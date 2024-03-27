ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

I have been closely following the global Fintech sector for a few years. Expanding my horizons beyond just the U.S., I decided to invest in StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) a couple of years ago with the company continuing to make steady progress in Brazil, one of the hotspots for Fintech. Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI), a small yet profitable payment processing company based out of Montreal, Canada, caught my eye last week and I wanted to dig deeper to understand the dynamics behind the company. Nuvei is backed by Ryan Reynolds who invested an undisclosed amount in the company last year.

Interestingly, Nuvei stock jumped more than 30% on March 18 with the Wall Street Journal reporting on March 16 that the company is nearing a buyout by private equity firm Advent International. Following this WSJ report, Raymond James analyst John Davis claimed that Nuvei may fetch as high as $36 per share in a PE deal, which points to an upside of more than 16% from the current market price of around $30.85.

New Products, New Markets, and New Clients To Drive Growth

Nuvei provides payment processing technology solutions for both large and small businesses to accept payments from mainstream channels such as credit cards and alternative channels such as Apple Pay. According to the company website, Nuvei offers its services in 200 global markets today. Aided by the continued popularity of Nuvei's seamless, flexible, and scalable payment solutions, the company reported stellar financial results for 2023 from many metrics including revenue growth, total volume growth, and adjusted EBITDA growth. The company's adjusted net income, however, declined 10% YoY with Nuvei's net interest expenses skyrocketing in 2023.

Nuvei is trying to expand its reach internationally through strategic acquisitions. These efforts should enable the company to tap into new markets and win new clients in the future. The acquisition of Till, a small-scale Australian payment solutions provider, for approximately $37 million in January has already enabled the company to penetrate the integrated software market in both Australia and New Zealand. The integration of Till into Nuvei's business, however, is bound to be margin dilutive in the short term as Till has been facing existential threats at the time of its acquisition by Nuvei. According to a recent report by PYMNTS, Till was valued at around $350 million just a year before it was acquired for $37 million.

Nuvei's expansion into high-profile enterprise clients is also promising, and I believe this is an area where the company will enjoy predictable revenue growth in the long run if it secures long-lasting partnerships with key customers. In Q4, Nuvei partnered with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Charles & Keith, and TAP Portugal, and I expect these partnerships to improve Nuvei's appeal as a reliable payment solutions provider for multi-billion-dollar organizations.

Nuvei continues to aggressively invest in product enhancements, which is another encouraging development. In the highly competitive payment processing sector, continued innovation will be key to building sticky relationships with customers. According to company filings, in Q4, Nuvei completed 40 new platform and product releases to enhance the payment processing capacity of its platforms and also the authorization infrastructure. The growing CapEx budget of the company is a testament to Nuvei's commitment to investing aggressively to remain competitive.

Nuvei's CapEx has historically accounted for just 5% of its revenue but these investments have boosted the value of the platform meaningfully. As a growth investor, it's always a welcome sign when a small, high-growth company can maintain double-digit growth with reasonable CapEx requirements. This is often an early sign of a company that would go on to enjoy substantial free cash flows in the long term as the business scales.

Strategic investments have enabled Nuvei to support an unparalleled number of alternative payment methods. As of 2023, the company supports 680 unique payment methods, enabling its customers to seamlessly expand globally without worrying about integrating new payment processing platforms to accept payments in new geographies. This flexibility Nuvei offers, which is only possible because of continued investments in its tech stack, is part of its value proposition to customers.

On the back of strategic M&A deals and product enhancement investments, I believe Nuvei is well-positioned to expand its addressable market opportunity in the coming years. Such an expansion should fuel revenue growth.

Macroeconomic Developments Support Growth

After a notable boom during the pandemic days, e-commerce growth has slowed amid ongoing inflationary pressures. In 2023, the global commerce segment of Nuvei accounted for 56% of total revenue, which shows how Nuvei's prospects are closely tied to payment volumes in consumer-facing industries. Some of Nuvei's biggest clients are Reebok, Virgin Atlantic Holidays, Nespresso, and Kiko Milano, which establishes the company's reliance on consumer spending.

Encouragingly, on the back of a slowdown in global e-commerce growth and consumer spending, Nuvei reported 12% YoY pro forma revenue growth from the global commerce segment in Q4. According to Statista, e-commerce revenue growth will accelerate in 2024 and 2025 as we approach the end of restrictive monetary policy decisions.

Amid expectations for a strong comeback in consumer spending - both in online and physical channels - I believe Nuvei is well-positioned to help its largest clients handle increasing payment volumes.

Nuvei's global presence will also come in handy as Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to drive consumer spending growth in the next decade.

Takeaway

Nuvei, amid PE deal rumors, is well-positioned to grow in the next five years. The company's focus on profitable growth, in my opinion, will reward shareholders handsomely in the long run. A take-private deal or not, I believe Nuvei is an attractive bet at a forward P/E ratio of around 15 today. However, Nuvei has lost more than 27% of its market value in the last 12 months and earnings revisions continue to trend lower, which paints a challenging market outlook in the foreseeable future. I believe a change of fortunes is certainly on the cards in the long run when the company is in a position to leverage recent acquisitions to drive earnings growth.