Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) have risen to fresh highs as the market has grown more appreciative of the long-term growth story and track record, as well as a nice recent bolt-on and very accretive deal.

Despite the improved performance, I am very cautious to join elevated expectations as valuation multiples have been driven up too much in order to see appeal. Given this background, I am appreciative of the business, but feel no need to get involved here, as the risk-reward has deteriorated a bit in my view.

A Business Focused On Sustainability

Since its founding in 1980, Clean Harbors aims to create a safer and cleaner environment through the treatment, recycling and disposal of hazardous materials. The company claims to be the largest hazardous waste disposal company, and the largest collector, recycler and re-refiner of used oil. With more than 100 waste management facilities in operation, its 20,000 workers operate over 700 service locations which provide services to more than 300,000 customers.

The business model includes gathering of waste, transport and consolidation of waste, as well as treatment, recycling, refine, landfill or incinerate of this waste. The company claims high barriers to entry driven by complex regulatory requirements, large customer switching costs, high safety standards, need for experienced personal and large investments being made.

Clean Harbors has seen a steady long-term performance, having grown revenues from $3.4 billion a decade ago to $5.4 billion by now, translating into a decent mid-single digit compounded annual growth rate. Moreover, the company managed to grow high single digit operating margins into the low-double digit margin territory, while retiring nearly 10% of the shares as well.

This progress has been more than reflected in the share price, as shares over time have commanded a higher valuation, with a $50 stock in the mid-2010s having risen to fresh all-time-highs around $200 per share.

On The Performance

In February, Clean Harbors posted its results for 2023, a year in which revenues rose by nearly 5% to $5.41 billion. GAAP operating profits fell from $635 million to $612 million, in part due to depreciation & amortization charges increasing by $18 million to $366 million. Results are reported across two divisions: a $4.5 billion environmental services business and a near $900 million Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions, a segment which the company aims to double by 2027, driven by a combined effort of organic growth and M&A efforts.

All this made that GAAP earnings actually fell nearly 8% to $378 million, with GAAP earnings reported at $6.95 per share based on a share count of just over 54 million shares. With 2022 earnings being somewhat aided by a small one-time gain, adjusted earnings declines were much less pronounced, down sixteen cents to $6.99 per share.

Net debt was reported at $1.75 billion, but this definition of net debt excludes closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities of another $230 million, pushing up net debt towards $2 billion if they are included in the leverage definition. That however is no issue, as full year EBITDA of $1.0 billion was pretty stable, and results in a manageable 2 times leverage ratio, even if we include the latter liabilities.

With 54 million shares trading around the $200 mark, the company commands a $10.8 billion equity valuation, or $12.5 billion if we factor in the narrow definition of net debt. This values the business at around 2.3 times sales, a 12.5 times EBITDA multiple and a premium 28-29 times adjusted earnings multiple, even as earnings were down a bit in 2023.

Some Ambitions

The company sees continued growth driven by some drivers including increased domestic manufacturing, higher infrastructure spending and tougher regulatory trends (notably on PFAS), as well as the Kimball, Nebraska incinerator coming back online later in 2024.

While no guidance for 2024 sales has been communicated, full year adjusted EBITDA is seen up 7% to $1.08 billion, and that is despite the contribution of HEPACO, an acquisition which has been announced early in February.

Ahead of the release of the 2023 results, Clean Harbors announced a $400 million deal to acquire HEPACO. The company is a specialized environmental and emergency response service provider operating in the Eastern parts of the U.S. The North Carolina-based company caters some 2,000 clients from 40 regional locations across 17 states, offering field services, environmental remediation and emergency response services.

The company is expected to post 2023 sales of $270 million and $36 million in EBITDA. This suggests that a 1.5 times sales multiple has been paid and about 11 times EBITDA, both multiples looking favorable compared to Clean Harbor's own valuation here. This is certainly the case in terms of sales multiples, as the company's margins trail those of Clean Harbors, which unmistakably wants to drive synergies here as well. In fact, some $20 million in synergies are anticipated, reducing the EBITDA multiple a great deal, and arguably being a key driver in creating value here.

The deal closed towards the end of March as the company announced a $30 million anticipated EBITDA contribution to the 2024 results, which looks decent given that one quarter of the year has already lapsed.

And Now?

The latest deal will boost pro forma and forward EBITDA to around $1.10 billion and while pro forma leverage (the wider definition) will increase to $2.4 billion, leverage ratios remain very contained. Moreover, the deal adds about 5% to pro forma sales, as the projected synergies alone could boost after-tax earnings per share by about thirty cents.

All this is very encouraging, yet we have to recognize the amazing momentum displayed by the shares already, as the shares broke the $100 mark as recent as the summer of 2022. This shows that shares have doubled in less than 2 years, as expectations have been pushed up over time.

Amidst all this, there is no reason why the company should not grow earnings this year to about $7.50-$8.00 per share, but even if this is achieved, multiples are demanding at around 25-28 times earnings, after the big run seen already.

Given all this, I am liking what I see from a fundamental point of view, and certainly a nice bolt-on deal, yet the overall expectations have run too high in order to get excited about Clean Harbors, Inc. shares here.