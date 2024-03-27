bjdlzx

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCPK:CDDRF) just wrapped up a banner year. The exit rate of the fourth quarter is not that far away from the rate that the new fiscal year is supposed to average. However, management appears very concerned about the cash balance and the debt-free balance sheet. Since commodity prices are lower, it is probably better to go with conservative guidance rather than something that needs to be cut later.

The market likes capital budget increases. But that same market really detests a lower budget in the fiscal year. So, while there is slow growth ahead, as I noted before, the expansion of the budget to account for water flooding likely accounts for the lack of a change in guidance for the time being. Water flooding often has a delayed positive production effect.

2024 Budget

Implicit in this guidance is a relationship between WTI pricing and the price received by a heavy oil producer. Should the discount widen for heavy oil prices received, there could be a change in the budget.

(Note: This is a Canadian company that reports using Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Headwater Exploration 2024 Revised Guidance (Headwater Exploration Corporate Presentation March 2024)

One of the things having an effect on the budget in the current year is the rapid growth of fiscal year 2023, when the average production rate grew in excess of 40%.

Rapid production growth that comes from organic growth (as is the case here) is due to a lot of brand-new wells that have a steeper decline rate the first year (whether it is conventional or unconventional generally speaking). That means that more capital goes into maintaining the production the next year because of all the rapid declining new production from the year before.

The effect is magnified by the fact that assumed pricing is somewhat lower than was the case in the past when the prices were declining from high levels in fiscal year 2022. Now they have kind of leveled off. But it was nothing like what the company received for its production in the recent past. This fiscal year is starting out with a budget to maintain production. However, that could easily change if commodity prices continue the current rally.

Now once there is enough older production and proportionately less production due to slower growth, then the same capital will fund faster growth at a future time.

Capital Costs

The other consideration is declining capital costs. One of the side effects of low natural gas prices is overall declining industry activity. Contrast this to the period right after covid when the rapid industry ramp-up led to bottlenecks and unusually high prices. Now supplies and supplier costs are becoming very competitive.

This is very good for the few companies like this low-cost operator that can still actively try to raise production. Note that this company regularly reviews the budget and provides "updates" throughout the fiscal year. It may in fact mean that the capital budget goes a lot further than expected right now, if the trend keeps up. Technology changes seem to turn maintenance budgets into low growth budgets on a regular basis. Hence my optimism about raising production with an official production maintenance budget.

Exploration

The story remains the same for most Clearwater exploration wells. The company still has not found the edges of the play just yet. So, there is still a push to acquire acreage that may prove to be very profitable in the area. Since this is Canada (and the company reports in Canadian dollar unless otherwise noted), the acreage acquisitions costs are a good deal lower than in the United States.

What is changing is that the company is now applying the knowledge gained at Clearwater to some other areas with anticipated success not only in finding oil, but also in keeping costs low (and profits way up).

Headwater Exploration Greater Peavine Prospects For Fiscal Year 2024 (Headwater Exploration Corporate Presentation March 2024)

The one thing that is still remarkable about this is how oil and gas has changed so much since I began following it. One key area of that is that now companies "know" where the oil is located. Therefore, the risk of a dry hole has dropped tremendously in so many cases.

That is happening here as well. Management did report a well with a high water cut in one of the areas. But they will likely go back to drill in a slightly different location (and maybe even a slightly different completion as well) to probably successfully extend the area.

The other thing to consider is that as technology advances, there are stacked plays "all over the place." Many basins therefore constantly expand the intervals that have commercial costs.

In any case, this company is well on its way to having another area other than the main Clearwater Play to produce and grow production.

Headwater Exploration Overview Of Handel-West (Headwater Exploration Corporate Presentation March 2024)

The slide above represents a major departure from just about any zone that the company management would have stated is nearby in one form or another. This may represent a completely different area where management intends to see how the available technology does with this play.

Many companies "discover" oil in an area only to have to work on costs for a period of time (and well completions) before the whole area becomes competitive for budget dollars. Time will tell how this area does with the present knowledge of heavy oil plays.

Finances

The balance sheet remains debt free with a decent cash balance. That takes out a whole lot of new company risks. Companies that are run in a financially conservative fashion rarely get into serious trouble.

Management will likely keep a strong balance sheet as a top priority in any cyclical downturn. The good news about that is any dividend cut will be restored pretty quickly when prices begin to recover.

Summary

The main story here about extraordinary profitability and the growth enabled remains the same. Now that story will be expanded to other areas and other intervals. That would be the major change since the last article. Even with a maintenance budget in the current fiscal year, the long-term growth story likely remains intact. With commodities, sometimes growth will skip a period of time until the environment is friendlier.

Management is the same management that built and sold Raging River to Baytex Energy (BTE). This management experience likewise sharply decreases that new company risk.

So far, there appears to be a lot of low-cost growth on the horizon. How long that will last is anyone's guess. The well breakeven point is very low for heavy oil. That is a huge competitive advantage over much of the heavy oil competition in other basins. That has not changed since the first article.

This company remains a higher risk strong buy for those that can handle new smaller companies. As noted, management has reduced a lot of risks, but it is still relatively new and smaller. Nonetheless, I like the chances for success and the chances of this company making a lot more money in the future.

Headwater Exploration Inc. is a good buy and hold idea for those interested in an upstream company. I probably would not sell the stock unless management sells the company like they have done in the past.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.