maturity of the utility sector. However, as detailed in our earlier article, the approach has the following limitations:

Dividend yields do not always reflect business fundamentals due to several factors such as tax law, political climate, the composition of the market index, et al. As a result, we do not directly use the yield spread in our investment or asset allocation decisions. In practice, we first adjust for the above corrections and then use the adjusted yield spread in our investment decision. But the data and approach illustrated here is the first place we check.

All told, our overall conclusion is that the positives outweigh the negatives under current conditions. To start, the utility sector features several key advantages against the overall market, such as its reasonable (or slightly discounted) valuation, high dividend yield, and long-term growth prospects due to our aging infrastructure and the government’s plans to invest.

We think these positives are strong enough that more aggressive investors could consider a leverage play using CEFs such as Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund. The combination of our outlook for interest rates and UTF’s discounted valuation justifies the interest expenses and downside risks of leverage in our mind (and these arguments apply to UTF equally well).