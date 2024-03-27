VCLT: Corporate Bond Investors Need To Look At This Chart

Kameleon007

Investment thesis

I will get to my point right away. My thesis is that now is a really bad time to buy corporate bonds, especially long-term bonds like those in the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT). In the remainder of this article, I will detail my argument. But the gist is all summarized in the following chart – a chart I urge all corporate bond investors to look at. As a bond investor myself, a key parameter I monitor closely is the yield spread between BAA corporate bonds and Treasury Rates (referred to as SBAA hereafter). It is a key parameter I use to gauge the risk premiums of corporate bonds relative to risk-free interest rates. As seen, the SBAA has recently narrowed to the lowest levels in the past 30 years.

Next, I will detail the relevance of such a narrow SBAA to VCLT.

FRED

VCLT – quick intro and highlights

I won’t spend too much time on the basic information here. Instead, I will focus on a few key points that are directly relevant to the arguments I am about to make. Overall, the VCLT ETF is a way for investors to invest in a basket of long-term corporate bonds. Like other Vanguard funds, the ETF offers a very low expense ratio, which is definitely a positive.

Looking closer, VCLT invests in 2,872 bonds, dominated by corporate bonds. The average coupon rate of the bonds in the ETF is 4.7%, not that far from the treasury rates (I will revisit this point later). Also, note that the average effective maturity of the bonds is 22.6 years and the average duration is 12.8 years, which makes this fund a long-term bond fund. And I will also revisit this point later and elaborate on the risk implications.

Source: Vanguard.com

VCLT: credit exposure

The following chart shows VCLT’s credit exposure. As just mentioned, VCLT invests in corporate bonds predominately. To wit, U.S. Government bond holdings are negligible at about 0.20%. Among all the corporate bond holdings, most of the holdings are in A-rated and BBB-rated bonds, which are considered to be investment-grade bonds. BBB-rated bonds currently represent the heaviest exposure, occupying more than 45% of the total holdings.

Source: Vanguard.com

This is a key reason why the chart I used to open this article is relevant to VCLT. Again, the chart shows the yield spread between BAA bonds (which are VCLT’s top exposure) and 10-year treasury rates (US10Y) (which I use to represent risk-free rates). The yield spread is currently at 1.53% if you recall from the first chart. Historically, the spread has been in the range of ~2% to 3.5% most of the time. The current spread is among the thinnest levels in the past 3 decades.

To me, this signals that corporate bonds are extremely overvalued relative to risk-free rates. Next, I will elaborate on the risk/reward implications.

VCLT: interest rate risks

My overall view of bonds is quite positive. I think the equity market is too expensive. I consider the current bond yields to be attractive. My interpretation of the latest dot-plot is that interest rates have already peaked and could start declining as soon as 2024.

Sure enough, I am aware that the above factors are applicable to both corporate bonds and also treasury bonds. However, I do not think they apply EQUALLY well. I have a few reasons to expect that treasury bond funds (such as VGLT) could provide better returns than corporate bond funds such as VCLT in the case of an interest cut.

First and foremost, interest cuts – especially rapid cuts - often happen during a hard landing. During such time, the price of corporate bonds is governed by two competing forces. The first force – the positive force here - is the obvious fact that lower interest rates drive up existing bond prices. But there is a second force – the negative force against VCLT in this case - at play here because corporate bonds carry credit risk. In a scenario where interest rates are cut, it's possible the economy is weakening and the default risks among corporations are heightened, which potentially could (and did in the past) cause corporate bond prices to fall. Treasury bonds, backed by the U.S. government, are immune from the second risk.

Second, the long-term nature of VCLT compounds the above risks in my mind. A bit of bond 101: the longer a bond's duration, the greater its sensitivity to interest rate changes. A bond’s price change can be estimated by the product of its duration and the change in interest rates. For example, if rates decline by 1%, a bond ETF with a 5-year effective duration would rise by ~5%. Now, if you recall, VCLT’s effective average duration is 12.8 years, making it more sensitive to rate changes. In the case where the second negative force is greater than the first positive force and drives VCLT yield downward, the fund’s price correction would be more magnified because of its longer duration.

Other risks and final thoughts

There are a few other risks – both upside and downward risks - that are worth mentioning before I close.

The first additional downward risk involves the coupon payment from VCLT. As mentioned earlier, the average coupon rate for VCLT is 4.7%. It is only slightly above long-term treasury rates (about 4.3%) and actually lower than short-term treasury rates (around 5%). Extrapolating by the narrow SBAA, I think the coupon rate difference is also close to the most unforgivable levels for VCLT in many years.

The second additional downward risk involves tax considerations. There are certain tax disadvantages from corporate bond funds like VCLT compared to treasury bond funds. Interest earned on the bonds within VCLT is typically taxed as ordinary income. However, Interest earned on treasury bond funds is generally exempt from state and local taxes. Additionally, for some investors in lower tax brackets, a portion of the interest from Treasury bonds may be exempt from federal income tax as well. Finally, note that VCLT has a relatively higher turnover rate (32.5% as seen below), which could create further tax headwinds.

Source: Vanguard.com

The key upside risk for VCLT is a soft-landing scenario. In this case, the credit spreads could tighten further. As corporate earnings grow stronger, the perceived risk of default on the bonds held by VCLT could decrease. This effect, combined with the effect of rate declines, could lead to a large increase in the price of the VCLT ETF.

All told, I don’t see a clear advantage for buying Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares under current conditions. I do not pretend to have a crystal ball that tells me the odds of a hard landing vs. a soft landing. However, the existing information and facts are not in favor of VCLT. To recap, these considerations include the narrow SBAA, VCLT’s unattractive coupons compared to treasury rates, and tax considerations.