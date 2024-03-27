Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Starbucks: Earnings Suggest The Stock Could Be A Robust GARP Opportunity

Mar. 27, 2024 11:35 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stock
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.54K Followers

Summary

  • Starbucks is a highly profitable specialty coffee chain with a strong global presence and a differentiated brand image.
  • The company has a wide economic moat due to its pricing power and sticky relationship with customers.
  • Despite challenges in the macroeconomic environment, Starbucks continues to generate solid earnings and has a positive outlook for future growth.
  • Shares may be up to 38% undervalued given a base-case growth scenario implying 15% YoY EPS growth.
  • Buy rating issued.

Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop

JohnFScott

Investment Thesis

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a massively profitable specialty coffee chain with a truly global presence. The firm has positioned their coffee shops at the upper-end of the market and has differentiated themselves as the go-to premium choice

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.54K Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by HaavistoBuffett style picks fit for the modern investor.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and do not solicit any content or security. The opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SBUX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBUX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SBUX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News