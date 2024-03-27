Anthony Bradshaw

Galiano Gold Analysis

This is new coverage on Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU), which recently became a 90% stakeholder of the Asanko gold mine in Ghana by acquiring a 45% interest from Gold Fields (GFI). The critical question for investors is whether Galiano, following a 100% surge in its stock price, still represents an attractive investment opportunity based on its current valuation.

While some analysts may hesitate at the current stock price, I think Galiano shares are undervalued. As a single-mine company on a rapid trajectory towards becoming a mid-tier producer, Galiano is poised for outperformance as it decreases all-in-sustaining costs ("AISC") at its Asanko mine.

Projected to produce 240,000 ounces of gold annually at just over $1,000/oz due to completed capital expenditures and a boost to its annual production, Asanko stands as a testament to Galiano's growing value.

Moreover, Asanko's financial position is robust, boasting over $100 million in net cash with zero debt, affording the company significant leeway to invest in its operations and explore meaningful mergers and acquisitions.

Despite some risks, Galiano presents a solid value proposition and upside potential in 2024, which I'll explore further.

Galiano’s Asanko Mine: A Breakdown

Asanko, owned by Galiano, is among the premier gold mines in West Africa. In 2023, the mine produced 134,077 ounces of gold at an AISC of $1,522/oz. With gold prices averaging $1,908, Asanko generated $100 million in operating cash flow and $48.4 million in free cash flow.

Galiano is focused on returning Asanko to its full operational capacity and enhancing its efficiency. The goal for 2025 is to nearly double the 2023 production levels to 240,000 ounces of gold as it ramps up mining activities.

A 2023 technical report offers a promising outlook for Asanko, forecasting annual production of approximately 240,000 ounces of gold at an average AISC of $1,063. This evaluation pegs the post-tax value of the mine at $343 million, assuming a conservative long-term gold price of $1,700/oz.

However, utilizing current spot prices for gold reveals an even more optimistic valuation, elevating the mine's worth to over $600 million.

Galiano’s Strategic Deal With Goldfields

In a significant strategic move, Galiano Gold announced late in 2023 that it had finalized an agreement to purchase Gold Fields’ 45% interest in the Asanko gold mine in Ghana for $170 million.

This acquisition shifted the ownership dynamics, positioning Galiano as the primary stakeholder with a 90% interest in the mine, valuing the asset at $377 million on a 100% basis.

Under the terms of this deal, Galiano agreed to issue $20 million in shares to Gold Fields, granting them 19.9% ownership in Galiano. An additional future cash payment of up to $85 million is structured, with $25 million due by December 31, 2025.

The structure of this deal incorporates several flexible terms:

A contingent payment of $30 million is tied to producing 100,000 ounces of gold (on a 100% basis) from the Nkran deposit.

Installment payments of $25 million and $30 million are scheduled for December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2026, respectively. This timeline aligns with Asanko’s operational ramp-up, ensuring that Galiano can manage these payments from its projected cash flow.

Upon completing this transaction, Galiano emerged with a strengthened financial position, boosting its cash reserves to $129 million from the $55.3 million held in the previous joint venture arrangement.

Gold Fields' continued involvement as a 19.9% shareholder in Galiano after the transaction closes signifies a vote of confidence in the mine’s future prospects and Galiano’s management. I think this stake ensures that Gold Fields remains invested in the success of the Asanko mine, providing Galiano with a supportive partner with “skin in the game.”

In conclusion, this strategic acquisition by Galiano consolidates its control over one of West Africa’s significant gold mines. It boosts its balance sheet, setting the stage for future growth and operational efficiency at the Asanko mine.

Assessing Galiano’s Valuation

Despite Galiano Gold’s stock price soaring by 137% over the past year, I argue it still offers attractive value. Here are three key considerations:

The acquisition of Goldfields’ stake in the Asanko gold mine pegged the mine's total value at $377 million, surpassing Asanko’s enterprise value of approximately $245 million, suggesting that the stock is trading at a discount. Financial metrics further highlight Galiano’s appeal. It sports a trailing Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 5 and a forward P/E of 5.04, with Yahoo Finance providing these figures. Additionally, Seeking Alpha notes that analysts predict an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.24 for this year, translating to a P/E ratio of 5.63. In 2025, analysts forecast a median EPS of $0.50, bringing the P/E ratio down to 2.72. The calculated fair net present value of the Asanko mine, considering a conservative long-term gold price of $2,100 per ounce, stands at $600 million for 100% ownership, according to its 2023 technical report. Given Galiano’s 90% stake, this equates to a valuation of $540 million for the company. Based on this valuation, the net asset value (NAV) per share is $2.13. The current trading price of Galiano shares at $1.30 represents a significant 61% discount to its NAV.

Galiano Gold: The Risks

Galiano Gold faces operational and jurisdictional risks, crucial for investors to consider.

A recent event at the Asanko Gold Mine on March 2, 2024, highlighted these challenges when an altercation occurred between illegal miners and contracted security officers near Tontokrom township, resulting in the loss of three lives.

While this tragic incident did not impact the mine's operations, with the processing plant and southern mining leases continuing as usual, it clearly shows the potential risks associated with the mine's location.

Additionally, in February 2023, Galiano reported the unfortunate deaths of two contractors at its operations in Ghana, marking the first significant incident since a contractor died in 2015. These incidents draw attention to the operational risks present in the region.

Jurisdictionally, Ghana presents a mixed picture. While it was ranked as the fifth most attractive mining jurisdiction in Africa by the Fraser Institute’s latest mining survey, investors must weigh the implications of operating in Ghana against those in more traditionally favorable mining jurisdictions like Canada, the U.S., and Australia.

Galiano Gold: The Bottom Line

Despite a remarkable 100%+ increase in stock price, Galiano Gold still makes for a compelling value investment.

As the controlling stakeholder of Ghana’s Asanko gold mine, Galiano expects to produce 240,000 ounces of gold annually at slightly over $1,000 per ounce, thanks to the completion of capital expenditures and higher output.

Beyond the surface, Galiano’s valuation metrics reveal a deeper level of attractiveness. The acquisition of Gold Fields’ stake in Asanko solidified Galiano’s operational control and signaled an undervaluation relative to its intrinsic worth. With a low P/E ratio and analysts forecasting a rise in EPS, Galiano's forward-looking financials suggest a company on the verge of a valuation re-rating.

With a strong financial position, including a lot of cash and no debt, Galiano Gold Inc. stock is in a great position for future growth. This makes the stock attractive for investors, even considering its challenges.

