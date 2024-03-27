Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News

Introduction

As most of my readers may know, supply chains are a major part of my research.

That's not only because I have a background in supply chains but also because most of my investments are researched with supply chains in mind.

I own railroad companies, aerospace suppliers, energy companies, and others that all play major roles in their respective supply chains.

This article is about a very specific issue impacting supply chains, as the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was just struck by a massive cargo ship, which destroyed the bridge and potentially cost the lives of at least six workers.

In light of this horrible accident, we'll assess what this means for various supply chains, the stocks some of us may be holding, and if this opens up new opportunities to deploy capital.

So, let's get to the details!

The Accident

On Tuesday morning, at 1:00 AM, a Singaporean ship with the name Dali left the Port of Baltimore.

At roughly 1:30 AM, the ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which carries four lanes of the busy I-695, shortly after it lost propulsion.

Wall Street Journal

The bridge, which was named after the man behind the lyrics of "The Star-Spangled Banner," stood no chance. This had nothing to do with the fact that it was built in 1977 but with the massive force it took to stop a massive container ship.

Although six people went missing, it could have gotten a lot worse if the ship's mayday call hadn't resulted in officials closing the bridge for traffic.

While it's too early to blame anyone - and that's certainly not what I'm trying to do here - it's interesting to note that the Port of Baltimore did not apply some of the security measures from other ports.

For example, according to @GasBuddyGuy on Twitter/X, the Tampa Sunshine Skyway has a number of concrete dolphins used to block ships from hitting bridge pillars.

Twitter/X (@GasBuddyGuy )

In other words, if a ship were to lose control, it would hit a massive concrete barrier. The ship would likely be severely damaged, but the bridge would be spared.

The Port of Baltimore also had four dolphins. However, as I highlighted in the photo below, these were not enough to stop the ship, as it missed the first dolphin. It simply didn't have enough.

Wall Street Journal - Author Annotations

With that said, while the investigation into the exact reason behind this low-probability event continues, the market has reacted to the economic impact of this accident.

The Consequences For Major Supply Chains

Using the chart below, we can see that the port of Baltimore is one of the biggest ports in the United States.

It's the 10th-largest port. Last year, roughly 800 thousand vehicles passed through the port, moving three million tons of cargo.

Wall Street Journal

Meanwhile, the Francis Scott Key Bridge saw more than 11 million cars and trucks last year.

In other words, the disruption has a massive impact on maritime transportation and the traffic situation in the greater Baltimore area.

Focusing on the Port of Baltimore specifically, the Maryland State Archives show that since the expansion of the Panama Canal in 2016, which allowed for larger ships from the Far East to pass through, the Port of Baltimore and other Atlantic coastal ports have seen an increase in larger cargo carriers.

With a 50-foot shipping channel and two 50-foot container berths, the port can accommodate some of the world's largest container ships.

In terms of infrastructure, the port has both public and private terminals. This includes the Seagirt Marine Terminal, which is known for its automated cargo-handling capabilities.

This is what was written more than ten years ago when the benefits of the terminal expansion were explained:

The state of Maryland also predicts the production of 5,700 new jobs, 2,700 of which will be permanent positions. The project has generated considerable benefits to both the state and the public, and praise for the project has been widespread. The Seagirt Marine Terminal Project is the winner of Project Finance Magazine’s 2010 “North American Logistics Deal of the Year” award and Infrastructure Investor Magazine’s 2010 “North American Infrastructure Deal of the Year” award.

Going back to the accident, all of these operations are now disrupted. It's as if someone had thrown sand into a well-oiled gearbox.

For example, on top of handling 3% of the total container load on the West and East Coasts, the port is the largest port for automobiles.

Bloomberg

As a result, producers like Ford (F) and GM (GM) are now finding other shipping routes. One of them is Brunswick, Georgia, which is the second-largest port for cars and roughly 700 miles further south.

Bloomberg

This comes with additional costs for car companies.

On top of that, other vehicles are also key for the U.S. economy. Baltimore ships a lot of construction and farming goods, including combines, tractors, hay balers, excavators, and related equipment.

Bloomberg

However, looking at the share prices of the largest car and machinery producers in the United States, the damage was mainly felt in the car sector, as most infrastructure and farming equipment is produced in the United States.

Data by YCharts

In fact, GM shares did not even decline, while Ford shares declined by more than 3%.

This is what the car companies said according to Reuters:

"We expect the situation to have minimal impact to our operations. We are working to re-route any vehicle shipments to other ports," GM said in a statement. [...] Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the bridge collapse, which happened after a container ship smashed into the four-lane bridge early on Tuesday, will force the automaker to divert parts to other ports and impact its supply chain. "It's going to have an impact," Lawler told Bloomberg News. "We'll have to divert parts to other ports... It will probably lengthen the supply chain a bit." Ford told Reuters in a separate statement "where workarounds are necessary in the short term, our team has already secured shipping alternatives."

