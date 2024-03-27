Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Galiano Gold: Shares Still Hold Value Despite 100%+ Run-Up

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Galiano Gold Inc. recently acquired a 90% stake in the Asanko gold mine in Ghana, making it a compelling investment opportunity.
  • The Asanko mine is projected to produce 240,000 ounces of gold annually at a low cost, indicating Galiano's growing value.
  • Galiano's strategic deal with Gold Fields strengthens its financial position and sets the stage for future growth and operational efficiency.

Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

Galiano Gold Analysis

This is new coverage on Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU), which recently became a 90% stakeholder of the Asanko gold mine in Ghana by acquiring a 45% interest from Gold Fields (

Unlock the most promising opportunities in the gold and silver sector by subscribing to The Gold Bull Portfolio today! Stay ahead with my frequent, insightful updates on the market's top stocks, and gain exclusive access to my personal gold and silver stock picks, along with my real-life portfolio.

Experience the advantage with my comprehensive gold miner rating spreadsheet, now featuring buy/hold/sell ratings for over 130 miners — and counting! Each stock is accompanied by my expert commentary and links to detailed coverage.

Don’t miss out — take advantage of our 2-week free trial, available for a limited time! 

This article was written by

Gold Mining Bull profile picture
Gold Mining Bull
14.7K Followers

Gold Mining Bull is a gold analyst with more than a decade of investing experience in commodities, hard assets (gold and silver miners), exploration companies, oil and gas producers, MLPs, and more.

Gold Mining Bull is the leader of the investing group The Gold Bull Portfolio where he gives you exclusive access to his portfolio, buy/hold/sell ratings, in-depth research and actionable analysis on 150+ gold, silver, copper, natural gas, and mining stocks, and more. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GAU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GAU
--
GAU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News