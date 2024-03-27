Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BUZZ Investing: U.S. Markets Climb Amid Crypto Rally

Mar. 27, 2024 9:40 AM ETBUZZ, NVDA, MSTR, COIN, SMCI, RIVN, TSLA, LCID, BA, LYFT
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.8K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. domestic markets gained during the recent period between Index selection dates.
  • The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index notably outperformed with a 9.4% rise, primarily fueled by significant advancements in cryptocurrency-related stocks, in sync with Bitcoin's impressive 56% jump.
  • During the recent period, EV manufacturers Lucid, Rivian, and Tesla experienced notable declines in their stock performance.

Bitcoin chain. Real coin of crypto currency joined by metal chain is on a computer keyboard

Grindi/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. domestic markets saw gains, driven by advancements in cryptocurrency-related stocks and shifting investor expectations regarding interest rate expectations.

U.S. domestic markets gained during the recent period between Index selection dates (February 8, 2024 - March 21, 2024, the "Period"). The S&P 500 Index climbed

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.8K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUZZ--
VanEck Social Sentiment ETF
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
MSTR--
MicroStrategy Incorporated
COIN--
Coinbase Global, Inc.
SMCI--
Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News