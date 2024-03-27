Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is Now A Buy-Low Opportunity For Private Real Estate?

Mar. 27, 2024 12:10 PM ET
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • Potential benefits of investing in private real estate include diversification, competitive returns, relatively low volatility and income-generating capabilities.
  • We believe that private real estate is currently near the bottom of a market cycle, presenting a potentially compelling buying opportunity for some investors today.
  • Specifically, we think that the positive growth trends in some sectors of private real estate - including industrials, apartments and specialty sectors such as self-storage and healthcare - when combined with the right active management approach, could allow for potential outperformance.

Paper house under a magnifying lens

SvetaZi/iStock via Getty Images

When it comes to the private real estate sector, the mention of the U.S. commercial office sector scares many investors away. While the office sector may give some investors pause, it's also prudent to look at the bigger picture, especially

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.56K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News