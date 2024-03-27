Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First Pacific Co Ltd (FPAFY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.48K Followers

First Pacific Co Ltd (OTCPK:FPAFY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

S. K. Cheung - Vice President, Group Corporate Communications
John Ryan - Associate Director and Head of Investor Relations
Joseph Ng - Chief Financial Officer and Associate Director
Stanley Yang - Associate Director and Head of Public Development
Manuel Pangilinan - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Richard Chan - Executive Vice President, Group Financial Controller
Christopher Young - Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

S. K. Cheung

Good day, everyone. Thank you for joining this online briefing to discuss First Pacific 2023 Full Year Financial and Operating Results. The results presentation is available on First Pacific's website, www.firstpacific.com, under the Investor Relations section presentation page.

Please note this result briefing is being recorded and the replay will be available on First Pacific's website in the Investor Relations section as well. For participants from the media, please note the Q&A session is open for investors and analysts only. If you would like to raise questions, please contact us when the briefing finished.

Today we have with us Mr. Chris Yang, our Executive Director; Mr. Joseph Ng, Chief Financial Officer and Associate Director; Mr. John Ryan, our Associate Director and Head of Investor Relations; Mr. Stanley Yang, our Associate Director and Head of Public Development, and other senior executives from the head office of First Pacific.

Over to you, John, for the presentation.

John Ryan

Thank you, everyone, for joining us. We're very proud of our results today, but we'll begin with a brief reminder of who we are.

On page two of this presentation, we've got some logos of some of our more well-known assets, including the core holdings of PLDT, Metro Pacific, Indofood, and PacificLight Power, which I'll refer to as PLP during this presentation.

Recommended For You

About FPAFY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FPAFY

Trending Analysis

Trending News