Davel5957

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per share, a 5.1% increase from its prior declaration and $0.82 per share annualized for an 8.2% dividend yield. AHH hiking its dividend against a REIT zeitgeist that has been characterized by collapsed multiples, precarious dividend coverage metrics, and episodic dividend suspensions has rendered the ticker a bright spot in a cloudy picture. The hike was ahead of the 4% dividend increase seen across the broader equity REIT space and materially ahead of office REITs. The forward dividend yield now sits ahead of any point in AHH's history as a public company, only partially eclipsed by the aberration that was the onset of the pandemic. Is the yield safe? The market does not think so as AHH pushes lower but I'm now buying. I last covered the ticker and its preferreds (NYSE:AHH.PR.A) a year ago.

Data by YCharts

While internally managed AHH owns and manages an extensive number of office properties, against the uncertainty posed by rising office vacancy rates as working from home becomes intrinsic to the post-pandemic way of work, this is a REIT with a portfolio almost equally formed from a mix of retail, office, and multifamily properties. AHH generated fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter revenue of $191.03 million, up 20.8% over its year-ago comp with total revenue at $667.12 million for the full year.

Property Type Annualized Rent Percent of ABR Retail $75.4 million 37.5% Office $69.2 million 34.4% Multifamily $56.5 million 28.1% Click to enlarge

AHH generated a fourth-quarter normalized FFO of $0.31 per share, dipping roughly $0.04 from its year-ago comp but covering the upsized dividend by 151%. The REIT is now changing hands for 8x times the midpoint of its guided normalized FFO range for 2024 of $1.21 to $1.27 per share. This is cheap and has fundamentally created an opportunity to build a position in a high-quality and highly diversified property owner whose dividend is fully covered and possibly set for another hike in the next year. What's the risk here? The market continues to discount AHH entirely on the basis of their office exposure despite 95.3% occupancy at the end of the fourth quarter.

Lease Expirations, Estimated NOI, And Debt Maturities

Armada Hoffler Properties Fiscal 2023 Form 10-K

The AHH stock price dip is made even more perplexing against its extremely long-dated office lease expirations. Only 2% of AHH's office portfolio have leases expiring in 2024 with a higher 5.4% of leases expiring next year. A remarkable 45.1% of leases expire after 2033. This places the REIT in a strong position. Some other office REITs like Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) face material roll-offs of rental revenue with double-digit percent lease expirations this year and next. AHH's leading 95.3% office occupancy rate is secured by trophy assets like the Armada Hoffler Tower in Virginia Beach and The Interlock Office in Atlanta.

Armada Hoffler Properties Fiscal 2024 Guidance Presentation

The REIT's weighted average stabilized portfolio occupancy was 96.1% at the end of the fourth quarter, with retail occupancy at 97.4% and multifamily occupancy at 95.5%. Lease renewal spreads on a GAAP basis grew 11.3% during the fourth quarter and was up 0.4% on a cash basis as AHH signed 16 lease renewals and eight new leases spread across 204,966 net rentable square feet during the period. Portfolio NOI is forecast to grow to reach $178 million in 2024 as fourth quarter NOI of $39.3 million grew by 4.2% over its year-ago comp. Bears would be right to flag that the exit of WeWork from The Interlock Office in Atlanta meant same-store NOI dipped by 6% on a GAAP basis during the fourth quarter, but the Interlock is a high-quality building in a great location and finding another tenant for the space versus impairing its value by accepting punitive terms initially proposed by WeWork will mean better value creation. AHH was upbeat on the prospect of a new lease being signed during their fourth-quarter earnings call.

Armada Hoffler Properties Fiscal 2023 Form 10-K

AHH's debt maturity schedule is also attractive with roughly $70.2 million, around 5% of its total debt of $1.4 billion, maturing in 2024. There will be $150.5 million of debt maturing in 2025, around 11% of the total. This dampens the risk posed by debt maturities to FFO as the Fed looks set to push through at least three rate cuts for a total of 75 basis points this year. AHH is buying back shares on the back of the low multiple with 1,204,838 shares bought during the year. Its executive officers and directors also own 12.2% of the REIT. AHH is a buy against its safe dividend, low multiple to normalized FFO, and long-dated lease expirations on its office portfolio.