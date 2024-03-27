SimplyCreativePhotography/E+ via Getty Images

Essential Properties Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is a net-lease REIT with a portfolio of nearly 2,000 properties in the $2-5 Million range, leased to a variety of tenants from casual dining, through car washes, to fast food restaurants and convenience stores.

EPRT has been one of my two favorite net lease REITs, along with Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), ever since I published my first article on the stock back in February 2023. More recently, I published a piece in late-October and re-iterated my BUY rating for the stock at $21.50 per share.

In that article, I argued that EPRT was positioned for higher AFFO growth than almost all of its net lease peers, because of their focus on sale-leaseback transactions to below investment grade tenants. The higher potential reward came with a slightly higher balance sheet risk, but was worth it for me.

Since that article, the stock has returned 22.5%, just shy of the 26% return of the S&P 500 (SPX). And notably, over the past year, the stock has outperformed all of its major peers by a wide margin as the only net lease REIT with a positive RoR over the past 12 months.

EPRT reported Q4 2023 results on February 15th. Moreover, the macroeconomic backdrop, including interest rate expectations and the likelihood of a recession, has changed since my last coverage. Today I highlight the likely reasons behind EPRT's outperformance, touch on some of the risks and present my updated thesis which leads me to downgrade EPRT to a HOLD here at $26.15 per share.

Why the growth is higher

Last year EPRT grew its AFFO per share by 8% YoY which was significantly above the 2-3% growth achieved by its peers ADC or Realty Income (O). For 2024, growth is expected to slow, but EPRT is still expected to lead the pack with 5.6% YoY growth.

Faster growth is likely amongst the main reasons why EPRT has outperformed its peers. This begs a logical question. How is the REIT able to generate this superior growth?

The answer lies in EPRT's business model. There are three things that EPRT does differently than the two aforementioned peers:

It focuses on small properties with an average asset size of just $2.7 Million It leases (some of) those properties to middle-market tenants with lower credit quality And it leverages the sale-leaseback model in nearly all of its new acquisitions

And as a result, EPRT is able to get away with some of the most landlord friendly lease terms in the sector. We're talking a market leading 14-year weighted average lease term, high 1.7% average rent escalators and a deep insight into the tenants' financial health with unit level reporting for the vast majority of properties.

Tenants are willing to accept these aggressive terms, because:

they have substantially lower bargaining power than Walmart (WMT) has with ADC, because landlords are not exactly fighting over lower credit quality tenants, and because the sale-leaseback model is actually very beneficial for tenants (especially the lower credit quality ones), because it allows them to raise capital to run their business at a reasonable cost, which they may not be able to obtain through a traditional bank loan.

Over the course of last year, sale-leasebacks accounted for nearly 100% of all acquisition volume and have allowed the REIT to acquire properties on the cheap at cap rates in the mid to high-7s. Moreover, they have allowed for very good lease terms with a nearly 20-year average initial lease term.

Going forward, management will stick to their strategy which will likely help grow AFFO faster than peers. Guidance for 2024 calls for a 5.6% YoY increase. And for 2025 the general consensus is for growth to remain at this level (5.8%).

Why the risk is higher

There's never a free lunch and more often than not, higher growth potential comes with a higher risk.

EPRT, in particular, is riskier than its slower growing peers on three fronts.

First, the fact that it focuses on middle-market tenants with lower credit quality means that if the economy slows, EPRT's tenants will be hit harder than those of net lease REITs focused on investment grade tenants. I don't think that cash flow is in danger here, short of a depression, because the REIT is well diversified between tenants from 16 sectors and has strong 3.8x average rent coverage. But an economic downturn is likely to pressure EPRT's multiple more.

Second, the REIT's extremely long lease terms with fixed annual rent increases make it very susceptible to inflation, because of the inability to increase rents more rapidly in an inflationary environment. This is a risk for all net lease REITs as they generally all have long lease terms, but EPRT's 14 year average is above the industry average of 10-years and translates in a slightly higher inflation risk.

Finally, EPRT balance sheet is relatively decent with net debt/EBITDA of 3.9x, no debt maturities until February 2027 and a low 100% fixed average interest rate of 3.6%. But the REIT is BBB- rated which is definitely on the lower end in the sector and should be consider as a risk factor.

Is EPRT still a BUY?

While EPRT may face slightly higher risk than the more traditional ADC or O, I think the risk is worth it given the higher growth profile. But the decision whether to invest or not comes to valuation.

EPRT pays an appealing 4.4% dividend yield, which has grown by 20% over the past 5 years and is very well covered. Going forward, the dividend is likely to grow alongside AFFO per share. Therefore, I expect 5% or so annual dividend growth until at least 2025.

In terms of valuation, the stock trades at 15.4x AFFO which is below the historical average since 2019 of 18.5x. It is also somewhat above the 14x AFFO that ADC trades at and the 12.9x AFFO of Realty Income. And at an implied cap rate of 6.3%, the stock trades about 200 bps above 10-year treasury yields. All things considered, I think EPRT is roughly fairly valued here for the current interest rate environment.

What this means is that investors can expect 4.4% from the dividend and roughly 5.5-6% from AFFO per share growth for a roughly 10% total annual return without any sort of multiple expansion. Then, if interest rates and yields decline, there's further upside to be had. In particular, a drop in 10-year yields from 4.3% today to 4% could generate another 8-10% for a total annual return of up to 15%.

All things considered, I think most of the alpha has been realized as EPRT outperformed its peers rather significantly. As a result I downgrade the stock to a HOLD.