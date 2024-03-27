Richard Drury

Remember when markets traded off of fundamentals and not memes?

Yeah.

Me neither.

Which may exactly be why funds that have a fundamental focus could be precisely the place to allocate to in the years ahead. This is where the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) comes in. PRF, the first fundamentally weighted ETF, was launched on December 19, 2005. It seeks to replicate the performance of the FTSE RAFI US 1000 Index, which comprises the 1000 largest U.S. equities. The fund adopts a unique approach by selecting stocks based on four fundamental measures: book value, cash flow, sales, and dividends, rather than market capitalization.

Yes - absolutely yes. I'm a fan of anything not market-cap weighted now as the primary means of constructing a portfolio.

This method leads to an intriguing investment portfolio that avoids the risk of concentration in mega-cap stocks common in market-cap-weighted funds. It also results in a bias towards large-cap stocks, but with a value tilt that could potentially provide an edge in certain market conditions.

The ETF currently manages over $6.8 billion in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.39%. It currently has a 30-day SEC yield of 1.77% and consists of 1,013 holdings.

Exploring PRF's Holdings

The fund's holdings are spread across a vast array of companies, ensuring a high level of diversification. The top ten holdings account for approximately 17% of the fund's total assets, with the largest constituent, Berkshire Hathaway 'B' (BRK.B), commanding a weight of 2.28%. Other significant holdings include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). I like this mix, and like this weighting scheme.

Dissecting Sector Composition and Weightings

In terms of sector exposure, PRF is heavily weighted towards Financials, accounting for 20.3% of the total portfolio. Health Care and Information Technology follow, with respective allocations of 12.72% and 12.12%. Other sectors, including Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, and Communication Services, also have substantial representations.

Compared to the benchmark Russell 1000 Index, PRF is overweight in the Financials, Energy, and Utilities sectors, while underweight in the Technology sector. This sectoral tilt influences the fund's performance, particularly in different market conditions.

Peer Comparison

When juxtaposed with similar ETFs in the Russell 1000 universe, PRF has shown mixed performance. It has outperformed value-focused funds like the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD), but has trailed behind traditional market-cap-weighted ETFs such as the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB).

I don't mind that it's lagged the broader Russell 1000 because of the market-cap weighted momentum we've seen in the past several years. If anything, it's more of a case to consider PRF.

Understanding the Pros and Cons

The primary advantage of investing in PRF lies in its unique stock selection strategy. By focusing on fundamental measures of company size rather than market capitalization, PRF offers an alternative to traditional market-cap-weighted index funds. It provides exposure to large-cap stocks without the risk of over-concentration in a few mega-cap stocks that often dominate market-cap-weighted indices.

However, the ETF has a distinct value tilt, which may act as a drag during periods when growth stocks outperform. While PRF has outperformed value ETFs, it has underperformed traditional ETFs like IWB.

Moreover, PRF's expense ratio is what some may consider to be relatively high, which could eat into returns over time. Investors must factor in these costs when considering an investment in the fund.

Final Verdict

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF is a good fund perhaps at the ideal time. It offers broad exposure to large U.S. companies based on fundamental measures, providing a potential edge in certain market conditions. The continues concentration risk of market-cap weighted averages (which clearly has worked in terms of outperformance) at some point becomes a major source of risk as investors take on more and more idiosyncratic risk without realizing it. Fundamental do matter, and the cycle will likely favor a return to value based investing, which is a good environment I believe for PRF.