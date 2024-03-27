JRI: Good Income Play But Inflation Protection Could Be Better

bin kontan/iStock via Getty Images

The Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that investors can employ as a way of diversifying their portfolio into hard assets while still retaining a high level of current income. Hard assets are something that many investors may not have exposure to, as many of the largest companies in the S&P 500 Index (SP500) do not derive a significant percentage of their valuation from such assets. Here are the largest companies in the index right now:

Company Sector Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Information Technology Apple Inc. (AAPL) Information Technology NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) Information Technology Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Information Technology Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Information Technology Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) Information Technology Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Insurance/Diversified Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Healthcare Broadcom (AVGO) Information Technology JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Financial Services Click to enlarge

Hard assets are things such as gold, real estate, infrastructure, and similar things that a person can physically look at, touch, and hold in their hands. As we can very quickly see, none of the ten largest companies in the American large-capitalization index have significant exposure to any of these types of assets. The sole exceptions are arguably Berkshire Hathaway’s ownership of a railroad and JPMorgan Chase potentially having ownership of mortgage-backed securities, but neither of those are large enough positions in their overall corporate structures to qualify as an investor in these companies having ownership of hard assets. Thus, with the exception of our own homes, few of us likely have significant ownership of real, tangible assets. The Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is one way to change that state of affairs and obtain an attractive 10.29% yield while doing so.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in late November 2023. At the time, the market was in the midst of a bull market run due to investor euphoria surrounding the potential for a pivot in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy over the course of 2024. This is something that has continued through to this day, although the market has occasionally second-guessed itself as inflation data continues to show that prices are rising at an uncomfortable rate and a recession looks unlikely.

However, there has still been enough strength over the past several months for us to draw the assumption that the fund has likely delivered a respectable performance. This has certainly been the case, as shares of the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund have appreciated by 7.96% since the date that my prior article on this fund was published. This is quite a bit worse than the 14.98% gain that the S&P 500 Index has delivered, but it is still a very reasonable return over a four-month period:

Seeking Alpha

A 7.96% return over four months works out to 23.88% annualized, which is a very reasonable return for any asset as it easily beats the long-run average return over the market. Furthermore, we can see that this fund was generally outpacing the S&P 500 Index until early February when it began to underperform.

However, the above performance chart is rather misleading when taken in isolation. As I have pointed out in numerous previous articles, investors in closed-end funds such as the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund typically do much better than the price performance of the shares would suggest. This is because the general business model for these funds is to pay all of the investment profits earned by the portfolio out to the shareholders in the form of distributions. The basic model is to give the investors all of the profits that are earned while attempting to keep the portfolio at a relatively stable level. This is the reason why these funds tend to have higher yields than just about anything else in the market. It also means that shareholders in the fund receive a substantial additional return that is not reflected in the fund’s share price performance. As such, it is important that we take the distributions into account as part of any analysis of the fund’s results. When we do so, we see that shareholders in this fund have earned an 11.77% total return since the previous article on it was published. This is still worse than the S&P 500 Index, but it is still very reasonable for a four-month period:

Seeking Alpha

Naturally, however, a fund’s past returns are no guarantee of its future results. Over the past two weeks or so, we have seen some signs that the market euphoria has begun to wear off and gains are moderating. As such, the fund’s performance over the next four months could be a bit weaker than we have seen since November. This is not necessarily the end of the world though, as the distribution alone ensures that we will receive fairly attractive returns if the share price simply remains stable.

Regardless of the fund’s near-term performance, there could be some reasons to add real assets to your portfolio. In particular, these assets can serve as protection against the loss of purchasing power that accompanies inflation. If the Federal Reserve really does reduce interest rates this year, inflation could once again become a problem, and having assets such as those owned by this fund in your portfolio could prove helpful.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with both current income and long-term capital appreciation. This makes a great deal of sense when we consider the strategy that this fund employs in order to achieve this objective. The fund’s website explains its overall strategy in great detail:

The Fund seeks to deliver a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in real asset-related companies across the world and the capital structure, including common stocks, preferred securities, and debt. Real asset-related companies include those engaged in owning, operating, or developing infrastructure projects, facilities, and services, as well as REITs. Up to 40% of its assets may be debt securities, all of which may be rated below investment grade, though no more than 10% of its assets may be invested in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at any time. Non-U.S. exposure represents 25% to 75% of the fund’s managed assets. The Fund uses leverage, and to a limited extent may also opportunistically write call options, seeking to enhance its risk-adjusted total returns over time.

