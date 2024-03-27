Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JRI: Good Income Play But Inflation Protection Could Be Better

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund offers investors a way to diversify their portfolio with hard assets and earn a high level of current income.
  • The JRI closed-end fund has performed well, with a 7.96% return over four months, but has underperformed the S&P 500 Index.
  • The fund's allocation to debt securities and limited exposure to real estate common equities may limit its ability to protect against inflation.
  • The fund fully covered its distribution for the full-year 2023 period, but it appears to be struggling to do so year-to-date.
  • The fund is currently trading at a very attractive discount on net asset value.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Two modern buildings with glass windows. Architecture design of buildings. Office space, houses at sunset in the evening. 3D render.

bin kontan/iStock via Getty Images

The Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that investors can employ as a way of diversifying their portfolio into hard assets while still retaining a high

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.82K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JRI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on JRI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JRI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News