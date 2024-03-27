MicroStockHub

Thesis

My goal is to argue for a hold thesis on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) based on the mixed signals I am seeing. For its business fundamentals, I am seeing a choppy road ahead for it to grow its assets under management (“AUM”). It has also been suffering from declining profitability as reflected in its ROE (return on equity). For its valuation, the currently high dividend yield offers income appeal and signal undervaluation. But the above-average-P/E suggests the opposite. Finally, TROW faces both generic asset management risks like market downturns and fee compression, alongside unique risks like its concentration in active funds and reliance on traditional distribution channels.

In the remainder of this article, I will elaborate on these factors and explain why I see no clear direction for the stock because of them in the near future.

Business fundamentals

According to its recent announcement in January 2024, TROW’s preliminary AUM dialed in at $1.45 trillion, only a marginal improvement from the last month. And it suffered a net outflow of $4.8 billion in January 2024. I anticipate why investors can be reluctant to commit capital to TROW’s AUM and further anticipate the reluctance to continue. In my mind, the financial markets will become more choppy performance going ahead given its very high valuation and investors should become more worried. With heightened uncertainties, low fee indexed funds become a more competitive alternative to many of TROW’s actively managed funds (more on this later).

The pressure is reflected in its profitability, as measured by its ROE. As shown in the chart provided below (top panel), TROW's ROE currently sits at 17.65%, which is far lower than its 5-year average of 25.39%.

On the positive side, TROW is very shareholder friendly. The company had ample cash (see the bottom panel below) and no long-term debt on its balance sheet. To wit, TROW's cash and equivalents balance is $2.067 billion, very consistent with its historical levels. Given its historical pattern of capital allocation, I anticipate available funds will be used to support stock buybacks and keep increasing its already generous dividends, as elaborated next.

Dividend and valuation

TROW is a dividend champion with 37 years of consecutive dividend increases – an incredible track record. Moreover, it has been growing its dividend at an average annualized rate of 11.37% in the past 5 years. Also, note that the payout ratio is a very reasonable 64.2% currently. Given such a payout ratio, combined with its strong balance sheet and shareholder-friendly management as aforementioned, I expect the raises to continue at a good pace. Overall, the company's dividend scorecard is among the strongest ones, with A-, A+, and A+ ratings for its ability to continue paying the current dividend amount, the dividend growth rates, and its track record for paying consistent dividends.

The only place it receives a C rating is the attractiveness of the current dividend yield compared to peers. But I don’t suggest potential investors to be overly concerned about this rating. As seen, the stock is currently yielding 4.21% on an FWD basis. I know there are places where you can get higher yields, but 4%+ yield is quite high on an absolute scale already. Moreover, to better contextualize things, the chart below shows TROW's historical average yield (top panel) in the longer term. As seen, the average dividend yield over the past decade (2014 to 2024) is 3.15%.

Thus, the current TROW yield is not only attractive on an absolute basis, but also attractive on a relative basis. It is substantially above the historical average and also among the peak levels in at least a decade, signaling substantial undervaluation.

However, its P/E ratio paints a slightly different picture (as seen in the bottom panel of the chart above). TROW's current normalized P/E ratio is 18.89x as seen, which is definitely not cheap in an absolute sense. Also, it is higher than its historical average of 16.06x, implying some overvaluation signals.

Other risks and final thoughts

There are a few other risks worth mentioning before I close. Besides the risks common to asset management companies, TROW faces a few risks that are more particularly related to its business model. TROW has a higher-than-average concentration in actively managed funds compared to some peers. And it is my view that actively managed funds are having a hard time competing with low-fee index funds. This factor could hurt TROW more than its peers.

As a logical subsequence of its concentration in actively managed funds, TROW might also face higher risks of losing its existing clients who want to adopt a passive investing approach (say, to competitors with a stronger presence in passive management already). Its distribution channel poses another concern in my mind. TROW relies heavily on traditional distribution channels such as financial advisors. If these channels become less effective (say compared to digital channels), TROW could have difficulty competing for new clients.

Finally, the technical trading pattern does not provide a clear direction either. The figure below shows the price-volume information for TROW in the past year. My best interpretation is that TROW stock is trapped in an overall consolidation window looking for directions. Its stock price has been on a downward trend for most of 2023, reaching a bottom of around $85 in Nov 2023. The stock price then staged a terrific V-recovery and climbed to a recent peak of $120, which is a strong technical sign.

However, at least two signals cloud the picture. First, the recent peak of $120 did not overtake the previous peak of $127.5. Secondly, the trading during this period occurred in the $105 to $110 range with the heaviest volume. The stock would have a hard time climbing higher unless/until all the traders in this price range are replaced by more enthusiastic investors.

To conclude, I see both opposing forces acting on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. To recap, the positive forces are its dividend consistency, growth potential, and a strong balance sheet. The negatives include the competition pressure and profitability pressure. In terms of valuation, its dividend yield and P/E multiples send a mixed signal too. I see no clear direction under current conditions and hence rate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. stock as a HOLD.