The fact that this fund may hold both debt securities and could write covered calls against some of the assets in its portfolio works pretty well with the current income objective. After all, debt securities by their very nature are income vehicles, as the only net investment return provided by these securities over their lifetimes are the coupon payments that they make to the investors. In the case of covered call options, the basic strategy is to receive an upfront premium payment that serves as a synthetic dividend from the security in question. This premium payment serves as a source of income for the fund. Finally, many infrastructure and real estate companies boast higher dividend yields than the market as a whole, which provides an additional source of current income for the fund.

The long-term capital appreciation component of the fund’s objective comes from the fact that the fund will invest in common stocks issued by companies that fall into the “real asset” category as defined in the quote. Unfortunately, the fund does not currently have a great deal of exposure to that asset class. We can see this here:

Nuveen Investments

As we can see, right now 43.7% of the fund’s assets are invested in common stock of either infrastructure companies or real estate companies. This is obviously a minority of the fund’s holdings. This is a very slight increase over the 42.73% allocation that the fund had to common stocks at the time of our previous discussion. This is disappointing, due to the simple fact that common stocks in general provide much more protection against inflation than debt securities.

That is only logical, as the amount of outstanding debt owed by an asset owner does not get adjusted for inflation over time. The equity represents the residual value of the asset after all of the debt is paid off, so that is where any increase in asset valuation due to inflation will accrue. As such, in order to protect ourselves against inflation, we will want to be invested in common equities as opposed to debt. This fund appears to be doing the exact opposite of this.

With that said, the fund’s relatively limited exposure to real estate common equity may be a good thing considering the sector’s poor performance over the past few years. As we can all likely remember, real estate was one of the hardest-hit sectors when the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in 2022. Over the twelve-month period that ended on December 31, 2022, the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) declined by 26.96% compared to a 19.95% decline in the S&P 500 Index:

Seeking Alpha

This is almost certainly because the rising interest rates over the period caused interest rates to rise. Real estate valuations are at least partially determined by a buyer’s ability to pay for the real estate, and that ability to pay is greatly influenced by the monthly payments on the mortgage. As such, when those monthly payments increase due to higher interest rates, buyers are less willing to pay high prices for real estate. At least, that is the theory behind the punishment that the real estate sector suffered in that year.

Fortunately, we have started to see mortgage rates come down in recent months, which is probably due to the decline in long-term interest rates that was sparked by the market rally that occurred in the final two months of 2023. This has improved real estate valuations somewhat, as the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF is up 8.69% over the past twelve months:

Seeking Alpha

The index is down year-to-date along with bonds though, which provides further confirmation that at least some of the weakness that we have been seeing in real estate common equities has been due to mortgage interest rates. This, of course, suggests that any interest rate cuts on the part of the Federal Reserve will likely spark a rally in real estate common equities that would benefit the fund somewhat (although not nearly as much as if it had a larger allocation to real estate).

The other major factor that has been hanging over the real estate sector and dragging down its performance has been the fact that commercial office vacancies have remained very high in several of the largest cities of the United States. I explained this in detail in a previous article. In short, it comes down to the pandemic caused an increase in remote work and many employees have been hesitant to return to offices after experiencing remote work. In addition, some metropolitan areas have been experiencing rising crime rates that have reduced a willingness to travel to certain areas that contain a great deal of office space out of fear of being a victim of crime.

