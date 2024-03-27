ismagilov

One area of the equity markets that has been in the deep freeze for years now, has been in the private equity, pre-IPO market.

This is a high risk, high reward area that over the last few years has been in lock-down mode. Private companies looking to go public someday have just been trying to ride out the storm and survive until clearer skies prevail.

But with Reddit (RDDT) going public at $34/share and zooming up 90% to $67.50 in less than a week, are we finally seeing a break in the clouds?

And with Saudi Arabia planning to create a mammoth $40 billion fund to invest in Artificial Intelligence start-ups, who knows, maybe the dark clouds are finally dissipating and blue skies are in our future.

Equity CEFs With Private Equity

There's only a few equity CEFs that I am aware of, that include restricted or private equity in their portfolios and that includes the BlackRock Science & Technology Term fund (BSTZ), $19.08 closing market price, the BlackRock Science Innovation & Growth Term fund (BIGZ), $7.99 closing market price and the Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG), $11.63 closing market price.

All of these funds came public just in the last 5-years and before the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March of 2022. That, of course, was not great timing and the two newest funds, BIGZ which went public in March of 2021 and NBXG which went public a few months later in May of 2021, suffered the worst during the bear market in technology in 2022 as both lost a lot of their initial $20 IPO prices at both market price and NAV.

Here are all 3 fund's current vital statistics and 1-year performances at both MKT price and NAV price:

Incpt Date Inception MKT/NAV Curr MKT Curr NAV Discnt MKT Yield NAV Yield 1-Yr MKT 1-Yr NAV BSTZ 6/19 $20/$20 $19.08 $22.37 -14.7% +6.5% +5.5% +24% +21.3% BIGZ 3/21 $20/$20 $7.99 $9.17 -12.9% +6.7% +5.9% +21% +11.2% NBXG 5/21 $20/$20 $11.63 $14.09 -17.5% +10.3% +8.5% +32% +25.8% Click to enlarge

What we see here is that despite NBXG having the best NAV and MKT price performances over the last year, NBXG also trades at the widest discount while having the highest market yield offered.

And since I place precedence on how a fund's NAV is performing with the expectation that a fund's MKT price will eventually follow its NAV performance, here is a 1-Year NAV total return performance of all 3-funds (also shown in the table above):

Data by YCharts

And if you go further back, here is a 3-year NAV total return performance, which begins just about the same time as BIGZ and NBXG's inception dates:

Data by YCharts

So why is NBXG outperforming BSTZ and BIGZ by so much even though it's the one that trades at the widest discount as well as highest market yield?

Well, it may have something to do with each fund's private equity exposure.

Why NBXG Is The Best Valued Fund With Private Equity Exposure

It's hard enough for portfolio managers of CEFs and actively managed ETFs to evaluate stocks to buy for their funds. But when you start trying to evaluate private equity, knowing most incubator, pre-IPO companies will probably never go public, it's even more of a boom/bust landscape.

In fact, you pretty much just have to go by how much exposure each fund has to private equity and assume that each fund will have a similar share of winners and losers.

Let's start with BSTZ. As of 12/31/2023, BSTZ held 22 private companies with a combined valuation of $540 million, or 33.0% of the fund's total portfolio value:

BlackRock

And as of 12/31/2023, BIGZ held 29 private companies with a combined valuation of $514 million, or 25.3% of the fund's total portfolio value:

BlackRock

Clearly, both BSTZ and BIGZ have hefty private equity exposure in their portfolios which probably has been a major contributor to their disappointing 3-year NAV total return performances of -31.9% for BSTZ and -39.1% for BIGZ shown above.

In fact, both fund's exposure to private equity is probably the reason why both funds cut their distributions substantially in October of 2023 and went from set monthly distributions to a significantly lower 6% annualized NAV distribution policy based on each month's 12-month rolling average daily net asset value.

NBXG, on the other hand, has NEVER cut its distribution, since it went public. And though it has a higher NAV yield to cover than BSTZ and BIGZ, it also has much less exposure to private equity at only 14.2% as of 2/29/2024:

Neuberger & Berman

Conclusion

Now, I have no idea of how each fund's private equity holdings will perform going forward and if any will eventually go public, merge, get bought out or fall by the wayside.

But that's the risk venture capitalists take in investing in private equity as they know the winners can be huge even if they have more losers. But if the landscape is getting better for private equity, there's little question that will help all equity CEFs that include private equity in their holdings.

I just believe that Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has the most to gain due to NBXG's more depressed -17.3% discount valuation and more limited exposure to private equity, just in case.