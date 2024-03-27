Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NetEase: Undervalued As Gaming Regulations Don't Detract Much From The Great Business

Mar. 27, 2024 9:43 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES) Stock
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
578 Followers

Summary

  • NetEase, rivaling Tencent, appears undervalued via discounted earnings, despite risks from China's economic shifts and gaming regulations.
  • With over 75% of revenue from gaming, restrictions on minors impact NetEase, yet strategic focus and financial health suggest resilience.
  • Competitive analysis favors NetEase for investment; superior financial management and growth potential position it strongly against Tencent.

Flying gamepad and headphone on yellow background. Creative Minimal Gaming concept. 3D rendering.

lovenimo/iStock via Getty Images

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is a rival to Tencent, and I think it may be the more compelling investment of the two at the time of this writing. Additionally, based on my discounted earnings model, the firm is significantly undervalued. There

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
578 Followers
I am a financial analyst focusing on 10+ year holding periods in the technology sector. I write for multiple publications and manage an equity portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Oliver Rodzianko does not plan to initiate a long or short position in NTES over the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NTES Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News