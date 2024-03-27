Richard Drury

It has been a few years since we examined the performance of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for Seeking Alpha. This was a pick at our investing group coming out of the pandemic, and we have sat in a house position after a successful trade, watching it grow and compound.

For those unfamiliar, Cintas is a company engaged in providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean and safe. They offer uniforms and related servicing, they offer safety mats, as well as cleaning supplies such as mops, solvents, basic restroom supplies, first aid equipment and some safety products, like fire extinguishers, and also provides safety training to customers and their employees. Shares have had an amazing run:

Data by YCharts

We think Cintas Corporation stock has the potential to head higher, and in this column we discuss the just-reported earnings and the outlook for the year.

First, the valuation is getting stretched here, so we are not advocating you rush in and buy everything at once. New money should wait for a natural breather in shares to start buying. While we do rate shares a buy, you have to pick your spots. Price matters. We suggest valuation is stretched here because the growth, while strong, is not like wildfire. That said, over time, the growth should allow the company to grow into the valuation.

Turning to the just reported earnings, we saw a top and bottom line beat against consensus expectations. This was the company's fiscal Q3, and revenue was $2.41 billion, rising 10% compared to $2.19 billion a year ago. The company provided an estimate of its organic revenue growth rate, which controls for moves like impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange plus accounts for number of "workdays." This organic growth was 7.7%. The revenue estimate beat estimates by $20 million. More importantly, margins are expanding.

The company is firing on all cylinders. We love expanding margins. Gross margin was $1.19 billion in Q3, versus $1.03 billion a year ago. This was an overall increase of 14.9%. Gross margin was 49.4%, as a percent of sales, which was up 220 basis points to 47.2%. With well-controlled operating expenses, we note impressive operating income growth. We really like what we are seeing here with our house position.

Operating income jumped 16.6% to $520.8 million, rising from $446.8 million Operating margin was 21.6% rising 120 basis points from 20.4% a year ago. On the bottom line it keeps getting better. Net income was $397.6 million, up a strong 22.0% from last year. Overall EPS hit $3.84, crushing estimates by $0.26, compared to $3.14 a year ago.

But here is what the stock is still firing. Folks, it was a beat and raise. Because these results were so strong and fiscal Q4 is by all accounts off to a solid start, revenue expectations were increased from $9.48 billion to $9.56 billion up to a new range of $9.57 billion to $9.60 billion. Further, the EPS was guided to now be $14.8 to $15.00, a massive up guide from $14.35 to $14.65.

So here we are at $690 per Cintas Corporation share, so at the high end of guidance, we are at 46X FWD fiscal year earnings. That is pricey, for sure. But as we look to fiscal 2025, assuming the revenue run rate maintains this pace, with comparable margins, we see the potential for $17 in EPS. Still, that puts us at 40X fiscal 2025.

While the growth is strong, and we think Cintas Corporation shares are a buy, we suggest waiting for a breather. At the very least, if new money opens here, allow yourself a plan to scale in each $15 drop.