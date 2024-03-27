RQI: Solid Closed-End Fund For REIT Exposure

airdone

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

We recently covered Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund's (NYSE:RQI) younger sister fund, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (RLTY). Both of these funds have quite a bit of overlapping exposure, but I hold them as positions nonetheless. RQI isn't overly expensive, but I would prefer RLTY at this time because it has a more attractive valuation than RQI. That said, the latest annual report has also been posted for RQI, and the fund is still a position in my portfolio, warranting an update.

In general, I view real estate and real estate investment trust exposure as an attractive place to put capital to work. They are beaten down due to the higher rate environment, but with potential rate cuts on the horizon, they look set to bounce back.

RQI Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.85

Discount: -5.44%

Distribution Yield: 7.93%

Expense Ratio: 1.40%

Leverage: 29.98%

Managed Assets: $2.442 billion

Structure: Perpetual.

RQI's investment objective is to provide a "high current income." They also have a secondary investment objective of "capital appreciation." They will invest in "real estate securities including common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities."

Besides REITs getting beaten down by higher rates, RQI is a leveraged fund, so they saw their borrowing costs rise materially over the last couple of years. Fortunately, Cohen & Steers (CNS) was one of those fund sponsors that largely hedged interest rates for their leveraged funds.

They did this primarily through interest rate swaps - so, as rates rose, the value of these swaps also rose. They could trim these gains to help offset the higher borrowing costs. The weighted average term on the fixed financing is still over 2 years. That's long enough for us to see a lower Fed target rate based on current projections. That bodes well for RQI when these hedges start to fall off.

RQI Leverage Stats (Cohen & Steers)

When rates are cut, these derivatives will lose some of their value, but that's just the cost of a hedge. Further, the borrowing costs will also start to come down on the variable rate portion, which will negate some of that negative as well. Overall, there was a net benefit as rates rose rapidly, and they locked in a significant portion of their leverage at much lower rates.

On a final note, the fund's wholly-owned REIT subsidiary issued Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock last year. This came with a fixed rate, but it seems as though someone was getting a sweetheart deal, as it came with a 12% rate.

It seems hard to justify this besides that they can point to the fact that it was the subsidiary issuing this and not RQI directly. RQI could have likely issued preferred at something around 8%. Since it's a wholly-owned subsidiary, it's consolidated on RQI's reports. Perhaps I'm just being jealous of someone getting a solid 12% preferred. Fortunately for us shareholders, it only raised $125k.

On January 27, 2022, the Fund’s wholly-owned REIT Subsidiary completed a private placement of 125 shares of 12.0% Series A Cumulative Non-Voting Preferred Stock (the Preferred Stock) for aggregate gross proceeds of $125,000. The Preferred Stock has a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share plus an amount equal to accrued but unpaid dividends (the Liquidation Preference). The Preferred Stock dividends are cumulative at a rate of 12.0% per annum and are redeemable under certain conditions by the REIT Subsidiary or subject to mandatory redemption upon default of certain coverage requirements at a redemption price equal to the Liquidation Preference.

Performance - Fairly Attractive Valuation

Our last update was posted right at last October's low. The fund's discount was materially wider, and seeing that narrow up to this point helped provide an added boost to the total share price returns we've seen.

Ycharts

The fund's latest discount still is a decent entry level for a long-term investor. It isn't necessarily overly expensive and is still worth a "Buy" rating at this time. However, it is for several of the reasons we highlighted in our RLTY article that RLTY looks like the better deal here overall. RLTY has a bit more preferred and fixed-income exposure relative to RQI. It also comes with a higher leverage ratio and expense ratio. RLTY is also a term fund, whereas RQI is perpetual.

Otherwise, there is some significant overlap in these portfolios. Therefore, it's why we are seeing fairly close performance due to all that overlap; that's really what makes RLTY's absolute discount more attractive when compared to RQI. RLTY has a much shorter history, as it launched only at the start of 2022. Some investors prefer the longer history of RQI.

Data by YCharts

Over the last year, RQI and RLTY have provided nearly identical returns in terms of total NAV results. RLTY was also able to pull away a bit when both funds crashed in October 2023. This could be a reflection of RLTY's slightly higher allocation to preferred and other fixed-income instruments.

To be sure, I would expect that the longer the time frame, the more likely it is that the fund's performances will diverge. However, since there is considerable overlap, they can correlate quite closely nonetheless.

Data by YCharts

Over most timeframes, RQI has outperformed its linked index and blended benchmarks. Conversely, it has lagged the S&P 500 Index (SP500) quite considerably - as is consistent with the broader REIT sector.

