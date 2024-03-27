Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2024 9:30 AM ETMarpai, Inc. (MRAI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.48K Followers

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Damien Lamendola - CEO
Steve Johnson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Marpai Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Johnson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Steve Johnson

Thank you and good morning and welcome to Marpai's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings release webcast. With me today is Damien Lamendola, CEO and Director of Marpai. This morning we will review the state of the industry and cover some of the key trends that are relevant to Marpai. Damien will also highlight our strategic priorities and we will walk through some specific actions that the team has completed. Then I will take you through the financial highlights, our next steps, and we will wrap up with some final thoughts. As the conference operator mentioned, today's webcast will be recorded and available later today. So if you have missed something, you can go back and get that.

Switching to the next slide just briefly, just see the required Safe Harbor and forward-looking statement disclosure. I'm not going to read all that. Alright, on Slide 3 is I'd like to turn over the call to Damien and he'll start us off with what the industry trends are.

Damien Lamendola

Great. Thank you, Steve. Marpai is a leading national health benefit Third Party Administrator, sometimes called a TPA, for self-funded employers. The industry is experiencing significant growth, which we expect to continue to possibly impact the performance of Marpai. First is a continued shift in employers taking advantage of the benefit plan savings by moving to a

