Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Decoding The Baltimore Accident And Potential Trading Ideas

Mar. 27, 2024 9:39 AM ETF, GM, BTU, ARCH, CEIX, NSC, CSX10 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was struck by a cargo ship, causing significant damage and loss of life.
  • The accident has disrupted major supply chains, particularly in maritime transportation and the traffic situation in the Baltimore area.
  • Automotive companies are finding alternative shipping routes, while coal exporters are facing a shutdown of coal exports for at least six weeks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Baltimore"s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News

Introduction

As most of my readers may know, supply chains are a major part of my research.

That's not only because I have a background in supply chains but also because most of my investments are researched with supply chains

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30.99K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CEIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
F--
Ford Motor Company
GM--
General Motors Company
BTU--
Peabody Energy Corporation
ARCH--
Arch Resources, Inc.
CEIX--
CONSOL Energy Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News