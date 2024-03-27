Massimo Giachetti

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

The most popular options bet on DJT predicts a 96% plunge in a month. (0:16) Charts spy Amazon run to $200. (3:07) Robinhood offers gold cards (some made of actual gold). (3:57)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Trump Media (NASDAQ:DJT) is rallying again, but seeing the same volatility as its debut in the previous session.

The type of company—long on personality and short on earnings—has sparked discussion of a meme stock renaissance. And options activity indicates DJT could see the same king of breakneck moves as GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC).

Trump Media shares could see a gamma squeeze from heavy buying of deep-out-of-the-money call options. Those options offer the right to buy at a much higher price than where the stock is currently trading at a low premium.

Those selling, or writing, the call are hoping the price will decline, but like shorting, the downside can technically be limitless. Investors who sell calls subsequently buy shares of the stock when it is rising to hedge their positions. This double dose of demand for shares can result in what is known as a gamma squeeze.

If you look at options for Trump Media for expiration Thursday, March 28 (that’s tomorrow), the biggest bet is for shares to top $90. But pushing out the date just a week shows a bearish shift in options bets. The most popular near-term options bet is for the April 19 $2.50 puts at a premium of $0.02. Those options would need a 96% drop from current levels in less than a month to be in the money.

In today’s trading

Stocks are choppy in the absence of any market-moving data. The major averages are mixed, with the Dow (DJI) faring the best. Treasury yields are slightly lower.

Looking at Q1 performance, Goldman's trading desk says: "The scores on the doors are stellar. Long onlies... passive and active. Hedge funds ... L/S with net bias or multi-asset. Systematic quant... trend or stat arb. Bottom line... most if not everyone has had a great start to the year. A very different backdrop to the Q1 2023 where we all came in short/underweight and then chased beta. A market rich with dispersion, trend and themes and one that is moving from macro/rates as the big lever that drives everything towards one that is much more single stock driven."

"To quote one client, 'the water is warm... it probably shouldn’t be this easy and rarely stays that way for long, but for now everyone is jumping in.”

Among active stocks

Coinbase Global (COIN) drifted down as a judge ruled that the SEC's lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange can move forward. But in all, the ruling was mixed.

The judge said "the challenged transactions fall comfortably within the framework that courts have used to identify securities for nearly eighty years." However, she dismissed the SEC's assertion that Coinbase operated as an unregistered broker through its wallet application.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) says it continues to expect to deliver a low-to-mid single-digit percentage increase in 2024 organic sales. 2024 adjusted operating profit is still expected to grow at a high single-digit to low double-digit rate on a constant-currency basis. EPS is expected to grow at a high single-digit rate.

BTIG argued that

shares of Amazon (AMZN) are poised for an upside move , based on the online retailer's technical chart. Analysts said that the stock has consolidated to a tight range and that an upside move above $200 is possible.

They said: “Since 2000, April is AMZN's best month, averaging (A) +9.87% gain and up 18 vs. down 5 times. The chart has been consolidating in the area of its 2020–2021 highs. Clearing that range should open the door well north of 200, in our view.”

HSBC started coverage of Spotify (SPOT) with a Buy rating, noting the company screens well against peers given its strong growth outlook. The firm has set a $310 price target on the shares.

Analyst Joseph Thomas said Spotify is well positioned to capture the opportunity beyond music.

In other news of note

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) has launched its first-ever credit card, which will offer 3% cashback on all categories, as the financial services company forays into the highly competitive market.

Robinhood Gold Card, which will have no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, will be available exclusively for Robinhood Gold members. The card will be issued by Coastal Community Bank.

The company is also offering a 10-karat solid gold credit card to the first 5,000 customers who refer 10 people to sign up for Robinhood Gold.

The announcement comes less than a year after the company acquired no-fee credit card firm X1 for $95 million to expand its product line and increase engagement with existing customers.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

This time of year bodes well for the much-maligned Utilities (XLU) compared to high-flying semiconductors (SMH) (SOXX), according to BTIG technical strategist Jonathan Krinsky.

Since 2011, Utes have outperformed Chips 85% of the time in April.

Krinsky said that since semiconductors began trading almost 13 years ago, they have been negative in April in all years but one, with an average return of -0.36%. In addition, the month of April tends to be “quite bullish” for utilities, with an average gain of 2.15% and higher 80% of the time over the last 20 years.