In consideration of the above two factors, it does make a certain amount of sense for the fund to be invested in debt securities as opposed to real estate common equities. After all, debt must be paid regardless of economic conditions, vacancies, or pretty much any other factor. It must be paid unless the issuer is willing to default and basically surrender the property to the lender. Thus, it is generally a safer way to play real estate during downturns or weak markets. This worked out well over the past few years, but it is likely going to be a different story going forward so we would prefer a fund with greater exposure to common equities instead of debt if we want to have some protection against inflation.

For its part, infrastructure common equities have been much more stable over the past few years. In 2022, the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) outperformed the S&P 500 Index considerably as it only declined by 4.16% over the twelve-month period. Over the past three years, it has been generally flat:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has appreciated by 4.98% compared to the 32.83% gain of the S&P 500 Index. We actually see much the same thing over the past decade, as the index has only gone up by 12.81% over the past ten years.

On the surface then, one might question why we would want to be holding a fund that has 21.3% of its assets invested in infrastructure companies. First of all, we can immediately see that infrastructure companies are far less volatile than just about anything else. The index has proven to be remarkably stable over time:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, over the past ten years, the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has never moved more than about 20% from its starting point. The fund’s infrastructure position could therefore be somewhat useful for those who are seeking to achieve a certain level of stability in their portfolio. This fund has unfortunately not held its value as well as infrastructure companies over time though, as its net asset value has fallen by 34.86% over the past ten years. This is almost certainly due to the cumulative effects of the fund’s leverage of amplifying its returns. When the distributions are factored in though, the fund has been very consistent as the only real time that it took significant losses in terms of trailing total returns over the past decade was at the height of the pandemic:

Seeking Alpha

Thus, the fund could serve to provide a certain amount of stability to a portfolio, especially if the Federal Reserve does indeed cut interest rates for some reason and causes a resurgence in inflation.

Interest Rates, Financial Conditions, and Inflation

As I have pointed out in a few recent articles, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policies are not the only thing that influences the tightening or loosening of monetary conditions in the economy. The Federal Reserve has the following to say on the subject:

In the spirit of model-based FCIs (financial conditions indices), the index introduced in this note aggregates changes in seven financial variables – the federal funds rate, the ten-year Treasury yield, the thirty-year fixed mortgage rate, the triple-B corporate bond yield, the Dow Jones total stock market index, the Zillow house price index, and the nominal broad dollar index – using rates implied by the FRB/US model and other models in use at the Federal Reserve Board. These models relate households’ spending and businesses’ investment decisions to changes in short- and long-term interest rates, house and equity prices, and the exchange value of the dollar, among other factors. These financial variables are weighted using impulse response coefficients (dynamic multipliers) that quantify the cumulative effects of unanticipated permanent changes in each financial variable on real gross financial product growth over the following year.

The only one of the things listed above that the Federal Reserve can directly control is the federal funds rate. It can influence a few of the other factors, including long-term bond yields and the stock market through its messaging but the central bank itself cannot directly control those things. This is very important when it comes to the Federal Reserve’s ability to control inflation.

In the speech following the March meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, Chairman Powell directly stated that tightening financial conditions caused by the increases in the federal funds rate have begun to be felt throughout the economy. There is one problem with that statement: financial conditions have not been tightening. We can see this clearly by looking at the Chicago Fed’s financial conditions index:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

As of right now, the Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index sits at -0.53056. That indicates that financial conditions are currently very loose. In fact, the last time that financial conditions were as loose as they are today was in the third week of January 2022. This was before the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates. Thus, financial conditions are certainly not at all tight, in direct contrast to the Chairman’s statements.

One thing that we notice in the above chart is that national financial conditions gradually loosened over 2023. However, they did tighten a bit in September and October:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

On October 20, 2023, the index sat at -0.31892 and it has rapidly declined since then. Not coincidentally, October 19, 2023, was the date that the U.S. ten-year Treasury yield peaked after rising during most of the summer.

When we consider that the National Financial Conditions Index is currently at the same level that it was prior to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases, it appears that the market has pretty much done all of the work that a reduction in interest rates would accomplish.

