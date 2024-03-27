Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 27, 2024 1:04 PM ETUniFirst Corporation (UNF) Stock
UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Sintros - President and CEO
Shane O'Connor - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ronan Kennedy - Barclays
Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research
Luke McFadden - William Blair
Andrew Steinerman - JP Morgan
Andy Wittmann - Baird
Joshua Chan - UBS

Operator

Hello. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to UniFirst Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Steven Sintros

Thank you, and good morning. I'm Steven Sintros, UniFirst's President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining me is Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We'd like to welcome you to UniFirst Corporation's conference call to review our second quarter results for fiscal year 2024. This call will be on a listen-only mode until we complete our prepared remarks, but first, a brief disclaimer.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. The words anticipate, optimistic, believe, estimate, expect, intend and similar expressions that indicate future events and trends identify forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those anticipated depending on a variety of risk factors. For more information, please refer to the discussion of these risk factors in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are pleased with the results from our second quarter which met our internal expectations. I want to sincerely thank

