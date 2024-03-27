Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Plug Power: A True Leap Of Faith Stock

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Plug Power Inc. has seen the value of its shares fall by some 95% since its peak in February of 2021.
  • The company has seen a huge increase in its production capacity in recent years, but profitability is a long way off.
  • Management has faith their vision will eventually be realized, and insiders have held onto their shares despite significant business challenges.
  • Leadership has plans to radically reduce cash burn in FY2024 and improve margins.
  • What's ahead for Plug Power and its beleaguered shareholders in 2024?  An analysis follows below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Hydrogen energy storage gas tank for clean electricity solar and wind turbine facility.

Vanit Janthra

It is amazing to me how much a frenzy there was around the alt-energy space. It was similar in some ways to the enthusiasm around the AI revolution. Except, the AI arms makers like Nvidia Corporation (

Author's note: This is your chance to try us out – without any strings attached. Activate your two-week free trial period now and see if The Insiders Forum is right for you.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
8.35K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLUG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLUG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLUG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News