This is important for this fund because of the impact that loosening financial conditions can have on inflation. This chart shows the month-over-month change in the personal consumption expenditure index:

Trading Economics

As we just saw, financial conditions have been loosening since late October. The month-over-month change in the personal consumption expenditure index has also been increasing over the same period.

We see the same thing if we look at the core personal consumption expenditure index:

Trading Economics

Thus, it appears that a loosening of financial conditions increases the month-over-month inflation rate. Thus, an event that loosens financial conditions appears to be making inflation worse. As the federal funds rate is a component of the Chicago Fed’s National Financial Conditions Index, any decrease in the federal funds rate will loosen financial conditions and cause an acceleration in inflation. The Federal Reserve keeps saying that it intends to reduce interest rates this year (although it is uncertain whether it will actually be able to accomplish this), so we should be prepared for an increase in inflation.

One way to protect yourself against inflation is to hold real assets. This is because things such as buildings, pipelines, railroads, toll roads, and so on can only be constructed or improved through the application of real human or mechanical labor. They cannot be created out of thin air as fiat currencies can. As such, they should increase in price and value along with everything else during inflationary periods. After all, the materials used to repair or replace a damaged building, or the steel used to construct a pipeline increase in price along with inflation.

We can sometimes see a situation in which real estate valuations do not accelerate with inflation, but such are usually short-term occurrences. Over the long term, the assets owned by the companies in this fund should hold their value much better than fiat currencies or other things as inflation picks up. The real problem with this fund is that the same cannot be said of debt. In fact, inflation reduces debt burdens because the borrower is repaying the loan with lesser-valued currency. The fact that this fund is holding more than half of its portfolio in debt and fixed-income securities is thus a stark negative for the inflation protection thesis just outlined. It may be worth watching the fund though, if only as a way to add some diversification to an ordinary stock and bond portfolio.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the yield and total return that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my last article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and uses that borrowed money to purchase both the common stock and fixed-income securities issued by companies that own real assets, such as infrastructure companies, utilities, and real estate investment trusts. As long as the purchased assets deliver a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will normally be the case. It is important to note though that leverage is much less effective at boosting a fund’s total return today than it was a few years ago. This is because the difference between the rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money and the return that it can get from the purchased assets is much lower than it was during the zero-interest-rate era. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund does not employ too much leverage since that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally prefer a fund’s leverage to be under a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has leveraged assets comprising 29.29% of its portfolio. This represents a substantial improvement from the 31.22% of assets that it had the last time that we discussed it. It is also unsurprising that the leverage decreased as the fund’s net asset value has increased over the period:

Barchart

As we can clearly see, the fund’s net asset value has gone up by 0.98% since our discussion of the fund on November 21, 2023. This means that the fund’s portfolio is larger than it was as of that date. As such, if the fund’s borrowings remained the same size as they were at the time of the previous article then they would represent a smaller proportion of the fund’s total assets today. This appears to be the case.

This fund’s leverage is currently below the one-third level that we would ordinarily consider representing a reasonable balance between the potential risk and the potential reward. As such, investors should not need to be excessively worried about the fund’s leverage today.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests primarily in real estate and infrastructure companies. These companies tend to pay higher yields than most other sectors in the market, and this fund employs a covered call strategy as a method of earning some additional income from the call premium. The fund invests a significant percentage of its assets in fixed-income securities issued by these companies, however, and these securities provide most to all of their total returns via direct payments to the fund. The fund pools all of the money that it obtains from all of these different sources with any capital gains that it manages to realize via certain securities experiencing price gains. The fund then takes things a step further and borrows money in order to receive distributions, dividends, and capital gains from more assets than it could control solely via its own equity capital.

This increases the fund’s total returns by the difference between the profits it makes from these additional securities and the amount that it has to pay in interest on the debt. The fund then pays out all of the money that it earns from these various sources to its investors, net of its expenses. We might expect that this would allow the fund’s shares to boast a remarkably high distribution yield.