RQI Annualized Performance Vs. Benchmarks (Cohen & Steers)

Of course, I believe that's what makes RQI and REITs more attractive now. This divergence in performance has become driven mostly by the overweight tech allocation the S&P 500 has transformed into. At the same time, REITs were getting hit pretty hard over the last couple of years due to the higher rate environment, making them less appealing.

A lower-rate environment should bode well for REITs overall. Even further, it should have the benefit of seeing leverage costs come down for RQI as well as getting a boost in its underlying portfolio.

Distribution - Steady

The fund currently sports a distribution rate of 7.93%, with a NAV rate of 7.45%. That's quite a significant difference from when we last gave this fund a look - it was carrying over a 10% distribution rate thanks to the beaten-down price of the fund.

That said, overall, the fund's distribution has been quite steady for most of the last decade. The fund cut its distribution significantly during the Global Financial Crisis, but they worked on raising it a couple of times afterward and eventually went back to the monthly schedule where it remains today.

RQI Distribution History (CEFConnect)

REITs over this time have increased their own distributions materially, but that hasn't been reflected in RQI's payout. Instead, you give up the longer-term growth for the higher upfront rate now. You can create your own growth by reinvesting whatever amount can be afforded. That's whether that is only reinvesting 5% or 100%; even small amounts count.

Further, similar to almost all equity closed-end funds, or CEFs, they will rely heavily on capital gains to fund most of the distribution. In the case of RQI being leveraged, we can see that net investment income took a significant hit. This is because NII is a reflection of the fund's total investment income minus the expenses. When the leverage costs exploded from $19.946 million in 2022 to $42.496 million in 2023, NII took a sizeable hit. That was even though TII went from $86 million to $93.814 million.

RQI Annual Report (Cohen & Steers)

Of course, as noted previously, it was the interest rate swaps that negated this negative hit. In 2023, the fund realized gains of $23.6 million from its interest-rate swap contracts. That's nearly exactly the same amount that the interest expense rose over the last year of $22.55 million.

RQI Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Cohen & Steers)

On the other hand, it is worth noting that the interest rate swap contracts had lost value on an unrealized basis. That was a hit of $15.332 million against the fund's net asset value. Overall, the funds saw a net increase of nearly $235 million in 2023 as they rebounded from the significant hit they experienced in 2022. I think they have further rebounding to go despite a soft start to 2024.

For tax purposes, the distribution is generally classified as long-term capital gains, though a large part is characterized as ordinary income.

RQI Distribution Tax Classification (Cohen & Steers)

Some of this has been qualified in the past, but a significant portion is non-qualified. For 2023, that was no different, as we see a small portion was once again classified as qualified dividends.

RQI Distribution Tax Breakdown (Cohen & Steers (highlights from author))

Overall, this fund could still work in a taxable account, but those who have the capacity could also justify using a tax-sheltered account to be more tax-efficient.

RQI's Portfolio

RQI's turnover came in at 20% over the last year. That was on the low end for the last five years; in fact, it had the lowest turnover in five years when compared to the second lowest, 31% in 2022, and the highest, 54% in 2020.

The fund continues to hold some preferred and fixed-income exposure as it holds roughly 20% of these assets with the other 80% common equity positions. This is what we've seen as the case for quite some time now. The largest sector allocation is in the telecommunications REIT space.

RQI Sector Allocation (Cohen & Steers)

That's largely the case, thanks to the fund's largest holding at the end of 2023. American Tower (AMT) has been a regular staple in the fund's top ten, and comes in as the largest holding at a whopping ~10% weight. That's a sizeable position on its own and helps push the fund's overall portfolio allocation to be fairly narrow. The top ten represent a hefty 50.6% of the fund.

RQI Top Ten Holdings (Cohen & Steers)

AMT has been working better more recently, but over the last three years we can see how much that position has really struggled. For the most part, this was similar to what the entire REIT space was experiencing, as we can see represented by Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE). Though AMT has struggled a bit more against that broader measurement.

Ycharts

Conclusion

RQI is a solid fund providing exposure to the beaten-down REIT sector. With interest rate cuts coming in the next year or two, the sector should start performing better. That should also help RQI further because they should see their own borrowing costs start to subside as well. RQI was largely hedged thanks to interest rate swaps, but those swaps won't last forever.

While Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund is attractive overall, RLTY does seem to be the better option based on valuation at this time. The performance between these funds over the last year has been highly correlated, thanks to a portfolio that has significant overlap. RLTY has a bit more exposure to preferred compared to RQI and is a term fund. Still, some investors prefer funds with a longer history. Given that Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund also isn't looking richly valued, I wouldn't personally be driven to make a swap, either. That said, if I was putting new capital to work in this space, it would probably be going to RLTY.