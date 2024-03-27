tadamichi

Bonds are at a tricky juncture here in my view. Inflation is at risk of reaccelerating, while the Fed seems intent on lowering rates. Duration as the reason for a bond market selloff over the past three years likely is over, but credit risk is just about to kick in with credit spreads near cycle lows in my opinion. How do you play a bond market that has different factors at extremes now? I'd argue you want to be bullish duration, but bearish junk credit. That's why Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) becomes potentially a good fund to allocate to.

VCLT is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that offers exposure to the long-term, investment-grade U.S. corporate bond market. It seeks to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Bond Index, providing diversified exposure to a vast array of high-quality corporate bonds. As an index-tracking fund, VCLT follows a passive management strategy, aiming to provide a steady stream of income with a high degree of credit quality.

An Insight into VCLT's Holdings

VCLT holds a vast portfolio of corporate bonds, primarily focusing on those with long-term maturities. As of the time of writing, the fund consists of over 2,800 individual holdings, providing a high level of diversification for investors.

Here's a look at the top five individual bonds in VCLT's portfolio:

Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc. Anheuser-Busch is a leading global brewer and one of the world's top five consumer product companies. CVS Health Corp. CVS Health is a leading health care company in the U.S., providing a wide range of health care services through its various business segments. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. One of the world's leading investment banking, securities, and investment management firms, Goldman Sachs provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base. WarnerMedia Holdings Inc. A leading media and entertainment company, WarnerMedia creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists. Pfizer Investment Enterprises Pte Ltd. A subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies.

Each of these holdings contributes a small portion to the fund's total assets, thereby minimizing the potential impact of a single issuer's default on the fund's overall performance. No position makes up more than 0.44% of the fund, making this highly diversified.

Sector Composition and Weightings

VCLT's holdings span across different sectors, with the most significant exposure in the industrials sector, which includes companies from manufacturing, construction, and defense industries. Financial services companies, which encompass banks, insurance companies, and investment firms, constitute the second-largest sector exposure. The fund also has a decent representation in the utilities sector, which includes companies providing essential services like electricity, gas, and water.

vanguard.com

This diversified sector exposure ensures that the fund's performance is not solely reliant on the performance of a single sector. As to credit quality, nearly 90% is rated A or BBB, signaling minimal credit risk.

vanguard.com

And when we look at bond maturities, this is primarily allocated to bonds with a maturity greater than 15 years.

vanguard.com

Comparing VCLT with Similar ETFs

While VCLT offers attractive features, it's essential to compare it with other similar ETFs to gauge its relative performance and attractiveness. One such comparable fund is the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD).

Although both funds invest in investment-grade corporate bonds, there are some key differences. LQD has a lower average duration compared to VCLT, which means it's less sensitive to interest rate changes. However, this also implies lower potential returns in a falling interest rate environment. Moreover, VCLT has a lower expense ratio than LQD (0.04% for VCLT versus 0.14% for LQD), making it a cost-effective option for long-term investors. When we look at the price ratio it's hard to see which one is likely to outperform given relative momentum that's gone sideways as of late.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in VCLT

The Upside

The primary benefit of investing in VCLT lies in its attractive yield. The fund offers a steady stream of income, with a 30-day SEC yield of 5.55% (as of the time of writing). Moreover, the fund's diversified holdings across various sectors and issuers help mitigate the credit risk associated with corporate bonds. The high credit quality of the underlying bonds also reduces the likelihood of defaults, thereby providing a certain level of security to investors.

The Downside

On the flip side, VCLT's long duration at 12.8 years makes it highly sensitive to interest rate changes. Rising interest rates can negatively impact the fund's price, leading to capital losses for investors. Moreover, the fund's exposure to cyclical sectors like industrials and financial services makes it vulnerable to economic downturns.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?

Long-term investors seeking steady income might find VCLT appealing, especially given its low expense ratio. However, those wary of interest rate risk and economic downturns might want to consider other investment options. Nonetheless, the potential for capital appreciation in a falling interest rate environment, coupled with the fund's diversified holdings and attractive yield, makes VCLT a worthy consideration for any investor's portfolio.