This is indeed the case, as the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.10 per share ($1.20 per share annually), which gives it a 10.29% yield at the current share price. This is higher than most other funds in the market, which could be appealing to some investors. Unfortunately, the fund’s distribution has not been particularly consistent over the years. As we can see here, the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has generally decreased its distribution since its inception:

CEF Connect

Many of the fund’s distribution decreases were slight, but we can still see a gradual reduction in the distribution over the course of several years. This is likely to be a turn-off for those investors who are seeking to receive a safe and consistent level of income from the assets in their portfolios. The fund did increase its distribution to start off this year, but it still remains well below the levels that it had prior to the pandemic. The distribution increase will still help those investors who have seen the purchasing power of their portfolio incomes decrease over the past few years due to inflation, however.

As is always the case, we should have a look at the fund’s finances in order to determine how well it can afford its distribution. After all, we do not want to be in a situation where the fund is distributing more than it actually earns from its portfolio and destroys its net asset value in the process. The destruction of net asset value is not sustainable over any sort of extended period as the fund will eventually run out of money to distribute.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. This is a much more recent report than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, which is very nice to see. After all, the summer months of this past year were plagued by rising long-term interest rates and falling prices for both utilities and bonds. This could have had a significant adverse impact on the assets in this fund considering that these are among the things that it is invested in. This event may have caused it to suffer some realized or unrealized losses. The scenario reversed in late October and the market began a bull run through the end of the year that pushed up both stocks and bonds issued by just about everything. This may have allowed the fund to erase some of the losses that it took earlier in the year as well as realize some gains. This report will tell us how well it navigated these disparate markets to the benefit of its shareholders.

For the full year 2023, the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund received $19,013,267 in dividends and $11,592,163 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. When we combine this with a small amount of income from other sources, we see that the fund had a total investment income of $30,023,707 over the course of the year. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $15,151,992 available for shareholders. Unfortunately, this was not nearly enough to cover the distributions that the fund paid out over the period. The Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund distributed a total of $29,520,364 to its investors over the period. At first glance, this could be concerning as the fund clearly did not earn sufficient income from its portfolio to cover the distribution.

However, this fund has other methods through which it can obtain the money that it requires to cover its investor distributions. For example, it might be able to realize some capital gains if a common equity or fixed-income security that it holds in its portfolio moves upward in price. The fund also occasionally writes a covered call option and so receives an upfront premium from this sale. Realized capital gains and received option premiums are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they clearly do result in money coming into the fund that could be paid out to the investors. As such, we should consider these alternative sources of money in our analysis.

Unfortunately, this fund had somewhat mixed results at earning money via these alternative sources. For the full-year period, the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund reported net realized losses of $16,481,183 but it managed to offset these with $34,130,561 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $2,867,782 after accounting for all inflows and outflows. This is good to see as it means that the fund did technically manage to cover its distributions.

We should keep in mind though that this fund only managed to cover its distributions due to its unrealized gains. As we all know, unrealized gains can quickly be erased during any market correction. This could be an issue going forward as the fund’s net asset value is down year-to-date:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see here, the fund’s net asset value has declined 2.41% year-to-date. This tells us that it has failed to cover all of the distributions that it has paid out so far this year and its portfolio has decreased in size as a result. We will want to keep an eye on this going forward, as it is not something that we want to see over an extended period.

Valuation

As of March 25, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a net asset value of $13.36 per share but the shares currently trade at $11.76 each. This gives the fund’s shares an 11.98% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is not as attractive as the 13.07% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month, but a double-digit discount is generally a reasonable price to pay for any fund. As such, the current price looks like a reasonable entry point.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an interesting fund that aims to provide its investors with a very high level of income from a portfolio invested in companies that hold hard assets such as pipelines, utilities, and real estate. The concept itself is quite good as these assets should hold their value reasonably well over time and should prove resistant to inflation. The fact that this fund is opting to hold a sizable proportion of its assets in fixed-income securities is a strike against it however, as debt does not protect against inflation to the same extent as equity. In addition, the fund may use covered call-writing against some of the equity positions and thus reduce its equity upside potential. Overall, Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund looks decent as an income play considering its high yield and generally good coverage, but the strategy is not as good at achieving inflation protection as might be assumed.