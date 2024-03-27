John M. Chase

I wrote the initiation article on CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) in January 2024, highlighting their revenue mix shifting towards software/services. Since then, their stock price has increased by 15%. While the company experiences a weakness in their corporate and small business hardware spending, I am optimistic that CDW will maintain their long-term growth algorithm of double-digit earnings growth. I reiterate with ‘Buy’ rating with a fair value of $300 per share.

Weakness in Corporate and Small Business

They finished FY23 with -9.9% revenue growth in constant currency and -0.6% adjusted operating income growth, as depicted in the chart below. They generated $1.45 billion in free cash flow, allocating $322 million towards dividends and $500 million towards shares repurchase, a quite consistent capital allocation policy. They maintain a robust balance sheet with a net debt leverage of 2.5x.

CDW 10Ks

The weakness growth in topline is attributed to the following reasons:

The revenue in small business declined by 19.7% year-over-year in FY23. In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, small companies have begun to reduce their costs and cut some IT spending, creating notable growth headwinds for hardware spending. In FY23, CDW’s hardware business declined by 13.2% year-over-year. As mentioned in my initiation article, CDW has been shifting their business mix towards more software/services. However, the company is still a hardware-centric company, with hardware accounting for more than 73% of total revenue.

As illustrated in the table below, the device market declined by 8.7% year-over-year in 2023, although software spending increased by 12.4%.

Gartner Report

CDW’s Corporate business also experienced a 13.4% year-on-year decline in FY23, driven by weak hardware spending offset by increases in netcomm products. Their corporate business has delivered growth in the cloud and SaaS markets; however, the hardware spending was notably weak in FY23, mirroring the trends seen in their small business segment.

Expect Market Moderate Recovery in FY24

CDW released their Q4 FY23 on February 7th, delivering -8.1% organic revenue growth and -0.8% adjusted operating income growth. As discussed previously, subdued hardware spending has posed growth challenges for CDW’s overall business.

CDW Quarterly Results

The company guides MSD adjusted EPS growth in FY24, and commits their long term growth target: U.S. IT market growth + 2% to 3%, as detailed in the slide below.

CDW Investor Presentation

I consider the following factors for their FY24 growth:

According to tom’s Hardware, the global PC market is expected to grow by 8% in total shipments in 2024, following weak growth in 2023. They expect the recovery will be driven by surging interest in AI and ARM-quipped PCs.

tom's Hardware

In terms of corporate/small business IT spending, I anticipate the tight budget constraints could persist into 2024, especially in the first half of the year. The current high-interest rate has introduced uncertainties to the overall economy. For small companies, I think it makes sense to be cautious and control their IT budgets. However, I believe the Fed is highly likely to lower the interest rate from some point this year. A lower interest rate could potentially benefit overall hardware spending, in my view. Consequently, I expect some market recovery to occur in the second half of 2024.

Valuation Update

As discussed above, I anticipate some moderate recovery in FY24. Over the past 7 years, CDW has delivered an average of 6.9% organic revenue growth. It appears to me that they are more likely to deliver a low-to-mid single digit revenue growth in FY24. As shown in the table at the beginning, the device market is forecasted to grow at 4.6% in 2024. Assuming CDW’s hardware and software businesses will grow at 4% and 10%, respectively, their combined revenue growth would be 5.5% in FY24, reflecting a moderate recovery in the topline. For normalized growth, I expect the company to continue with 7% organic revenue growth and 40bps acquisition growth, a rate consistent with their historical average.

As mentioned in my previous article, CDW has been increasing their revenue mix towards software/services, which carry higher gross margin. As such, the ongoing revenue mix shift is expected to serve as a long-term margin driver for CDW. I estimate their normalized operating expenses will grow by 7% year-over-year, leading to 20bps annual margin expansion.

CDW DCF -Author's Calculation

As illustrated in the slide below, CDW targets 25% of dividend payout, and announces $750 million increase to shares repurchase. As such, I expect the total count of shares outstanding to decline by 0.4% year-over-year.

CDW Investor Presentation

Their 24-month beta is 1.01 according to SA’s data. I use the following assumptions to calculate the cost of capital: risk-free rate 4.26% ((U.S. 10Y Bond Yield)); market risk premium 7%; cost of debt 7%; and tax rate 25% ((guidance)). The WACC is calculated to be 10.47% in the model.

With these parameters, the total enterprise value is calculated to be $45 billion. After adjusting their debt and cash balances, I arrive at the fair value of $300 per share.

Downside Factors

For the beginning of FY24, CDW expects their operating expenses to be high compared to their actual Q4 result, as they began to control their overhead expenses from Q1 FY23. As such, CDW is likely to experience higher-than-average operating expense growth in the upcoming quarter. Investors should not be surprised by their margin profile for the upcoming quarter. As indicated over the earnings call, the operating margin is expected to start picking up in the second half of FY24, and for the whole year, the company guides MSD adjusted EPS growth, as discussed previously.

Verdict

I anticipate a moderate market recovery for CDW’s hardware business in FY24. I favor their efforts to shift more revenue mix towards software/services, which makes their business more recurring in nature. I reiterate with ‘Buy’ rating with a fair value of $300 per share.