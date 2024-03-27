Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walgreens Earnings Preview: Revenue Estimates Holding Up; It's A Cost Structure Problem

Mar. 27, 2024 12:45 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Stock
Summary

  • Walgreens is set to report their fiscal Q2 ’24 financial results before the opening bell tomorrow morning (March 28).
  • WBA revenue has shown almost no degradation since the stock price collapsed, with most of the weakness coming from negative EPS estimate revisions.
  • One-time asset liquidations and asset divestitures at WBA are a plus for now, but the business needs to stabilize margins and eventually improve operating income on a reliable basis.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Headquarters. WBA brought together Walgreens and Alliance Boots pharmaceuticals.

jetcityimage

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) is set to report their fiscal Q2 '24 financial results before the opening bell tomorrow morning, Thursday, March 28, 2024. Analyst consensus is expecting $38.9 billion in revenue, $672 million in operating income and $0.82 in EPS, resulting in +3%, -45% and -29% yoy growth for the three metrics, respectively.

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.94K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