In general, it seems that the economic impact may be limited, with the exception of expensive rerouting of certain goods and prolonged traffic problems.

“I would anticipate the macroeconomic consequences to be limited,” though it warrants close monitoring, said Gregory Daco, Chief Economist at EY. “The more persistent economic impact will be the disruption to traffic around the Baltimore area for the extended period until the bridge can be rebuilt,” said Stephen Stanley, Chief Economist at Santander US Capital Markets LLC. While the broader economic impact will be limited, this “is just another reminder of the vulnerability of the nation’s infrastructure and supply chains,” said Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

Although I agree that the overall picture is not *that* bad, there are areas where the damage will be felt much more.

For example, coal companies are in a much worse spot than automotive companies.

Bloomberg

As reported by Bloomberg, the bridge collapse will likely shut down coal exports for at least six weeks, blocking the export of 2.5 million tons of coal.

Last year, the U.S. exported 74 million tons of coal. Baltimore was the second-largest port to facilitate these volumes. In 2022, that number was close to 80 million tons, as displayed by the green line in the chart below.

Energy Information Administration

The problem is that while there will be some diversion to other ports, "there's a limit on how much you can divert," according to the Bloomberg article.

However, the impact will mainly be domestic, as Baltimore ships less than 2% of global seaborne coal.

In other words, it won't likely have a major impact on global coal prices.

Unfortunately, it will pressure domestic producers, as lower exports mean more supply will remain in the U.S. That's bearish for domestic prices.

Hence, the share prices of U.S. coal companies were among the biggest losers.

Data by YCharts

Although the stock price declines of both Peabody Energy (BTU) and Arch Resources (ARCH) were muted, CONSOL Energy (CEIX) dropped roughly 7%.

This is no surprise, as CONSOL Energy is highly dependent on the Port of Baltimore. Its CONSOL Marine Terminal allows it to export coal. It's located in the Port of Baltimore and is served by Norfolk Southern (NSC) and CSX Corp. (CSX), the two largest railroads in the East.

Even worse, export markets have become an increasing focus for the company. A big part of its success is benefitting from overseas demand, which allows it to escape domestic demand weakness.

CONSOL Energy

Last year, exports rose to 70% of total sales!

CONSOL Energy

After the accident, the company said it is working on alternatives without a clear timeline of when operations may normalize again.

We are working closely with the Coast Guard, transportation authorities and city officials to safely restore vessel access to and resume normal operations at our CONSOL Marine Terminal. However, at this moment, we do not have a definitive timeline of when vessel access or normal operations will resume. We are looking at all available options to us to minimize or address direct and indirect impacts to the Company and its operations. - CONSOL Energy

So, What's The Trade?

All things considered, and ignoring the tragic loss of human lives, the accident could have been much worse.

The biggest headwinds will be prolonged traffic issues, higher expenses for automotive producers, and commodity-focused companies that need to reroute their goods, including some issues for companies that import machinery through the port of Baltimore.

With that said, if I had to trade something based on this accident, I would likely be looking into long positions of Ford (F), CONSOL Energy (CEIX), and CSX Corp. (CSX), the railroad that serves the port of Baltimore.

I currently have a buy rating on all of them, which is why I added links to my articles.

CONSOL Energy, for example, will likely benefit from rising energy prices on a prolonged basis and elevated demand from emerging markets. Although it will likely see a major impact on sales in the next few weeks, export demand is elevated, and the restart of operations in the future should solve these issues.

However, please be aware that it is highly risky to trade based on a single event. Especially for long-term investors, the impact of the Baltimore accident is less important than other factors, including global economic developments, interest rate changes, and inflation.

I'm just providing food for thought. This is not a call to put money to work based on this accident.

That said, as I'm a huge fan of the North American Class I railroads, I'm very closely watching CSX at these levels. Although I already own three railroads, I am looking to buy this company for family accounts that I indirectly manage.

Takeaway

The accident at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has significant implications for supply chains and the economy.

With disruptions to one of the largest ports in the United States, maritime transportation and traffic in the Baltimore area face challenges.

While some sectors, like automotive, may experience increased costs and rerouting, others, like coal exporters, could see more prolonged impacts.

However, amidst the turmoil, there are potential trading opportunities.

Long positions in companies like Ford, CONSOL Energy, and CSX could offer potential gains, albeit with inherent risks, as the Port of Baltimore accident is just one of many forces driving their stock prices.

All things considered, the impact on the economy could be very limited if the bridge is repaired in the next two months.

Nonetheless, it's another lecture on the importance of diversified supply chains and what this could do to the investments we may have in our portfolios.

It's also a warning to other ports to beef up safety measures where needed.