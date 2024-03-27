Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aroundtown: Massive Leverage Leads To A Dividend Suspension

Mar. 27, 2024 1:44 PM ETAroundtown SA (AANNF) StockGRNNF, FNCDY
Summary

  • Aroundtown has suspended its 2023 dividend payment due to market uncertainties and the need for capital preservation.
  • This decision follows a similar move by Grand City Properties, in which Aroundtown holds a controlling 63% stake.
  • Aroundtown delivered an 8.5% drop in FFO I in 2023, with a further decline of 11% expected for 2024.
  • Compared to Covivio, Aroundtown offers a similar market cap rate but weaker like-for-like rent growth and occupancy.
  • The exceptional level of debt coupled with increasing vacancy will likely result in high share price volatility.
Brick house and golden coin stacks on each side of a wooden seesaw on white background. Illustration of the concept of increasing prices of real estate properties and heavy burden of mortgage loans

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Aroundtown (OTCPK:AANNF) suspended its 2023 dividend with the following press release:

Luxembourg, 26 March 2024 - The board of directors (the “Board”) of Aroundtown SA (the “Company” or “Aroundtown”) has decided today not to recommend a dividend payment for 2023 at the Company’s annual general meeting intended for 26 June

I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

